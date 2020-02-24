Jorden Douglass of Attica is a wrestler.
To those who do not know or understand the sport, that statement says nothing. To those who have watched the sport, it says something. To those who have participated in the sport, it says everything.
Quoting the Attica coaching staff, “Wrestling is one of the oldest sports in the world and one of the most physical. You step on a mat alone and try to beat an opponent on strategy, skill, and strength. You have no teammates to help you in this battle. It's just you and your preparation. That's what makes it great. That's what makes it a way of life.”
To the average person, wrestling is when two people are on the mat, each trying to pin the other, but the fan rarely thinks about what goes into getting ready for that match.
There are hours of weight lifting, cardio workouts, flexibility exercises and studying video – both of self and opponent – that the person in the stands never sees and cannot really appreciate.
It takes discipline to go out every day and push to get better and those who do not have the will to do so eventually fall away to the side in failure.
Those who persevere with the preparation, whether they win or lose their next match, know the effort they made and the lessons they have learned – that it is not about the destination, but about the process of getting there and how that lesson carries over into everything they do in life.
According to the Attica staff, “Douglass has been living this wrestling life since he was seven years old. To be successful in wrestling, you have to put in time. His parents spent countless weekends with him all around the state and country to help him prepare and get better. He has probably wrestled over a thousand matches in his career. That's the dedication it takes to be successful in this sport.”
In the past twenty years, there have been some great area wrestlers including Ryan Pribble of Turkey Run, a state champion, Cody Newlin of Fountain Central and the Cook brothers of Seeger to name just a few.
As Douglas ends his high school career, he can add his name to that elite group.
He became Attica’s most accomplished wrestler and one of the school’s most decorated athletes according to the information below that was obtained from the Rambler staff.
Douglass ends his high school career as a three-time state qualifier, four-time semi-state qualifier, a semi-state champion, three-time regional champion, four-time sectional champion, four-time WRC champion and four-time Bi-County champion. He led the Attica wrestling squad to the last four of their six straight WRC team championships and he leaves the school with a career record of 166-12.
His high school wrestling career may be over, but the Rambler senior has already signed a letter of intent to continue the sport in college as he heads to the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina where the Attica coaches say, “He will set new goals, find new techniques, get stronger and keep preparing.”
Their final message to him is, “Good luck, Jorden Douglass, and keep living that wrestling life.”
As anyone who has wrestled will tell you, there is no doubt he will.