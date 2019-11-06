The board of school trustees of the Attica Consolidated School Corporation had their regular meeting on Oct. 28.
Members present were Kelly Hiller, Jill Mandeville, Laurie Pierce, Chris Gayler, Chris VanDeWater, Sheri Hardman, superintendent Deanna Hutts, Chris Goris, deputy treasurer and corporation attorney Paul Lawson.
The minutes from the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The board celebrated the success of Beckham and Hazel.
Tennis courts, Bruce Patton provided an overview on recent quotes received to prep/powerwash the courts before work to address the cracks can be started.
The 2020 budget was presented and discussed for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The capital projects plan for the years 2020-22 were presented and discussed for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The school bus replacement plan for the years 2020-24 were presented and discussed for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The performances services chiller replacement proposal was presented and discussed for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The board approved the resolution for an ECA checking account for PayPal. This was unanimously approved.
The board discussed the Neola License Agreement for the Digital Publishing Service for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The Go Solutions Group Business Associate agreement and Indiana service agreement to assist in the billing of Medicaid services was presented for approval. This was unanimously approved.
The personnel sheet for Oct. 28 was presented for the hiring of long-term high school science substitute, Jacob Werst; high school english mentor, Annette Crane; high school music mentor, Annette Crane; high school foreign language mentor, Annette Crane; high school science mentor, Brian Duncan; girls varsity basketball assistants, Sarah Riley and Amanda Patton; sixth grade girls basketball coach, Sarah Riley; seventh grade girls basketball coach, Adam Beck; volunteer Sunday league coaches, Sheri Hardman and Melissa Ratcliff; elementary instructional assistant, Donna Stalter; elementary art instructional assistant, Amanda Jean; and resignation of elementary IA, Lisa Askren. This was unanimously approved.
Hardman provided a review of recent repairs and expenditures to the pool in regards to getting the pool back to a safe operational state. Patton also shared that the Attica Community Foundation has provided a $4,000 grant to help off-set the cost of a new timing system for the pool facility.
Hardman shared the first draft of the 2020-21 school calendar as drafted with the school administration team. Areas reviewed included first student day, last student say, length of breaks and numbers of days in session each semester.
Monthly financial reports and necessary claims were presented to the board to be approved as well as the approval of the monthly transfer from the education fund to the operations fund in the amount of $51,000. The financial claims for the month of Oct. and monthly transfer amount from education fund. This was unanimously approved.