Air conditioning could be a problem at the Attica Junior-Senior High School, according to the discussion at the July 29 school board meeting. The chiller portion of the current system has been functioning on “bandages” for several years and based on current research its time to consider just replacing the entire system, Superintendent Sheri Hardman explained.
“We put the project out for a review of qualifications for the HVAC improvements and we only received one application back,” she said.
At the beginning of the discussion, the board members briefly considered repairing the system again, but by the time the conversation was finished, the board gave permission to proceed to the next step and engage the company who responded to the request for qualifications. Discussions have been taking place for more than 15 years about the chiller.
Supt. Hardman said the recent water bill was $300 more than average, indicating the leak in the chiller was out of control again.
Performance Services is a construction company from Indianapolis that has been recognized for completing projects with EnergyStar ratings consistently, and they bid the project with their qualifications to cost between $350,000 and $400,000, on a preliminary estimate.
Hardman told the board that there was enough money in the construction fund to pay for this project comfortably.
Other business discussed during the July 29 meeting included a wrap-up presentation from the summer fitness program by Brian Duncan.
“On days that the city pool was not able to be used, Seeger High School graciously hosted us,” Duncan stated. “I’m very proud of our summer swimmers, too. Every relay team placed for the championship.”
Duncan also noted that one young man in the 13-14 yr old class is an up and coming stand out. “Hunter Smith competed in the butterfly and won his race by 4 body lengths,” Duncan added.
Finally, the board approved the school policies for the 2019-20 Elementary and the High School handbooks; Senior Scholarship Night will be May 20, 2020 and graduation ceremonies will be May 23, 2020.