Danville Area Community College is pleased to confer degrees and certificates during virtual Commencement exercises broadcast via YouTube Friday, May 22, 2020 at 7PM at https://tinyurl.com/DACCgrad and repeated on WBUI-TV Channel 23 Saturday, May 23 at 11AM . The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel for viewing after the Premier.
More than 400 graduates, earning Associate degrees and certificates during the Fall 2019 or Spring or Summer 2020 semesters, submitted photos to participate in this year’s ceremony.
Graduates of distinction will be recognized during the Commencement broadcast. In addition to the summa cum laude candidates, those with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.750-3.999 will graduate with the designation magna cum laude and will wear a gold tassel and a gold cord; and those with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50-3.749 will graduate with the designation cum laude and will wear a gold tassel. Students’ ability to be recognized at the graduation ceremony is based on the cumulative grade-point average calculated at the end of the fall semester prior to the spring ceremony.
The broadcast will include remarks by Executive Vice President for Instruction and Student Services David Kietzmann, who is retiring in June after a 50-year career at Danville Area Community College. Also included will be the awarding of an Honorary Degree on Richard “Dick” Cheney, long-time friend of the College who has been a student, coach, faculty member, administrator, and a member of the Board of Trustees, and is currently serving on the DACC Foundation Board.
The DACC Class of 2020 is full of extraordinary people. The group includes twins from Italy who played on the Women’s Basketball team and both ended up as Summa Cum Laude candidates, and a Marine Master Sergent currently stationed in North Carolina who completed his degree completely online while deployed multiple times despite hostile environments and sketchy Internet connections. This group of graduates has persevered through not only the normal trials and tribulations of college, but the added burden of completing their education completely online – whether they liked it or not -- during a pandemic.
Those receiving degrees and certificates during the virtual Commencement follow listed by town:
Degrees and Honors Key
AA - Associate in Arts
AAS - Associate in Applied Science
AES - Associate in Engineering Science
AFA - Associate in Fine Arts
AFAED - Associate in Fine Arts in Art Art Education AGS - Associate in General Studies
AS - Associate in Science
Degrees with Distinction
Students’ ability to be recognized at the graduation ceremony is based on the cumulative grade-point average calculated at the end of the fall semester prior to the spring ceremony.
* Denotes Cum Laude cumulative grade-point average of 3.50-3.749
** Denotes Magna Cum Laude cumulative grade-point average of 3.750-3.999
*** Denotes Summa Cum Laude cumulative grade-point average of 4.000
Attica, IN
Christina L. Kerr - Nursing AAS
Katherine L. Pollert - English Education AA
Covington, IN
Darcy M. Davis - Nursing AAS
Dailynn Rae Hardy - Level I Nursing Certificate
Mariah Emiline Henk - Conservation AA
Maggie R. Mendez - Nursing AAS
Trula Briar-Rose Newlin - Level I Nursing Certificate
Halen James Noble * - Arts AA
Spencer Del Pettit - Arts AA
Kingman, IN
Alexis Ann Cates - Nursing AAS
Mellott, IN
Brycen Valentino Hernandez * - Arts AA
Veedersburg, IN
Hannah Elizabeth Snider - Early Childhood Teaching Assistant Certificate
Ladd Galen Warner - General Studies AGS
Tiffany Anne Willhite - Agribusiness AAS
Williamsport, IN
Joseph M. Odle * - Advanced Manufacturing AAS, Advanced Maintenance Mechanic Certificate, Advanced Welding Certificate, Maintenance Mechanic Certificate, Mechatronics Certificate, and Welding Certificate
Ashley N. Simonton - Level I Nursing Certificate