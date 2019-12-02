Attica hosted North White in boys’ basketball on Thursday and the Red Ramblers fell to the visiting Vikings by the score of 59-38.
Using an 8-1 run to open the contest, North White took a lead they would never give up despite some solid runs from the Ramblers.
Eli Kirkpatrick stopped the run with a driving lay-up for an 8-3 score, but the Vikings followed up with seven straight points before Brandte Gayler hit a lay-up that made the margin ten at 15-5.
The teams then traded a pair of three-pointers each for a 21-11 score before Kirkpatrick made a pair of free throws against a runner by North White that made it 23-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Jackson Davis hit a short jumper to open the second period for Attica, but the Vikings came back with a three-pointer.
Dalton Bush drove to the bucket for a lay-up, Zeb Shonkwiler added another one and then Kirkpatrick made two free throws as the Red Ramblers trailed 36-21 at the half.
Every time Attica would make a run in the third quarter, the Vikings had an answer that helped them extend their lead with the margin peaking at 25 points with 3:45 left in the period and the score being 48-23.
In the final three minutes of the third, the Rambler defense kept North White off the scoreboard while seeing Davis and Shonkwiler combine for five points to make it 48-30 heading into the final period.
North White opened the fourth period much like they had in the first, going on a 9-0 run for a 57-30 lead before Gayler hit a free throw to stop it.
After another basket by the Vikings, Antonio Jerkins hit a three-pointer, Shonkwiler added a pair of free throws and Cam Moore hit a lay-up to make the final score 59-38.
“We were a half-step slow out there,” Attica head coach Bruce Patton said. “We are struggling to find our identity and need more games – this is only game one.”
Patton pointed out that he used eight players in the game and only one was a varsity starter last season.
“We returned four points in starters,” he explained, “so we have guys who maybe are getting their first varsity experience and it showed tonight.”
With a victory seemingly out of reach in the second half, Patton said he started setting small goal for the team, particularly in the third quarter.
“We worked on certain things out there,” he said. “We were okay at times, but we need more games to help us get better.”