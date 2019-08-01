Attica Consolidated School Corporation is excited to be on of the recipients of a three-year grant from the North Central Health Services, a part of the Resilient Youth Initiative. Attica has received $317,662 to be spent on purchasing and implementing the Second Steps curriculum, Superintendent, Sheri Hardman explained during the July 29 school board meeting.
“We are very pleased to be chosen,” Hardman said. “I know from Mrs. Malynda Scifres we received the exact amount that was requested.”
This implementation grant will fund training, coordination, and materials needed to implement these programs with fidelity. NCHS will also fund one-on-one grantee coaching and field expert to customize the implementation trainings and initiative -wide evaluation to explore the impact on the school and students.
“We recognize this initiative is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to developing youth resiliency, said Stephanie Long, CEO and president of NCHS. “But when implemented well, evidenced based social-emotional learning and substance use prevention programs can substantially improve students’ self-management and social-skills and lower substance use. We appreciate the schools willingness to partner with us to explore the potential of these programs to improve the health and well-being of youth in our communities.”