Cross Country – Boys:
CHARGER CLASSIC at North Montgomery – 12 teams, 100 runners
Team scores: 1 – Lebanon 34, 2 – Hamilton Heights 70, 3 – Rensselaer 72, 4 – Seeger 104,
5 – Western Boone 136, 6 – Parke Heritage 191, 7 – Tri County 209, 8 – Southmont 214,
9 – North Montgomery 230, 10 – Attica 241. No team score: Covington, Sheridan
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – West (Leb) 16:54, 4 – Kolton Pearson (S), 16 – Blake Bova (C),
17 – Nathan Hennessey (S), 21 – Ethan Hernandez (S), 24 – Blake Harris (PH),
30 – Trevor Thompson (PH), 35 – Burke Tuggle (A), 39 – Braxton Bowlus (S),
40 – Duncan Clem (S), 46 – Josh McCullough (PH), 48 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 50 – Avery Miller (A),
65 – Thomas Odle (S), 67 – Cameron Moore (A), 78 – Ethan Fleener (PH),
81 – Joey Bouffard (PH), 84 – Ethan Struer (C), 85 – Tytus Lathrop (S), 87 – Isaac Jenkins (PH),
91 – Sam Hiller (A), 93 – Malachi Warrick (C), 94 – Cole Pattengale (A), 99 – David Hays (S),
100 – Jonevin Laswell (S)
FIRST TO THE FINISH 1A SCHOOLS at Peoria, Illinois – 73 teams, 564 runners
Team scores: 1 – Stanford 68, 2 – Urbana 119, 3 – Latin 178, 4 – Elmwood/Brimfield 197, …
28 – Roxana 705, 29 – Fountain Central 769, 30 – Williamsville 783, … 50 – Peoria Heights 1479
No team scores: 23 schools
Individual results (1st & FC): 1 – Smith (Rock Falls) 14:58, 42 – Carson Pietrzak, 167 – Kyle Mellady,
201 – Jacob Rice, 233 – Justin Butts, 298 – Ethan Mellady, 311 – Nathan Solomon,
379 – Micah Trusty
Cross Country – Girls:
CHARGER CLASSIC at North Montgomery – 11 teams, 73 runners
Team scores: 1 – Rensselaer 38, 2 – Seeger 44, 3 – Western Boone 60, 4 – Hamilton Heights 93,
5 – Lebanon 134, 6 – Tri-County 179, 7 – North Montgomery 187.
No team scores: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Southmont
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Jennifer Romero (S) 19:21 (Seeger record), 4 – Allison High (S),
7 – Libby Smith (S), 17 – Bailey Duncan (C), 18 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S),
19 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S), 26 – Reese Noble (C), 32 – CeCe Rice (A),
38 – Berlyn Guminski (S), 39 – Avah Watson (S), 40 – Lillian Ramirez (C), 44 – Lydia Clark (A),
50 – Izzi Puterbaugh (S), 56 – Donna Guadalajara (A), 59 – Briana Shelton (A),
62 – Audrey Farrar (S), 64 – bailey Bollinger (PH), 66 – Kloe Rothenberger (S),
69 – Kenli Hetrick (S), 73 – Atlanta Houmes (S)
FIRST TO THE FINISH 1A SCHOOLS at Peoria, Illinois – 77 teams, 471 runners
Team scores: 1 – Winnebago 43, 2 – Rock Falls 112, 3 – Normal 118, 4 – Urbana 162,
5 – Eureka 181, … 39, Arenta-Orena 1158, 40 – Fountain Central 1163, 41 – Steeleville 1169…
No team scores: 25 schools
Individual results (1st & FC): 1 – Roller (Staunton) 17:27, 308 – Courtney Sims, 318 – Nadya Rahm,
333 – Tyler Bowling, 338 – Angela Gonzalez, 397 – Cassidy Norman
Football:
Covington 42, Fountain Central 6
