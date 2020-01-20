Attica hosted Riverton Parke in girls’ basketball in the first game of a boys/girls doubleheader on Friday night with the Red Ramblers entering the contest on a two-game losing streak.
With only two regular-season contests remaining after the game with the Panthers, it was important for the hosts to pick up a win.
Tatum Nunnally got Attica off to a good start, hitting a three-pointer to open the game, but the visitors quickly came back with a deuce of their own.
Three free throws by Sadie Swift put the Ramblers up 6-2, but Riverton Parke made a 7-0 run in a two-minute span to take a 9-6 lead.
Keela Howard snapped string when she put back an offensive rebound and then CeCe Rice made two free throws and Maggie Marshall one to put Attica ahead, 11-9, after one quarter.
The second period saw both teams struggle to find the basket in the early moments, but Howard finally got a lay-up almost three minutes in.
After the visitors hit a free throw, Rice got a steal and converted it into a three-point play for a 16-10 score and the Ramblers would go on to increase their margin to nine, 23-14, by the end of the half on baskets from Howard, Charlie Moore and Arlee Kerr.
“I was worried after that first half,” Darrin Spragg, the Attica head coach said. “In our last two games, we played a pretty good first half, but then fell apart in the second, so I was hoping we’d continue to play well.”
He got his wish as Howard dominated the first two minutes of the third quarter, connecting on three straight baskets to give the team a fifteen-point lead at 29-14.
Moore added a free throw before the Panthers ended their seven-minute scoring drought with a lay-up that made the score 30-16.
Rice and Moore made baskets at the end of the quarter, wrapped around one for the Panthers, to take a 38-22 lead going into the final period.
Attica went cold in that quarter, getting only a free throw from Rice in the first two minutes, but the Riverton Parke deficit only dropped to nine during the drought as they, too, struggled to find the basket.
Swift converted a three-point play to get things going again for the Ramblers and then Howard scored to restore a double-digit lead, 44-34, with 4:44 left.
Riverton Parke had little choice except to press and foul to try to get back into the game and those tactics put Attica to the line where they ended the game four-of-six to win 50-37.
Howard led all scorers with 14, but Swift and Moore joined her in double-figures with 12 and 10, respectively.
After seeing his team hold off the visitors, Spragg said, “We needed a win badly. We’ve played some good first halves, but let it slip in the third quarter, so to play a complete game was just what we needed.”
He gave credit to the defense, saying, “They saved us one more time tonight” but then adding that his team did not control the tempo the way they should have done.
“We need to know the score and the clock and when we have the lead late, we don’t need to shoot three’s,” he explained. “But we’re getting better – we’ve come a long way since Christmas.”