The Fountain County Arts Council will present "Music at the Courthouse" at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 on the east side of the courthouse square in Covington.
The musical group "Lilt" from Crawfordsville will play a mix of fun rock-and-roll from the 50s through the 2000s, along with a taste of country and blues.
There will be at least two food trucks on scene and the Arts Council plans to sell homemade apple cobbler with ice cream.
People wishing to attend should bring lawn chairs and, if the weather turns cool, a jacket or blanket.
Free-will donations will be accepted on site to help defray the cost of the entertainment.