Linton-Stockton 38, North Vermillion 20
Parke Heritage 26, Attica 6
Seeger 50, Riverton Parke 0
South Vermillion 40, Marshall IL 34
Western 70, Benton Central 7
Golf – Girls:
BI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 211, 2 – Covington 243, 3 – Attica 243, 4 – Fountain Central 253
Individual results: Co-medalists: Jude Hunter (S) & Corinne Moore (C) – 49
AT: Courtney Miller 52, Caroline Mandeville & Jocelyn Kerr 60, Mallory Galloway 70
CT: Moore 49, Audrey Galloway 58, Taylor Woodard 61, Aubrey Stonecipher 64, Lidia Hanson 66,
Chloe Martin 69, Olivia McGurk 70
FC: Nola Walls 60, Gracie Foxworthy 63, Cassidi Parks 64, Audrey Hicks 66, Emily Keeling 71
SP: Hunter 49, Meghan Beyer 50, Kaylee Kerr 55, Emily Bowen 57, Lizzy Beckett 70
SEEGER 191, BENTON CENTRAL 205, Rensselaer 224
BC: Shay Knowles 38 (medalist), Mya DeBruicker 53, Claire Booth & Paige Creek 57, Bea Cobb 58,
Emma Booth 60
SP: K Kerr 44, Beyer 45, Bowen 50, Hunter 52, Kaylee Brasker 55, Beckett 63
ATTICA 239, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 262
FC: Foxworthy 62, Walls 64, Parks 67, Hicks 69, Keeling 72
AT: no stats available
NORTHVIEW 161, SOUTH PUTNAM 201, PARK HERITAGE 202, SOUTH VERMILLION 204
PH: Karlee Jeffries 46, Anna Kiefner 51, Mandy Girdler 52, Gillian Jeffers & Hunner Shirley 53
SV: Allison Schawitsch 46, Malorie Morgan 49, Bailey McCormick 51, Ashlyn Daniels 58,
Shey Winkler 64
SEEGER 208, PARK HERITAGE 220, ATTICA 251
AT: Miller 55, Mandeville & J Kerr 64, Galloway 68
PH: Girdler 51, Jeffries 52, Jeffers 57, Shirley 60, Courtney Mack 61
SP: Beyer 47 (medalist), Hunter 49, K Kerr & Bowen 54, Brasker 58, Sadie Geisert 62, Beckett 72
SOUTHMONT 185, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 252
FC: Foxworthy 59, Hicks & Walls 64, Parks 65, Keeling 69
Soccer – Boys:
BENTON CENTRAL 2, NORTH MONTGOMERY 0 – no individual stats available
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH 8, COVINGTON 1
Shots on Goal: THS 20, Cov 2; Total shots: THS 32, Cov 4
CT: Goals: 1 – Trece Claypool (1st career goal), Assts: 1 – Logan Pinkerton; Saves: 12 – Cole McLain
Soccer – Girls:
BENTON CENTRAL 1, NORTH MONTGOMERY 0
BC: Shots on Goal: 16; Goals: 1 – Tressa Senesac; Saves: 7 – Tiffany Ancil
Tennis – Boys:
GREENCASTLE 4, SOUTH VERMILLION 1 – SV Winners: 1D: Caiden Santos & Blake Boatman
COVINGTON 5, PARK HERITAGE 0
1S: Calvin Springer def Evan James 6-4, 6-0
2S: Evan Norton def RJ Nelson 6-0, 6-1
3S: Eli Batley def Mason Bowsher 7-5, 6-1
1D: Nolan & Myles Potter def Riley Ferguson & Joel Gooch 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4
2D: Nick Turner & Jackson Kindell def Garrett McCalister & Gavin Jacks 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-2
COVINGTON 4, NORTH MONTGOMERY 1
1S: Springer (C) def Kirsch 6-0, 6-1
2S: Norton (C) def Kashon 6-0, 6-0
3S: Walters (NM) def Peyt Shucker 6-4, 3-1 default
1D: N Potter & Batley (C) def McKinniss & Livingston 6-1, 6-4
