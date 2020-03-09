Basketball – Boys:
3A SECTIONAL 20 @ Twin Lakes:
Game 1: Twin Lakes 56, Peru 52
Game 2: West Lafayette 64, Northwestern 52
Game 3: Benton Central 63, Maconaquah 57
Game 4: Western 60, Twin Lakes 46
Game 5: West Lafayette 56, Benton Central 37
Game 6 – Championship: Western 51, West Lafayette 42
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 10-15.
3A SECTIONAL 26 @ Edgewood:
Game 1: Brownstown Central 63, South Vermillion 41
Game 2: Edgewood 59, West Vigo 43
Game 3: Northview 56, Owen Valley 49
Game 4: Brownstown Central 56, Brown County 41
Game 5: Edgewood 57, Northview 42
Game 6 – Championship: Brownstown Central 46, Edgewood 45
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 12-12.
2A SECTIONAL 38 @ Western Boone:
Game 1: Rossville 63, Carroll 58
Game 2: Western Boone 66, Fountain Central 40
Game 3: Rossville 55, Seeger 39
Game 4: Western Boone 48, Clinton Prairie 37
Game 5 – Championship: Rossville 47, Western Boone 45
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 10-15.
Seeger ends the season with a record of 10-13.
2A SECTIONAL 43 @ Southmont:
Game 1: North Putnam 81, Southmont 72
Game 2: South Putnam 67, Riverton Parke 57
Game 3: Parke Heritage 63, Cloverdale 51
Game 4: North Putnam 64, Cascade 63
Game 5: Parke Heritage 59, South Putnam 35
Game 6 – Championship: Parke Heritage 61, North Putnam 61
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 11-13.
Parke Heritage advances to play Shenandoah at the Greenfield-Central Regional.
1A SECTIONAL 54 @ Attica:
Game 1: Covington 60, Lafayette Central Catholic 55
Game 2: Attica 32, North Vermillion 30
Game 3: Covington 67, Faith Christian 33
Game 4: Clinton Central 53, Attica 52 (OT)
Game 5 – Championship: Covington 68, Clinton Central 39
Attica ends the season with a record of 4-20.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 2-22.
Covington advances to play Southwood at the Frankfort Regional.
Track - Boys:
2020 WL INDIVIDUAL @ Purdue University
55m (108 runners): 1 – Thomas (Laf Jeff) 6.44, 23 – Ethan Hernandez (Seg) 7.05,
70 – Miguel Rosado (FC) 7.41
200m (99 runners): 1 – Woods (Leo) 24.18, 16 – Duncan Clem (Seg) 24.97, 50 – Rosado (FC) 26.47,
53 – Austin Pickett (FC) 26.72, 73 – Colin Reitz (Seg) 27.76, 75 – Juan Stultz (Seg) 27.86,
78 – Cameron Ellis (Seg) 28.00, 82 – John Waterworth (Seg) 28.59, 86 – Kaden Wilson (Seg) 28.90
400m (70 runners): 1 – Diemer-McKinney (Brownsburg) 52.48, 36 – Dan Adams (FC) 1:00.06,
37 – Thomas Odle (Seg) 1:00.28, 49 – Brent Myers (FC) 1:02.53
800m (65 runners): 1 – Soriano (Harrison) 2:03.66, 9 – Ethan Hernandez (Seg) 2:12.01,
23 – Luke Adams (FC) 2:16.98, 56 – Nathan Solomon (FC) 2:40.95, 60 – Tytus Lathrop (Seg) 2:47.11
61 – Cody Waling (Seg) 2:48.34
1600m (73 runners): 1 – Kovach (Brebeuf) 4:19.16, 38 – Odle (Seg) 5:09.10
3200m (35 runners): 1 – Meister (WLaf) 10:04.05, 18 – Carson Pietrzak (FC) 11:13.49
55m H (24 runners ): 1 – Colquitt (Brownsburg) 7.73, 11 – Clem (Seg) 8.91, 12 – D Adams (FC) 8.91,
16 – Reitz (Seg) 9.26, 19 – L Adams (FC) 9.53, 24 – Ellis (Seg) 10.54
Long Jump (18 jumpers): 1 – Colquitt (Brownsburg) 21-03.25, 13 – Hernandez (Seg) 16-11.25
Shot Put (42 throwers): 1 – Swarens (TH South) 57-05.50, ND: Jaylen Young (Seg)
Track - Girls:
2020 WL INDIVIDUAL @ Purdue University
55m (54 runners): 1 – Killebrew (Laf Jeff) 7.47, 14 – Paige Laffoon (Seg) 7.90,
47 – Audrey Farrar (Seg) 8.85, 50 – Anna Moore (Seg) 8.96
200m (59 runners): 1 – Freilinger (Assumption) 27.07, 14 – Laffoon (Seg) 28.99,
34 – Kaydence Julian (FC) 30.92, 35 – Izzi Puterbaugh (Seg) 30.99, 46 – Moore (Seg) 32.06,
48 – Georgianna Wallpe (Seg) 32.62, 51 – Ferrar (Seg) 33.17, 53 – Haylie Robinson (Seg) 33.34
400m (45 runners): 1 – Griffin (Brownsburg) 1:03.43, 7 – Allison High (Seg) 1:06.28,
22 – Avah Watson (Seg) 1:10.88, 33 – Leah Kirkpatrick (Seg) 1:15.49
800m (45 runners): 1 – Dixon (Brownsburg) 2:23.03, 5 – High (Seg) 2:32,09,
17 – Nataleigh Yarborough (Seg) 2:41.78, 25 – Watson (Seg) 2:47.57,
32 – Berlyn Guminski (Seg) 2:54.65
1600m (25 runners): 1 – Dixon (Brownsburg) 5:05.12, 20 – Nadya Rahm (FC) 6:28.56
3200m (28 runners): 1 – Mansfield (WLaf) 11:34.15, 4 – Jennifer Romero (Seg) 11:40.07
(Seeger school record, old record: 11.55.66 by Cara Fowler in 2011),
12 – Libby Smith (Seg) 12:42.47, 25 – Lauren McBride (Seg) 14:51.89
55m H (20 runners): 1 – Switzer (McCutcheon) 8.75, 10 – Puterbaugh (Seg) 10.39,
16 – Guminski (Seg) 11.21
High Jump (13 jumpers): 1 – Pemberton (Taylor) 5-00, 2 – Laffoon (Seg) 4-10
Long Jump (15 jumpers) 1 – Farrell (McCutcheon) 16-09.75, 3 – Laffoon (Seg) 15-05.00,
Foul: Puterbaugh (Seg)
Shot Put (36 throwers): 1 – Merritt (Sheridan) 42-08.75, 18 – Kendal Knosp (Seg) 29-02.00,
21 – MacKinley Cooksey (Seg) 27-10.50. ND: Saige Knosp (Seg)