The Attica Main Street Association is preparing to celebrate the end of summer with a Spirits in the Park event from 7-11 p.m. Sept. 14 in McDonald Park.
Cindy Mason, a member of the planning committee, explained that the Teays Brewery from Lafayette and local winery Hooker Corner Winery will provide tastings and cocktails with beverages designed especially for the event. Old 55 Distillery, based in Newtown, is also on the roster for sharing their spirits and offering tastings to patrons.
Mason also shared that Cut Above Catering, Java Roasters and The Eagles Lodge will cook foods with assorted flavors to satisfy appetites.
“We’ll have an assortment of foods from Cut Above Catering and the Eagles will be cooking and serving brats, and Badlands Barbecue, owned and operated by Kyle Askren, will be serving pulled pork,” Mason added.
“While the food and spirits are flowing, we’ll have good music from the group War Radio,” she added. War Radio is based out of the Crawfordsville/Greencastle area and they play classic rock.
The money raised from the purchase of tickets will be used as currency during the event, and then a percentage will come back to the Attica Main Street Association to help with funding future projects and programs to continue the beautification of the city and the maintaining the parks.
“This event is a great way to say goodbye to summer and kick off autumn,” Mason said.