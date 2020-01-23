Residents of Attica are coming together for a very positive reason — the revitalization of their downtown to improve their small town as a whole.
HGTV has a show — Home Town — which has a call out to communities which want a makeover for season five to be filmed next year.
Attica’s residents are showing they want the town they used to have.
Lexxi Haddock is spearheading the campaign to get the show, and its hosts Erin and Ben Napier, to choose the town established in 1825 and now has a few more than 3,000 residents.
Attica is historical, and the state of Indiana has noted it by putting it on its list of top 10 endangered landmarks last year.
“Recently, it became very obvious to me that we have been handed an opportunity with being featured and that it will not last forever. Landmarks and (former mayor) Robert Shepherd have done a great job making sure the word got out about our situation, but we will not be featured forever. We need to rally together to come up with a unique solution to make sure that not only are the buildings with good bones saved, but that we start adding and building more to bring it back to life.”
“There’s still a possibility to save downtown, to still have eyes on it. HGTV would get eyes on it.”
One of the needs for revitalization, Haddock pointed out, is that the downtown has not had a new building since the 1930s, and many of the current owners are not local and don’t see the physical conditions of their buildings.
The show would help with the repairs.
“Hotel Attica I think is the big one on everyone's mind,” she said. “And the Historic Devon Theatre is something that everyone will always rally behind. But I also know that the old China Buffett was purchased by Mike Baird and he has goals to open a restaurant - he recently started Cut Above Catering and is working on that until he can figure out a way to tackle renovating the building. Brent Mather owns the old Masonic Lodge and he has a plan to repurpose the building. Wilson's Home Improvement also has a storefront downtown now that they aren't able to do much with yet. We of course have the standbys that have been successful - Craft Appliances, Pizza King, and Gecko's to name a few. But there are businesses that would like to be downtown, or need a space in general, and we're hoping to support them and make things happen for them with the momentum of this campaign - for example a coffee shop — Magnolia Coffeehouse — tried to open recently and it didn't work out because of the barriers to entry with lack of space available for startup small businesses. We were all so bummed when it didn't end up panning out because everyone wants a coffee shop in town, but we haven't yet figure out how to pool our resources and make it work.”
According to information Brent Bauerband found: "Looking at the Interim Report there are no buildings listed after the Post Office in 1935 and the Devon in 1938. Buckley's one story was built and is now gone. Maybe the drugstore that was a Kroger. The quote from the report says that ….’The district's period of significance extends from 1845 to 1942.’ and ‘…with the advent of the automobile and the subsequent population shift to larger towns, Attica's downtown, along with other commercial districts throughout the country, declined."
The city, and many businesses and organizations are showing their support, too.
Videos and photos are posted on Facebook from people explaining why Attica should be chosen.
The buildings were created in the ‘30s, but there’s a big group of millennials on board with this campaign, and leading the charge. Haddock hasn’t hit her 30s yet, 28. “I had someone in an older generation comment on one of the Facebook posts, ‘we care too, we're just tired.’ It made me laugh,” she said. “The millennials are taking the lead.
“I’m in Tri Kappa and the meetings are always a little chaotic because the majority of us are mothers with young children from the Attica area, and we like to, or have to, take them with us.
“It's also been really energizing to me to see younger people get involved in this HGTV campaign.
“Brandon Briles stepped up to take video footage for this project to submit to HGTV (he flew a drone in our old high school). Justin Harmeson is our wordsmith, making sure we best capture Attica's legacy and goals for the future. Karley Gayler was one of the first people who suggested going after this opportunity and has been a warrior pushing content on social media. Macie Haddock is busting out those red shirts in record time with her Cricut so that as many people as possible will have them for our final ‘pan out with community waving’ video shot for Attica Main Street's submission. DJ Jensen has been feeding me all the good ideas and things to try next. Lacy Hall created some funny meme type images featuring the stars of the show. Kelsey Shonkwiler took the reigns of a giveaway to encourage people to post more content to capture HGTV producers' attention. The list goes on, but these are all people around my age who consider Attica their home town and are working to make it better.”
It’s estimated that it will take $2-3 million, “probably more”, to make the repairs, Cindy Mason told her.
Haddock said people have tried to get something started in Attica. “There are individuals who have worked tirelessly on applying for grants, but most available only address the façade. We received a façade grant roughly 10 years ago which spruced things up, and recently some individuals tried to apply for one again. But some building owners have a hard time coming up with the matching monies required.
“Robert and Melinda Shepherd have been working tirelessly for years to better our home town. They play a huge part in establishing and maintaining our trails in town, and they have been working on curating art sculptures to place around town to add to Attica's ‘quality of place’. That is a chunk of Main Street America's approach to downtown transformation. There are several of us who would love to see even more art to compliment their efforts - especially more murals.”
It’s something that can be done to continue to keep the young adults, and one’s who are just a bit older, in the community.
Haddock passed on messages of encouragement and support for the cause.
