Olivia Hickman of Covington was named to the Mount Mary University Spring 2019 Dean’s List.
She’s a graduate of North Vermillion Junior/Senior High School and is studying occupational therapy.
The dean’s list honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Part-time students are eligible for the Dean’s List when they have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while completing at least 8 credits.
Mount Mary University, founded in 1913 by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, was Wisconsin’s first four-year, degree-granting Catholic institution for women. Today it serves a minority-majority population and offer more than 30 undergraduate majors for women and nine graduate programs for women and men in four schools: Arts & Design; Humanities, Social Sciences & Interdisciplinary Studies; Natural & Health Sciences and Education; and Business.