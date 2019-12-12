It’s that time of year to give, and Attica High Schoolers give not just items, but also their time. They don’t just give during the holidays but all year round.
Volunteer Pat Dowden is especially appreciative of the students, and the school which encourages them to take part in helping at Ask Food Pantry.
“I’ve gotten to know the kids over the years,” she said. “I can’t think of enough kind words.”
She said she’s volunteered at the food pantry for a decade and knows Attica students have spent many, many hours giving their service.
For example, she said, the food pantry has a Christmas giveaway and the students help take parents through the toys to help them select items to give to their children.
The students who help are getting a good learning experience, Dowden said.
“It’s good for them to see people in need. They come face to face seeing need in the community.
“We complain about our young people, but they’re doing good things,” she said.
And they’re having fun doing it. She said during the toy giveaway, the high schoolers can be found playing with some of the toys, too. She looks forward to seeing the “ugly sweaters” that are worn by the students as they pass through the door.
But they know they’re there to work.
“This time of year we get all kinds of donations,” Dowden said, but once a month the food pantry gets a special truck of food commodities, and the high school lets the students help with these, too. “They carry boxes and help put stuff away.”
Throughout the year the school’s students have food drives to give to the food pantry, and this really does help stock the shelves, she said.
Even in the summertime, the students take time through the school to help, she said.
“They really help us out,” Dowden said.
And, she said, “We really appreciate the school working with us.”
To learn more about Ask Food Pantry, visit 99 Long Dr. or call Dowden at 765-275-2431.