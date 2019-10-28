Cross Country – Boys:
NEW PRAIRIE SEMI-STATE – 178 runners
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only): 1 – Guerra (Highland) 15:31.8, 97 – Kolton Pearson (Seg),
139 – Kale Kottkamp (BC)
Cross Country – Girls:
NEW PRAIRIE SEMI-STATE – 177 runners
Team scores: 1 – West Lafayette 93, 2 – Valparaiso 115, 3 – Harrison 162, 4 – Portage 171,
5 – Lake Central 185, 6 – Lowell 189, 7 – Chesterton 202, 8 – Warsaw 212, 9 – Crown Point 240,
10 – Rochester 263, 11 – Culver 271, 12 – Wheeler 343, 13 – Benton Central 350,
14 – Rensselaer 371, 15 – Highland 381, 16 – Munster 398/117, 17 – Seeger 398/132,
18 – Maconaquah 433, 19 – McCutcheon 444, 20 – Manchester 455
Individual results (1st, 2nd, BC and WRC only): 1 – James (Lowell) 17:53.4, 2 – Gilliana (Valpo) 18:38,
10 – Jennifer Romero (Seg) 19:09.5, 27 – Janell Robson (BC), 73 – Liza Cooley (BC),
76 – Allison High (Seg), 104 – Natalie Williams (BC), 105 – Nataleigh Yarborough (Seg) 21:14 PR,
108 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 129 – Payton Williams (BC), 146 – Avah Watson (Seg),
157 – Hannah Williams (BC), 162 – Bailey Duncan (Cov), 168 – Halle Richey (BC),
172 – Leah Kirkpatrick (Seg), 175 – Lauren McBride (Seg), 176 – Berlyn Guminski (Seg)
Jennifer Romero of Seeger advances to the state meet as an individual.
Football:
3A SECTIONAL #25
River Forest 57, Benton Central 26
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 1-9.
2A SECTIONAL #37
South Vermillion 33, Seeger 14
South Vermillion advances to play Cascade.
Seeger ends the season with a record of 6-4.
1A SECTIONAL #45
Attica 54, Fountain Central 0
North Vermillion 28, Covington 12
Parke Heritage 60, Cloverdale 20
South Putnam 50, Riverton Parke 14
Attica advances to play Parke Heritage.
North Vermillion advances to play South Putnam.
Covington ends the season with a record of 5-5.
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 0-10.
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 3-7.
Volleyball:
2A REGIONAL at Ellwood
Game 1: Wabash 3, Tipton 1: 25-20, 25-14, 15-25, 25-19
Game 2: Wapahani 3, Seeger 0: 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
SP: Kiley White – 6 kills; Paige Leonard – 10 assists; Jorja Hudson – 29 digs
Game 3 - Championship: Wapahani 3, Wabash 1: 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Seeger ends the season with a record of 21-9.
1A REGIONAL at Clinton Central
Game 1: Cowan 3, Covington 0: 25-18, 26-24, 25-20
CT: Lauren O’Neill – 5 kills, 6 blocks; Nai’a Pettit – 6 kills, 2 aces; Erin Reynolds – 10 digs
Karsyn Engle – 18 assts, 8 digs
Game 2: Blue River Valley 3, South Newton 0: 25-13, 25-16, 25-22
Game 3 – Championship: Cowan 3, Blue River Valley 0: 25-16, 25-13, 25-16
Covington ends the season with a record of 25-8