One historical building has gotten a makeover.
The McDonald House has been saved and it’s now being used at an Airbnb.
“I have a special place in my heart for old homes that have a lot of history and character and this one was very distinctive. I knew this project would be my Mount Everest, but one done with passion and for the love of an old home,” said its new owner, Katy Kays.
Kays’ Achieve Marketing and Consulting LLC, acquired this dilapidated home in August of 2019. She spearheaded a restoration crew and along her side worked diligently for the past five months to restore this “Greek revival gem“, she said.
“I did not choose this house. This house and its owner found me. It’s astounding how things happen in life. Sometimes, you have a clear understanding and can sense when you know you are where you are supposed to be. I feel as if all of my experiences, professionally and some personally, have led me to this place and now it’s become a full circle journey. Our paths were meant to cross.
She said, “It began one day last summer, as I was looking at another vacant home to restore in Attica. As I was coming out of the home with my family, I was approached by a gentleman. As he crossed the street I begin to wonder inquisitively what he wanted.
“He introduced himself as, James DeGrazia, a local architect. He asked if I had just purchased the home and I explained to him I was just evaluating the possibilities because I restore and update homes. Then, he proceeded to ask if I was looking for a project that I could really sink my teeth into. I began to smile and with curiosity I answered, ‘Always!’
“He proceeded to tell me about a home he owned across the street from the elementary school in Attica and was wondering if I was interested in seeing it. I replied, ‘Oh you mean the white three story Greek revival home?’ He said, ‘Yes’, and I promptly asked him questions about the home. I knew I already wanted it and I didn’t need to see the inside to figure that much out. I knew it would be an honor and intrinsically rewarding to restore this gem. I explained to him that I’ve watched that house as I drove by numerous times. I have wanted to see it restored for nearly 20 years, since I moved to Warren County, and regularly made trips down to Attica. I asked him to serve as a consultant on this arduous project, knowing there were elements I had not embarked upon before. He graciously agreed and we have been a great team since. I am immensely grateful for his insight and guidance as we trail blazed this colossal home.”
She said she has restored old homes for the past several years.
“I have been privileged to have the opportunity to work with my dream team formed in the past few years working side-by-side together. We update homes making them beautiful with an inviting and warm feel. My team and I restore between 10 to 15 homes a year.
“Each home teaches us new things and provides unique experiences. Most houses take our team compromised of four to six people from four to seven weeks. The Historic McDonald Airbnb have been well over five months and there is still plenty to do.”
Kays said, “It has been a long road, but the most exciting and arduous experience for our team. Filled with numerous challenges, this unique opportunity found me and I knew instantly this project was worthy and would be rewarding.”
She explained that the former owner, DeGrazia, purchased this property in hopes to “put it on ice” until he found someone who would restore this one of a kind endangered unique architecture.
The restored home was built by Attica pioneer James McDonald in 1855 and it sits on a one-acre city lot on what‘s called Honeymoon Hill. It’s a Greek Revival home that stretches about 5,000 square feet with eight bedrooms, 12-foot ceilings, four and a half baths and six fireplaces. It’s a place on the National Historic Registry, and it has been supported and embraced by the members of its community.
“I am so proud of the hard work and efforts my team and I have made, pushing our physical and mental limits to put this home back together again. We all bring different skills and attributes together creating an amazing synergy. Although, we are still working on projects, nearing the completion of Phase 1 of 3.
“Phase 2 will be primarily exterior renovations including finishing the wrap around balcony with ionic columns, new windows, additional tuck pointing, custom boxed gutters, and painting the exterior and dental molding. Unfortunately, we were unable to finish much of the exterior work due to the drop in temperatures this fall. We plan to pick up again in the summer to address these things. Lastly, Phase 3 will include ongoing maintenance and upkeep, additional landscaping, gardens, outdoor entertaining area and more.”
Overnight reservations for guests may be made at Airbnb.com or Booking.com.
“This home was meant to be shared with the community and enjoyed by all who come to stay and visit,” she said. “As we turn the corner looking ahead, we have already begun working on the restoration our next historic home in New Richmond, IN built in 1835. Another great project worthy of our efforts and time. Although, none have compared to the Historic McDonald Airbnb. This is dream come true and I am thrilled to share it with the community that has embraced us since they have learned of our efforts.”
The open house is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Jan. 31 and from noon-2 p.m. Feb. 1.
The McDonald House is located at 500 E. Jackson St.