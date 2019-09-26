Attica Consolidated School Corporation Board of education is moving ahead with plans to replace the aging chiller system in the Attica High School building.
Performance Services gave a Powerpoint presentation to the school board during the meeting Sept. 23, and explained some of the bid options and what they recommended to do the job efficiently.
Members of the board remember the repair/replacement of the system has been discussed for many years and it’s time to get it taken care of properly.
Steve Tholman of Performance Services confirmed being involved in inspections and quotes several times over the years, adding that the replacement is now at an urgent status.
Richard Warner, an associate of Tholman’s, shared images of the electrical in the HVAC room at the school to illustrate the concerns. water is being diverted to a drain using a piece of gutter, while protecting an electrical source, and there are places where scale has accumulated too. Though scale is normal for this equipment.
The team from Performance Services proceeded to tell the board of the project options in three proposals. The base scope of the project is replacing the chiller and the equipment areas inside the school building; this part is called HS-1 and currently is anticipated cost of $473,155. Then HS-2 and HS-3 involves the potential of extending water main, incase of a building expansion and extra isolation valves, the proposal includes placing the chiller outside, near the choir room, sound proofing blankets are apart of the proposal plan to prevent issues that could affect the teaching in the choir room.
“We’re speaking to one of the contractors who bid, with experience and we’re hoping they’ll adjust some numbers,” superintendent Sheri Hardman stated.
At the conclusion of presentation, the board tabled any further discussion until the October meeting to allow themselves to read the printouts and be able to be familiar with their options.
Next, the superintendent gave an oral review of the 2020 budget that has been prepared. Hardman explained some of the anticipated needs for the next year including a couple new buses as well as capital projects plans.
The corporation is in good shape financially and once the budget is finalized at the state level, and it will be able to adjust the appropriations as needed, Hardman added. Hardman also gave credit to Deanna Hutts, the corporation treasurer for the time and cooperation in preparation of the document she shared with the board.