It was a backwards step for the Attica boys’ basketball team when they hosted and fell to Riverton Parke in the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader on Friday.
That was how head coach Bruce Patton saw the contest, one where he said his team worked hard, but had little to show from it.
The tone of the game was set early as Riverton Parke took a 6-0 lead before a driving lay-up by Dalton Bush put the Ramblers on the board.
Jackson Davis made it 6-4 with a matching drive, but then the Panthers rattled off ten points in a row, including a pair of treys, before Bush scored the final basket in the quarter for a 16-8 score.
It got no better in the second period as, after the teams traded early baskets, the visitors scored five straight including another three-pointer for a 23-10 lead.
Patton called a timeout and when the Ramblers returned to the floor, they immediately went inside to Brandte Gayler for a lay-up, but Riverton Parke answered that with two free throws and a jumper.
Alden Inglesbe hit a three-pointer for Attica to close out the half, but the score was 27-15 in favor of the Panthers.
“We got some good looks,” Patton said, “but they wouldn’t fall for us. That makes it a hard night because with their height, they’ll rebound and go.”
Things changed for Attica a bit as the third period started with a free throw by Seth Hartman and then two three-pointers from Bush, one off a pass from Eli Kirkpatrick and one from an inbounds toss.
Those shots pulled the Ramblers within eleven at 33-22, but then Riverton Parke figured out how to attack the Attica defense successfully.
They would send the ball inside to a big man and if he were doubled, he would kick it out but make sure to open a line for the recipient to drive through to the hoop.
Several times, the Panthers got uncontested lay-ups because the driving lanes were clear as one of the double teamers failed to move off the big man to shut down the outside attacker.
“We just didn’t react and move,” Patton said of his defense. “They got too many easy shots.”
In spite of that, Attica closed the gap to ten on a trey from Bush before Riverton Parke ended the quarter with a driving lay-up that made the score 41-29 going into the final period.
“I thought we had a good chance to come back and win when the third quarter ended,” Patton said. “We finally started to make some shots.”
It was not to be, as Riverton Parke opened on a 12-2 run over the first five minutes of the final period with Attica, once again, going cold.
A three-pointer from Antonio Jerkins off a pass from Bush stopped the run, but it was too little, too late as the Panthers went on to win 59-38.
“We got good shots that didn’t go in,” Patton said, “but we couldn’t stop them. It’s time for us to go back and figure out again just who we are and what we can and can’t do. We’ve still got plenty of game to play, but we need to fix some things.”