Attica hosted the 1A Sectional 54 tournament and the Red Ramblers opened with the Clinton Central Bulldogs in a game that saw the visitors jump out to an early lead and slowly pull away for a 57-32 win to advance to the championship contest.
The first six minutes saw Attica ice cold from the field, not able to make a single shot, while the Bulldogs were scoring seven points with just slightly less frigid shooting.
As they did most of the game, Attica dominated the defensive boards, gathering rebound after rebound during that 7-0 spurt whenever Clinton Central missed, but then finding themselves unable to convert on the other end.
It was over five minutes before Charlie Moore hit two free throws to give the hosts their first points of the game and make the score 7-2.
However, those points seemed to unlock the basket as Attica followed up with buckets from Sadie Swift and Keela Howard for a 7-6 score.
That was as close as the Ramblers would get all night as Clinton Central responded to the quick six by their hosts with a 10-0 run including two treys in just over a minute that made it 17-6 before Arlee Kerr hit a lay-up for Attica at the horn for a 17-8 score.
Howard made one of two free throws to open the second period, but the Bulldogs made another spurt, this one of seven points, before Howard scored again to make it 24-11.
Each team would score two points in the final minute of the quarter meaning that the visitors led 26-13 at halftime.
Attica did not give up and they came out of the break scoring two baskets to cut their deficit under double-digits, but once again, Clinton Central made a run, this time of three baskets, a trey and a free throw for a 10-0 spurt to open a 36-17 lead midway through the period.
Still battling, the Ramblers got two baskets by Swift and one from Howard to pull within ten, but as they seemingly had done all night, the Bulldogs hit a three-pointer in response and went on to lead 40-24 going into the fourth quarter.
Clinton Central scored twice quickly as the period opened, but Moore made three of four free throws on the next Attica possession for a 44-27 score.
The visitors made a basket and sent Moore back to the line where the obviously tired junior who had been chasing the ball all over the court all night missed a pair from the line and then headed to the bench for a short rest.
The Ramblers then began to play the foul-and-hope-you-miss game, but the Bulldogs were solid from the line in the final few minutes, hitting five of their next six free throws.
Attica closed out the game with a bucket from Kerr and a free throw from Audree Britt that made the final score 57-32.
Looking ahead, the Ramblers will lose only Howard to graduation next season off a young team that finished 5-19 this year.