“We are 41 and 39, and an interracial couple. I have lived I the attica area since i was 10 years old, in the warren county area. My husband who is from chicago originally and I moved back into the area 4 years ago so we could raise our daughter here together. I just wanted to have it noted that we have been treated so good here, our daughter that is in kindergarten at the attica elementary school, is treated sooo great!! We love our community and we will continue to raise our little one here!!! You are absolutely doing a phenomenal job promoting this!!!! Thank you for doing this for our community!!!! I am very proud that our community has opened up and accepted us.....it was definitely a concern of ours moving back down here! And I am proud that I get the opportunity to tell other people in our situation that Attica is an amazing place to live....we are all family here in this community!! You can use our story if you would like to!! - Nicole Klinger”
”I love Attica! I wish I could be more involved in things than I am. I work 50ish hours a week and the best part is being able to come home and be in this community. The same community my parents, my grandparents, most of my great grand parents and a few of my great grand parents were raised in and decided to stay and raise their own. I’m planning on getting married soon and raising my own family here as well! I want to make this community something people can be proud of again. Not that they ever really had a reason not to be. This town means a lot to my family and I’m sure many others. I want to see it flourish. I want families to succeed, be happy, healthy and stable. I want it to really be a community. - Catlin Brinkman”
A watch party for the season four opener of HGTV’s Home Town gathered Jan. 19 at the Devon.
Haddock said the entire HGTV campaign has come together rather quickly, with only a month between the announcement from the network at the beginning of January and the submission deadline Feb. 4. Brandon Briles will be gathering as many community members together as possible at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 in downtown Attica for the classic, cheesy ‘pan out with people waving shot’ for the end of the submission video.
And later that same afternoon at 4 p.m., Justin Harmeson will be set up at Robie’s to collect “Attica stories”. Community members are welcome to share how Attica has shaped their life, what the revitalization project would mean to them and their families, or any good hometown story that would showcase what Attica means. Harmeson will stay to until all the stories are told.
“Even if nothing comes out of this, I’ve never seen the Attica community come together like this,” said Harmeson. “May be we could find some funders by getting our story out.” It would be great to get more local businesses downtown.
Harmeson, 24, is doing his part just by talking about what’s going on on social media.
He’s made his pleas by posts of why he wants to stay in Attica.
“It’s like any other small town in America. The crowded bleachers urge on the home team every Friday night. The whisk of a fall breeze rattle the branches of a sugar maple tree. A handful of bright red leaves fall to the ground, while the homeowner rakes up a pile. Kids are playing pick up basketball in the park. Nearby, an older gentleman rocks in a porch swing. A picturesque image.
“Attica, Indiana is that image. As with other rural communities in the United States, hardships have enveloped neighborhoods. We suffer from continued job losses, as manufacturing jobs move over seas or become automated. We have problems with the opioid crisis. We’ve had small mom and pop stores close down as large corporations move into nearby areas. Funding to public schools has been slashed in recent years. Most are just trying to stay afloat and, yet, we are still here. This speaks to the character of the Attica community.
“These struggles have highlighted heroes in the community. Leaders that have taken initiatives to preserve local business, provide means for less fortunate community members, and perpetuate a sense of place. Businesses like Harrison Steel Castings Co. that have employed Attica citizens for over 100 years. Organizations like Area Sharing Kindness (A.S.K.) that ensure no Attica citizen goes hungry. And everyday people that give their own time and resources for the community. People like my grandma.
“When I was growing up, my grandmother, Irene Harmeson, would take my two siblings and I down to the Wabash River to help with the annual Potawatomi Festival. This festival was a celebration of Attica heritage and community. While my grandmother set up the tipis and other exhibits to show local Native American culture, we played with some friends. At the time, I did not realize the amount of work and effort my grandmother and other volunteers put in to ensure community members had a memorable day. However, I now understand. She instilled in me the sense of community, how I should help a fellow human, and to always be humble. Even now that she has passed, her legacy of selflessness remains an integral part of the fabric of this community. That is Attica.
“Attica is a town full of love, friendships, and place. If a citizen is in need, we place theirs before ours. From donating a canned good to A.S.K. (the local food pantry), to supporting the family of a recently deceased loved one, the Attica community is here for everyone. Attica is not just a town. It is an extension of the human experience. An experience made up of struggle, but perseverance. Adversity, but resiliency.
“That being said, there is a lot to improve, namely Attica’s crumbling downtown. Now listed on Indiana Landmark’s Top 10 Endangered List, Attica’s entire downtown was once a revered destination. It went as far as attracting guests such as the infamous gangster Al Capone, the Grammy hall of famer Bing Crosby, and Academy Award winner Bette Davis. Country music can actually claim its roots in Attica, Indiana as George D. Hay, the founder of the Grand Ole Opry, is from this small town. The rich history of people are still evident in the faded walls and boarded up windows. History that will soon be lost.
“Although some of the buildings have seen a facelift, most are facing pending doom without assistance. An effort to revitalize Attica’s downtown would help to spur a further sense of community, help revive local history, and give future generations an opportunity to remain in this beloved town. With a devoted community of energetic citizens ready to enact change, Attica is prime for a hometown takeover.
We have hope. We have inspiration. We have a future.”
He said, “Millennials have gotten a bad rap. We’re not lazy. We want to energy not just our generation but also older generations. We want to bring an energy back to our town.
“It’s the town we heard so many great stories about growing up.”
For more information visit the website atticamainstreet.org or visit the Facebook page for Attica Main Street.
On these sites people are asked to sign a petition to “help get more eyes on our downtown and to put our heads together for a unique solution; starting with trying to attract HGTV producers' to bring in Erin and Ben from ‘Home Town’ for a Takeover.”