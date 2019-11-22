On Nov. 8 the staff at the Attica Post Office had a carry in to celebrate its employees. It had several employees who received awards and, with it being Veterans Day, they celebrated their veterans. Employees spouses and families were invited to join in the carry in and the celebration.
Attica postal workers earn awards, celebrate veterans
Wendy Davis
