FIRST Tech Challenge Team 13414, “The Circuit breakers”, is looking for up to 10 hard-working, dedicated minds to join its robotics team.
Those eligible must be a student in seventh to 12th grade from Vermillion, Fountain, Parke, or a surrounding County.
The team designs, builds and programs robots; then competes against other local teams. It meets year round, and in addition to Robotics, it does computer programming, 3D printing, tons of hand-on STEM learning. The latest project was to build and autonomously fly drones.
The team meets from 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays starting with its open house Sept. 4.
Wilson Field Airport, near Wallace Indiana is its home base. Take US-41 to SR-234 toward Wallace, three miles, then North on 430 (the hangar at the end of the road).
Team members have all costs paid for them, there is no fee. Dinner is provided for both students and parent, each week; and a touch screen laptop, team shirt are also provided; all registration fees.
The goal is to boost STEM skills in an innovative and fun environment.
Free food, flights with local pilots (weather permitting) and an introduction to the robotics program is less than a week away.
First Tech Challenge team members qualify for millions of dollars in scholarships yearly. And participation on the team may meet the students' extracurricular STEM graduation requirement.
Questons Text Brian Walker 765-295-1848 or Facebook.com/crew272 message.