On Nov. 25 a vehicle was stopped by Attica Police Officer L. Miller for a traffic infraction. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sheree A. Principato. A passenger in the vehicle was also identified as Ricky L. Greer. During the interaction with the occupants of the vehicle, an odor of marijuana was detected. According to the police report, after further investigation, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia were located.
Sheree A. Principato was arrested and charged under the following:
1. Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)
2. Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)
3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor)
Ricky L. Greer was arrested and charged under the following:
4. Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)
5. Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)
6. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor)
The Attica Police Department was assisted by the Indiana State Police.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.