2D: N Turner & Kindell (C) def Eldridge & H Turner 6-3, 6-2
SEEGER 4, ATTICA 1
1S: Peyton Laffoon (S) def Travis Alenduff 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(2)
2S: Reed Goodwin (A) def Cole Girdler 6-0, 6-2
3S: Trey Brooks-Ellis (S) def Noah Blankenship 6-0, 6-2
1D: Logan McFatridge & Drew Holland (S) def Antonio Jerkins & Caiden Jeffries 6-4, 6-1
2D: Colin Ford & Kaiden Peterson (S) def Dusty Marlatt & Jake Garrett 6-2, 6-1
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 4, SOUTH VERMILLION 1
1S: Brice Gilman (SV) def Carson Eberly 3-6, 7-5, 6-4
2S: Cody Linville (FC) def Connor VanLannen 6-3, 6-2
3S: Brent Myers (FC) def Aiden Hines 6-2, 6-4
1D: Jacob Keeling & Denton Otero (FC) def Blake Boatman & Caiden Santos 7-6(2), 6-4
2D: Sawyer Keeling & CJ Yager (FC) def Nick Fossi & Jaxon Mullins 6-0, 4-6, 6-0
BI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Team scores: 1 – Fountain Central 18, 2 – Covington 9, 3 – Attica 4, 4 – Seeger 4
Position winners: 1S: Eberly (FC); 2S: Norton (C); 3S: Myers (FC);
1D: J Keeling & Otero (FC); 2D: S Keeling & Yager (FC)
Volleyball:
SALT FORK 3, ATTICA 0: 25-22, 25-22, 25-9
COVINGTON 3, PARKE HERITAGE 2: 22-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-14, 15-10
CT: Lauren O’Neill: 12 kills, 9 blocks; Nai’a Pettit: 10 kills, 9 digs; Holly Linville 9 kills, 3 blocks;
Erin Reynolds: 29 digs and 3 aces
PH: no stats available
COVINGTON 3, SOUTH VERMILLION 0: 25-10, 25-11, 25-10
CT: O’Neill: 16 kills, 5 blocks; Pettit: 7 kills, 9 digs; Linville: 5 kills; Engle: 34 assts
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 3, NORTH MONTGOMERY 1: 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17
FC: Alexis Griffin: 4 aces, 8 kills, 23 digs; Stella Jones: 17 kills; Reagan Oswalt: 5 blocks, 5 kills;
Lillie Fishero: 23 assists, 3 aces; Chloe Golia: 5 kills
SEEGER 3, NORTH VERMILLION 0: 25-20, 25-9, 25-10
SP: Jorja Hudson: 36 kills; Paige Leonard: 35 assts; Kylie White: 15 kills; Riley Shrader 11 kills;
Emily Shrader: 8 kills
SOUTHMONT 3, FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 0: 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
FC: Griffin: 3 kills, 6 digs; Fishero: 2 aces, 3 digs, 4 assts; Marley Massey: 4 digs; Jones: 3 digs;
Trinity Lindquist: 2 assts
WEST LAFAYETTE 3, BENTON CENTRAL 2: 25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25, 15-11
BC: Lilly Cobb: 13 kills; Aubrey Strawsma: 11 kills; Oneta Gray: 43 assts; Kaelin Minniear: 13 digs
HARRISON TOURNAMENT – Covington finished 3th
Covington 2, Benton Central 1: 14-25, 25-18, 17-15
Covington 2, Rochester 1: 25-17, 25-27, 15-12
Danville IN 2, Covington 1: 25-20, 23-25, 15-13
ROSSVILLE INVITATIONAL
Fountain Central 2, North Miami 1: 25-18, 17-25, 15-6
Rossville 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-12, 25-17
Lewis Cass 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-8, 26-24