On June 29 Attica High School assistant boys and girls track coach Jeremy Kelley was arrested on child exploitation charges.
Kelley, an Attica resident, faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
In a press release Josh Minkler, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said that protecting the vulnerable is a top priority and these types of crimes will be punished.
“Protecting and advocating for our most vulnerable has always been a top priority of my office,” Minkler said. “Those who take advantage of this district’s children can expect the full hammer of federal prosecution.”
The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children in January 2018 which lead to a follow up investigation that uncovered a social media account run by Kelly. According to the press release, Montgomery County deputies obtained search warrants for the accounts and found more than 16,000 images and 500 video files.
On June 29 law enforcement served a search warrant at Kelley’s home. There they found 451 video files and 27,000 images, most of which contained child pornography on his phone.
Kelley was arrested and will remain in custody of the U.S Marshall. Kelley will have his initial hearing on July 2 in Indianapolis.
As of presstime no one from the school was available for comment.