Area voters went to the polls June 2 to cast their ballots in the rescheduled primary election.
The primary, originally scheduled for May 5, was rescheduled for June 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preliminary results from Fountain and Warren Counties are listed below.
Fountain County
Of Fountain County’s 11,275 registered voters, 3,183 votes, or roughly 28 percent of the voting population, were cast during Tuesday’s primary election.
In the Republican presidential primary, President Donald Trump received 2,343 votes, while Bill Weld received 171 votes.
In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Gov. Eric Holcomb received 2,345 votes.
U.S. Representative Jim Baird received 2,267 votes in the District 4 Republican congressional primary.
State Representative Sharon Negele received 1,367 votes in the District 13 Republican primary.
State Representative Alan Morrison received 727 votes in the District 42 Republican primary.
In the Fountain County Auditor Republican primary, Colleen Chambers received 1,726 votes. Bonnie Nix received 708 votes.
In the Fountain County Treasurer’s Republican primary Susan Coffing received 2,278 votes.
In the Republican primary for Fountain County Coroner Joshua Whittington received 2,260 votes.
In the Republican D1 Commissioner primary, Andrew Hall received 1,360 votes. Craig Stalter received 1,121 votes.
In the D2 Commissioner Republican primary, Brenda Hardy received 1,447. Don Hesler received 1,039 votes.
In the County Council At-Large primary Dudley Cruea received 2,221 votes.
Angela Golia received 68 votes in the Hillsboro Town Clerk/Treasurer primary.
On the Democratic side of the primary ballot, former Vice President Joe Biden received 462 votes while Bernie Sanders had 69 votes, Pete Buttigieg received 16 votes, Elizabeth Warren received nine votes, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer all received six votes and Tulsi Gabbard received two votes.
In the Democratic primary for governor, Woodrow Myers received 388 votes.
In the D4 Congressional Democratic primary Joe Mackey received 278 votes, Veronikka Ziol received 118 votes, Benjamin Frederick received 94 votes and Howard Pollchik received 19 votes.
In the D42 State Representative Democratic primary, Amy Adams received 86 votes, B. Cooper Vandivier received 83 votes and Jasen Lave had 22 votes.
In the County Council At-Large Democratic primary, Tom Booe received 495 votes.
In the Hillsboro Town Council Democratic primary Ed Moyer received 12 votes.
In the State Convention Delegate Democratic primary Jayne White received 359 votes, Crystal Mitchell received 354 votes, Shirley Jefferson had 335 votes, Denise Shaffer-Doweide had 262 votes, Dianne Reiss had 192 votes and Dennis Reiss had 176 votes.
Warren County
In the Warren County Republican presidential primary, President Donald Trump received 1,147 votes while Bill Weld received 99 votes.
In the Democratic presidential primary, former Vice President Joe Biden received 214 votes. The remaining challengers received: Michael Bloomberg-one vote, Pete Buttigieg-10 votes, Tulsi Gabbard-one vote, Amy Klobuchar-six votes, Bernie Sanders-30 votes, Tom Steyer-three votes, Elizabeth Warren-seven votes and Andrew Yang-one vote.
In the Republican Warren County Treasurer primary, Lori Heidenreich received 1,301 votes.
Randy Haddock received 1,348 votes in the Warren County Surveyor Republican primary.
In the Republican primary for D1 Commissioner, Craig Greenwood received 791 votes while W. Brian Jordan received 656.
In the D2 Commissioner Republican primary, Clay Andrews received 758 votes, while Aaron Senesac had 494 votes and Nathan Grubb had 181 votes.
The Republican primary for the County Council At-Large position saw Ethan Foxworthy receive 1,120 votes while Sharon Hutchison received 1,018 votes.
Warren County Precinct Committeemen vote totals: John Comer-92 votes, Perry Conrad-36 votes, Robert Weston-26 votes, Raymie Houchens-137 votes, Jeanne Brummet-104 votes, Robin Weston-Hubner-184 votes, Steven Eberly-82 votes, Neil Ellis-87 votes, Bryan Lanham-87 votes, Danielle Tanner-165 votes and Samantha Hill-166 votes.
Convention Delegate vote totals: John Comer-869 votes, Matthew Commons-470 votes, Ethan Foxworthy-902 votes, Sharon Hutchison-698 votes and Derek Puterbaugh-449 votes.