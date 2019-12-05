On Dec. 3 a vehicle was stopped by Attica Police Officer G. Miller for a traffic infraction.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Zachary Barnes of Danville, Illinois. Once the vehicle that Barnes was driving came to a stop, Barnes fled on foot into the Booth Trailer Park, according to the police report.
After a brief search of the area, Barnes was located hiding under the trailer at 1502 Kamela Drive. After further investigation, 10.6 grams of methamphetamine, 5.5 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located.
Barnes was arrested on the following charges:
1. Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)
2. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a prior conviction (Level 6 Felony)
3. Dealing Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)
4. Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 5 Felony)
5. Obstruction (Level 6 Felony)
6. Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor)
7. Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)
The Attica Police Department was assisted by the Fountain County Sheriff Office and Indiana DNR.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.