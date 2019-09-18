Efficiency in functions of everyday living is the goal for businesses, families, and schools is the hope for everyone.
The idea of keeping things lean, simple and efficient is the basis of a book written by Jay Hodge, a Fountain County businessman who operates his business consulting firm in Attica.
The book "The Lean Treasure Chest" is a how-to book of achieving maximum efficiency, Hodge stated. This method began to be a real form of operation for Hodge when he was working for Toyota.
“As I saw how things were done at Toyota, I observed how to make things in business and life become efficient,” Hodge explained. The process continued to be developed and honed as Hodge worked for GM and Caterpillar, and also Tenet Health Care; over the years it was boiled down to some of these principles: quality, productivity, safety and efficiency.
“By documenting the process of standard work, you design and engineer repeatability into the process, which drives consistency and reduces variation, resulting in improved quality, productivity, safety and efficiency,” he continued. "Another example is getting a vehicle ready for vacation and the steps of checking tires, you may notice a vibration in the way the car is handling so its necessary to get things checked out before driving to Florida. The mechanic says one tire is too tight and another is too loose."
Why aren't they tightened a standard amount? Another example of using a lean process is running errands.
"When you need several things that are not found locally, you make a list and go over to Lafayette, for instance and get what's on the list in one trip, not buying one item, come home and go back for the next," Hodge stated. "The tiny bits of waste you discover and then eliminate are pure gold."
While the book is targeted as a business book, it can translate to everyone's life, as efficiency is a target for everyone's life and career, he added.
It has been years that Hodge has been learning and using the lean method of efficiency, and by taking the initiative to write this book he hopes to help other businesses, as well as individuals fine more efficiency in how to function in business and life.
Hodge took about 11 months to write the book and it's published through Amazon.
Questions about this book can be directed to jayhodge@LeanTreasureAcademy.com.