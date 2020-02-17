Basketball – Girls:
3A REGIONAL @ BELLMONT
Game 1: Norwell 65, Winchester Community 43
Game 2: Benton Central 55, Garrett 37
Game 3 – Championship: Benton Central 49, Norwell 43
Benton Central advances to face NorthWood in the LaPorte Semi-State.
1A REGIONAL @ TRI-CENTRAL
Game 1: Blue River Valley 45, North Vermillion 44
Game 2: Northfield 66, Daleville 44
Game 3 – Championship: Blue River Valley 39, Northfield 34
North Vermillion ends the season with a 20-7 record.
Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 54, Tri-County 35
Covington 62, Fountain Central 34
Covington 70, Seeger 45
Covington 58, Clinton Prairie 44
Lafayette Central Catholic 69, Attica 34
North Montgomery 58, Benton Central 42
Notre Dame DeLaSalette IL 47, Attica 31
Parke Heritage 88, Fountain Central 45
Riverton Parke 54, North Vermillion 37
Seeger 61, Clinton Central 43
Shakamak 48, Riverton Parke 41
South Vermillion 63, North Vermillion 31
South Vermillion 78, Attica 33
Wrestling:
EAST CHICAGO SEMI-STATE
Team scores: 1 – Crown Point 180.5, 2 – Chesterton 143, 3t – Merrillville & Mishawaka 76,
5 – Portage 60.5, 6 – Hobart 56, 7 – Lake Central 52.5, 8 – Harrison (WL) 51, 9 – Wawasee 45,
10 – Penn 44, 11 – Culver 39, 12 – Plymouth 38.5, 13 – Valparaiso 32, 14 – Rensselaer 24.5,
15t – Highland, West Lafayette & Wheeler 24, 18t – Attica & Warsaw 19 … 27 – McCutcheon 5.5,
… 33 – Lafayette Jeff 2, 36t – Benton Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, Seeger and 21 others 0
106 – Avery Miller (A) pinned Darmer (Bremen) 0:35
Bailey (River Forest) def Miller (A) 6-4
Miller ends season at 35-6.
120 – Cole Solomey (Kankakee Valley) def Nate Hennessey (S) 13-1 MD
Hennessey ends the season at 36-6.
126 – Torres (Chesterton) pinned Johnny Synesael (A) 2:22
Synesael ends the season at 28-11.
145 – Norton (South Bend Riley) pinned Garett Watkins (S) 3:59
Watkins ends the season at 29-14.
152 – Turley (Hobart) pinned Henacie Zamora (BC) 0:40
Zamora ends the season at 21-10.
Jorden Douglass (A) pinned Hinojosa (Lake Station Edison) 1:07
Douglass (A) def Poliitt (Valparaiso) 10-1 MD
Turley (Hobart) def Douglass (A) 2-0
Hollis (Lowell) def Douglass (A) 5-0 – third place match.
Douglass moves on to the state meet with a 39-6 record.
Douglass is the first three-time state participant for Attica.
195 – Jack Hargan (A) pinned Alonso (North Judson-SP) 0:34
Pack (Culver) def Hargan (A) 9-8
Hargan ends the season at 40-2.
220 – Babcock (Hobart) pinned Clayton Kelley (A) 3:05
Kelley ends the season at 29-13.
NEW CASTLE SEMI-STATE
Team scores: 1 – Indy Cathedral 150, 2 – Warren Central 94.5, 3 – Roncalli 92.5, 4 – Carmel 85,
5 – Perry Meridian 80, 6 – Zionsville 48.5, 7 – East Central 48, 8 – Hamilton SE 42, 9 – Westfield 39,
10 – North Montgomery 30, 11 – Shenandoah 28, 12 – Franklin Central 27.5,
13 – Greenfield-Central 25, 14 – North Central (Indy) 22, 15 – Fishers 21, 16 – New Palestine 21,
17t – Indy Lutheran, Lawrenceburg & Southport 20, 20 – Anderson 19,
21t – Frankfort & Pendleton Heights 18, 23 – Cardinal Ritter 17, 24 – Lawrence North 16,
25t – Lebanon & Richmond 15, 27 – Lawrence Central 14.5, 28 – Rushville Consolidated 12,
29 – Southmont 8, 30t – Alexandria Monroe, Batesville, Centerville, Knightstown & South Dearborn 4
35 – Clinton Central, Covington, Franklin, Guerin Catholic, Mt. Vernon & New Castle 2
42t – 20 schools 0
195 – Tanner Dreher (Cov) def McClure (Perry Meridian) 9-3
Allred (Shenandoah) pinned Dreher (Cov) 1:19
Dreher ends the season at 32-6.
He is the second Covington wrestler to win a semi-state match (David Thompson in 2000).