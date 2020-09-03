There is a lot going on in Attica.
Attica Main Street recently announced it had taken possession of the hotel building in town.
Lexxie Haddock, president of the organization, said the group working on “finding a good match” for the building. She said the group worked to obtain the building and are hoping that it will find new life. She said they are looking at many options for the building.
While she said while it might just be the structure that is saved, they would be happy if it would be a hotel again. There has been some suggestions of it being used in another capacity, but nothing is etched in stone.
It was also noted that the downtown Attica area is one of the 10 Most Endangered historic places as listed by Indiana Landmarks.
The city’s Downtown Historic District has many buildings that date from 1850 to 1950, the landmark group says.
Attica Main Street also recently was awarded $5,000 from the Taking Care of Main Street program through Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. This program, according to information provided, is a new program that provides support for Indiana Main Street organizations that have been impacted by COVID-19.
According to the state website, Attica Main Street will use the funding to help with annual expenses to include board insurance, promotional materials, billboards, table toppers, Facebook advertising and website maintenance.
The Attica Economic Development Commission and City of Attica created a forgivable loan program that helps small businesses in the community who have been impacted by COVID-19. That program is providing up to $2,000 to eligible businesses. The group started taking applications April 27. The businesses considered for the loan must meet certain criteria including: be located in the city limits of Attica, have not current property tax liens or legal judgements and cannot be part of a national chain or franchise.
There are many people who are working to make things happen in the community, she said.
More information about the organization and it’s projects can be found at atticamainstreet.org.