Cross Country – Boys:
BICOUNTY RACE at Hanging Rock
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 22, 2 – Fountain Central 39, 3 – Covington 83, 4 – Attica 92
Individual results: 1 – Pearson 17:49, 2 – Pietrzak, 3 – Hennessey, 4 – Odle, 5 – Hernandez,
6 – K Mellady, 7 – Bova, 8 – Butts, 9 – Clem, 10 – Bowlus, 11 – Adams, 12 – Rice, 13 – Tuggle,
14 – Solomon, 15 – Woodrow, 16 – Trusty, 17 – Miller, 18 – Crawford, 19 – E Mellady,
20 – Moore, 21 – Streuer, 22 – York, 23 – Pattengale, 24 – Miller, 25 – Warrick, 26 – Laswell,
27 – Hays
CARROLL INVITATIONAL
Team: 1- Rossville 36, 2 – Lewis Cass 53, 3 – Carroll 53, 4 – Central Catholic 92, 5 – Attica 120
Individual finishing order for Attica: Tuggle, Miller, Moore, Hiller and Pattengale
NORTH VERMILLIOIN INVITATIONAL – 10 teams, 55 runners
Team scores: 1 – Notre Dame de la Salette 26, 2 – Seeger 52, 3 – Southmont 111, 4 – Bis-Hen 118,
5 – Parke Heritage 141, 6 – Covington 142, 7 – Riverton Parke 155, 8 – Attica 162.
No team scores: Salt Fork & South Vermillion
Individual results (1st and WRC): 1 – Halligan (ND) 16:55, 3 – Pearson (SP), 7 – Hernandez (SP),
8 – Odle (SP), 9 – Bova (C), 11 – Todd (RP), 15 – Hennessey (SP) , 18 – Harris (PH), 19 – Bowlus (SP),
22 – Clem (SP), 23 – Tuggle (A), 25 – Williams (SV), 26 – Thompson (PH), 27 – Woodrow (C),
28 – McCullough (PH), 29 – Crawfords (C), 30 – Miller (A), 33 – Moore (A), 34 – Harkrider (RP),
35 – Myers (RP), 36 – Spurr (SV), 37 – Fleener (PH), 38 – Hines (RP), 39 – Terry (SV),
40 – Streuer (C), 41 – Boufford (PH), 42 – Pattengale (A), 46 – Hiller (A), 47 – Jenkins (PH),
48 – Warrick (C),, 49 – Riddle (RP), 52 – Shepherd (RP), 54 – Hays (S)
Cross Country – Girls:
BICOUNTY RACE at Hanging Rock
Team score: 1 – Seeger 15, 2 – FC 45. No team scores: Attica and Covington
Individual results: 1 – Romero 20:19, 2 – High, 3 – Smith, 4 – Yarborough, 5 – Duncan,
6 – Watson), 7 – Kirkpatrick, 8 – Noble, 8 – Rice, 10 – Bowling, 11 – Rahm, 12 – Guminski,
13 – Clark, 14 – Gonzalez, 15 – Sims, 16 – Ramirez, 17 – McBride, 18 – Puterbaugh,
19 – Norman, 20 – Guadalajara, 21 – Hurt, 22 – Shelton, 23 – Farrar, 24 – Hetrick,
25 – Rothenberger
CARROLL INVITATIONAL
No team scores.
Individual finishing results for Attica: Rice (8th), Clark, Guadalajara, Shelton
NORTH VERMILLIOIN INVITATIONAL – 10 teams, 38 runners
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 17, 2 – South Vermillion 58, 3 – Southmont 65. No team scores: Attica,
Bis-Hen, Covington, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Salt Fork
Individual results (WRC only): 1 – Romero (SP) 19:05, 2 – High (SP), 3 – Smith (SP), 5 – Duncan (C),
6 – Yarborough (SP), 8 – Watson (SP), 9 – Kirkpatrick (SP), 10 – Rice (A), 12 – Guminski (SP),
13 – Wanninger (SV), 15 – Lindsey (SV), 16 – Ramirez (C), 19 – Blair (RP), 19 – Mager (RP),
21 – Minor (SV), 22 – Shelton (A), 23 – Chubb (SV), 24 – Wright (SV), 25 – Guadalajara (A),
26 – Shepherd (RP), 27 – Bollinger (PH), 30 – Clark (A), 31 – Matherly (SV), 32 – Hazelwood (NV),
37 – Burchett (NV), 38 – Williamson (NV)
Football:
Covington 52, South Newton 0
North Vermillion 21, Attica 14
Parke Heritage 46, South Vermillion 27
Riverton Parke 49, Shortridge 16
Seeger 47, Fountain Central 6
West Lafayette vs Benton Central
Golf – Girls:
LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Harrison 362, 2 – Lafayette Jefferson 382, 3 – McCutcheon 412/111,
4 – Clinton Central 412/121, 5 – West Lafayette 437, 6 – Benton Central 443, 7 – Rossville 446,
8 – Frankfort 449, 9 – Clinton Prairie 496, 10 – Delphi 515
Individual results (1st & BC): Halie Wolf (LJ) 77, Knowles 87, Creek 115, Cobb 118, C Booth 122, E Booth 124
Shay Knowles of BC advances as an individual to the Lafayette Jefferson Regional
ATTICA SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Southmont 357, 2 – Lebanon 374, 3 – North Putnam 423, 4 – WEBO 431/123,
5 – Seeger 431/129, 6 – Crawfordsville 434, 7 – Covington 481, 8 – North Montgomery 484,
9 – Attica 487, 10 – Fountain Central 516
Medalist: Ella Taylor (Leb) 87
AT: Miller 115, Mandeville 118, J Kerr 119, M Galloway 1315
CT: Moore 96, A Galloway 120, Hanson 129, Woodard 136, McGurk 138
FC: Hicks 123, Walls 130, Parks 131, Keeling 132, Foxworthy 139
SP: Beyer 101, K Kerr 107, Hunter 110, Brasker 113, Geisert 129
Corrine Moore of CT and Meghan Beyer of SP advances as individuals to the Roncalli Regional.
