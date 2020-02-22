The Board of School Trustees of the Attica Consolidated School Corporation met for a regular meeting in the Attica High School Library.
Members present were Kelly Hiller, Jill Mandeville, Chris Gayler, Chris VanDeWater and Laurie Pierce. Also present were Sheri Hardman, Superintendent, Deanna Hutts, Treasurer, Chris Goris, Deputy
Treasurer and Corporation Attorney, Kent Minnette.
Jill Mandeville made a motion the board approve the agenda and the minutes of the Dec. 16, 2019, and Jan. 6 meeting, seconded by Chris VanDeWater and passed 5-0, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The board celebrated success at the schools.
Evans shared that Hadley Helms works very hard in math class at AES. She often utilizes her free time during the school day to continue to work on various math problems. Hadley can also often be found assisting her peers with their math problems when they are struggling. At least twice a week, Hadley writes notes to Mrs Evans telling her how much she loves math. Mrs Evans hopes that her love for math continues to grow.
Riley shared four qualities that she believes best describes Hazel Reynolds. Mrs. Riley stated that Hazel is kind and exhibits this to her classmates, always tries to include others and will offer support to peers that are having a bad day. Hazel is helpful to others. Hazel is trustworthy as Mrs. Riley can assure that Hazel will do what is asked of her without causing any trouble. Hazel also has personality
plus. She is very outgoing and tells funny jokes.
Skinner provided an introduction of high schoolers Christian Bossaer and Hayden Galloway highlighting their project that placed at state level and also placed in the top half at the national level at the FFA Competition. Christian and Hayden shared about the design of their project, lessons they learned along the way and their favorite part about being able to compete at the national level. The FFA National Convention for 2019 was in Indianapolis this year and a chapter from every state was present including Hawaii and Alaska.
The board accepted communications from the floor.
Hardman provided an introduction of new ACSC attorney Kent Minnette to the board. Minnette spoke briefly about the firm he is a part of, the firms municipal and school law experience and shared he is excited to be a part of ACSC.
The board gave its communications.
Compliments were shared regarding the recent WRC Swimming event and areas that highlighted its success including the organization and flow of the day, live stream provided via social media and in the cafeteria area for on-site spectators.
The superintendent gave her report.
Chris VanDeWater made a motion that the Board approve the Board Policy Handbook updated policies Vol 31, No 2 (Third & Final Reading): 2261 Title I Services, 2261.01 Parent and Family Member Participation in Title I Programs, 2281 Parent and Family Engagement, 2623.01 Test Security Provisions for Statewide Assessment (new), 5330.02 Care of Students with Diabetes, 5341 Emergency Medical Authorization, 5410 Promotion, Placement, and Retention (new), 6144 Investment Income (new), 6145 Short-Term Indebtedness, 6325 Procurement-Federal Grants/Funds (new), 6605 Crowdfunding (new), 8210 School Calendar, 8500 Food Service Program., seconded by Laurie Pierce , motion passed 5-0.
Chris Gayler made a motion that the Board approve the resolution to transfer from the Education Fund to the Operations Fund, seconded by Jill Mandeville, motion passed 5-0.
Chris VanDeWater made a motion that the Board approve the allowance of transfers as indicated on the Budget Transaction Edit Report , seconded by Laurie Pierce, motion passed 5-0.
Chris Gayler made a motion that the Board approve the recommendation to secure Trash Kans as the new waste management company for ACSC , seconded by Jill Mandeville, motion passed
5-0.
Jill Mandeville made a motion that the Board approve the personnel sheet for Jan. 27 for the hiring of AES Part-Time Instructional Assistant- Chaley Waters and resignation of AHS Spanish Teacher- Candelaria Thompson, seconded by Chris VanDeWater, motion passed 5-0.
The superintendent gave items of interest.
An update was given on the construction plans of the Tri-County Auto building for WRCTE Automotive in Covington. Blueprints of the two proposals for construction plans were provided to and reviewed
by the board. The Governing Board selected the plan for a 9800 square foot building and have gone out for bids for the project. Suggested timeline for the project to begin is April 1 with the projected project completion around October.
Replacement prep work for the electrical portion of the chiller replacement project started today and the actual demolition for the replacement project was to begin Feb. 3. Projected completion of the project will be mid April, with goal of the chiller being operational April 1 (weather permitting).
Hardman and Hutts gave a “We Care” updated. They attended a meeting with Jim Day on Jan. 20. The usage of the clinic by employees of ACSC is increasing which is helping reduce the number of claims with Anthem. Dr. Bundy is present at the Attica clinic Monday to Thursday and Friday is covered by a nurse practitioner.
An online Google survey was issued to help increase feedback on the Attica Daycare Grant. As of date, 254 responses have been recorded.
Monthly financial reports and necessary claims were presented to the board to be approved as well as the approval of the monthly transfer from the Education fund to the Operations fund in the amount of $50,000. Laurie Pierce made a motion to combine and approve the financial claims for the month of January and monthly transfer amount from Education fund to Operations fund, seconded by Chris VanDeWater, and passed 5-0.
There being no further business to come before the Board at this time, Chris VanDeWater made a motion the meeting adjourn at 5:57 p.m.