Soccer – Boys:
BISMARCK-HENNING 4, COVINGTON 3
COVINGTON 8, WEBO 2 – Shot on goal: WEBO 3, Cov 12; Total shots: WEBO 6, Cov 18
NORTH WHITE 7, BENTON CENTRAL 0
COVINGTON 3, BENTON CENTRAL 1 – Shots on goal: BC 5, Cov 8; Total shots: BC 7, Cov 15
BC: Goal: 1 – Gerlach
CT: Goals: 2 – Pinkerton, 1 – Waddell; Assts: 1 – Dreher & Mandolini; Saves: 2 - Holycross
Soccer – Girls:
Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Benton Central 1
Tennis – Boys:
SOUTHMONT 3, COVINGTON 1, one match tied
1S: Springer (C) tied Cox 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7) – tied darkness
2S: Norton (C) def McKinney 6-4, 6-2
3S: McVay (S) def Batley 6-0, 6-0
1D: Long & Korhorn (S) def N & M Potter 6-2, 6-2
2D: Tesmer & Brewer def Turner & Kindell 4-6, 6-0, 7-5
TERRE HAUTE NORTH 5, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 0
1S: Christ def Eberly 6-2, 2-6, 6-0
2S: Jung def Linville 7-5, 6-3
3S: Bogge def Myers 6-0, 6-1
1D: Knott & Moore def J Keeling & Otero 6-2, 6-1
2D: Grayless & Harden def S Keeling & Yager 6-1, 6-1
COVINGTON 4, PARKE HERITAGE 1
1S: Springer (C) def James 6-2, 6-3
2S: Norton (C) def Jacks 6-0, 6-2
3S: Turner (C) def Bowsha 6-4, 6-2
1D: N & M Potter (C) def Ferguson & Gooch 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
2D: McCallister & Nelson (PH) def Batley & Shucker 6-1, 6-3
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 5, ATTICA 0
1S: Eberly def Alenduff 6-0, 6-3
2S: Linville def Goodwin 6-0, 6-0
3S: Myers def Marlatt 6-4, 6-4
1D: J Keeling & Otero def Jerkins & Jeffries 6-0, 6-1
2D: S Keeling & Yager def Blankenship & Garrett 6-1, 6-0
WEBO 4, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 1
1S: Eberly (FC) def Dobbs 6-1, 6-3
2S: Brunty (WB) def Linville 6-1, 6-1
3S: Collins (WB) def Myers 6-1, 6-0
1D: Lee & Smith (WB) def J Keeling & Otero 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
2D: Fields & Landers (WB) def S Keeling & Yager 1-6, 6-2, 6-3
BENTON CENTRAL 4, SEEGER 1
1S: Thurston (BC) def Laffoon 6-1, 6-4
2S: Williams (FC) def Brooks-Ellis 6-3, 6-4
3S: Buchannan (BC) def Girdler 6-4, 7-5
1D: Holland & McFatridge (S) def Brown & Brighton 6-0, 6-3
2D: Goodman & Deno (BC) def Peterson & Ford 6-4, 5-7, 10-3
COVINGTON 3, BENTON CENTRAL 2
1S: Springer (C) def Thurston 6-2, 7-5
2S: Norton (C) def Williams 7-6 (7-1), 6-3
3S: Buchanan (BC) def Turner 6-2, 6-1
1D: N & M Potter (C) def Brown & Brighton 6-0, 6-0
2D: Goodman & Deno (BC) def Batley & Kindell 6-4, 6-3
Volleyball:
Benton Central 3, Rossville 0: 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes: 0: 25-13, 25-14, 31-29 – Oneta Gray 1000th career assist
Benton Central 3, South Newton 0: 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Covington 3, South Newton 1: 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17
Covington 3, Terre Haute North 0: 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
Crawfordsville 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-16, 25-12, 25-8
Seeger 3, Attica 0: 25-8, 25-2, 25-10
West Lafayette 3, Seeger 0: 25-19, 25-15, 25-23
BI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Covington 2, Attica 0: 25-11, 25-5
Seeger 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-13, 25-15
Covington 2, Seeger 0: 25-17, 25-15 - Championship