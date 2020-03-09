Basketball – Boys:

3A SECTIONAL 20 @ Twin Lakes:

Game 1: Twin Lakes 56, Peru 52

Game 2: West Lafayette 64, Northwestern 52

Game 3: Benton Central 63, Maconaquah 57

Game 4: Western 60, Twin Lakes 46

Game 5: West Lafayette 56, Benton Central 37

Game 6 – Championship: Western 51, West Lafayette 42

Benton Central ends the season with a record of 10-15.

3A SECTIONAL 26 @ Edgewood:

Game 1: Brownstown Central 63, South Vermillion 41

Game 2: Edgewood 59, West Vigo 43

Game 3: Northview 56, Owen Valley 49

Game 4: Brownstown Central 56, Brown County 41

Game 5: Edgewood 57, Northview 42

Game 6 – Championship: Brownstown Central 46, Edgewood 45

South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 12-12.

2A SECTIONAL 38 @ Western Boone:

Game 1: Rossville 63, Carroll 58

Game 2: Western Boone 66, Fountain Central 40

Game 3: Rossville 55, Seeger 39

Game 4: Western Boone 48, Clinton Prairie 37

Game 5 – Championship: Rossville 47, Western Boone 45

Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 10-15.

Seeger ends the season with a record of 10-13.

2A SECTIONAL 43 @ Southmont:

Game 1: North Putnam 81, Southmont 72

Game 2: South Putnam 67, Riverton Parke 57

Game 3: Parke Heritage 63, Cloverdale 51

Game 4: North Putnam 64, Cascade 63

Game 5: Parke Heritage 59, South Putnam 35

Game 6 – Championship: Parke Heritage 61, North Putnam 61

Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 11-13.

Parke Heritage advances to play Shenandoah at the Greenfield-Central Regional.

1A SECTIONAL 54 @ Attica:

Game 1: Covington 60, Lafayette Central Catholic 55

Game 2: Attica 32, North Vermillion 30

Game 3: Covington 67, Faith Christian 33

Game 4: Clinton Central 53, Attica 52 (OT)

Game 5 – Championship: Covington 68, Clinton Central 39

Attica ends the season with a record of 4-20.

North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 2-22.

Covington advances to play Southwood at the Frankfort Regional.

Track - Boys:

2020 WL INDIVIDUAL @ Purdue University

55m (108 runners): 1 – Thomas (Laf Jeff) 6.44, 23 – Ethan Hernandez (Seg) 7.05,

70 – Miguel Rosado (FC) 7.41

200m (99 runners): 1 – Woods (Leo) 24.18, 16 – Duncan Clem (Seg) 24.97, 50 – Rosado (FC) 26.47,

53 – Austin Pickett (FC) 26.72, 73 – Colin Reitz (Seg) 27.76, 75 – Juan Stultz (Seg) 27.86,

78 – Cameron Ellis (Seg) 28.00, 82 – John Waterworth (Seg) 28.59, 86 – Kaden Wilson (Seg) 28.90

400m (70 runners): 1 – Diemer-McKinney (Brownsburg) 52.48, 36 – Dan Adams (FC) 1:00.06,

37 – Thomas Odle (Seg) 1:00.28, 49 – Brent Myers (FC) 1:02.53

800m (65 runners): 1 – Soriano (Harrison) 2:03.66, 9 – Ethan Hernandez (Seg) 2:12.01,

23 – Luke Adams (FC) 2:16.98, 56 – Nathan Solomon (FC) 2:40.95, 60 – Tytus Lathrop (Seg) 2:47.11

61 – Cody Waling (Seg) 2:48.34

1600m (73 runners): 1 – Kovach (Brebeuf) 4:19.16, 38 – Odle (Seg) 5:09.10

3200m (35 runners): 1 – Meister (WLaf) 10:04.05, 18 – Carson Pietrzak (FC) 11:13.49

55m H (24 runners ): 1 – Colquitt (Brownsburg) 7.73, 11 – Clem (Seg) 8.91, 12 – D Adams (FC) 8.91,

16 – Reitz (Seg) 9.26, 19 – L Adams (FC) 9.53, 24 – Ellis (Seg) 10.54

Long Jump (18 jumpers): 1 – Colquitt (Brownsburg) 21-03.25, 13 – Hernandez (Seg) 16-11.25

Shot Put (42 throwers): 1 – Swarens (TH South) 57-05.50, ND: Jaylen Young (Seg)

Track - Girls:

2020 WL INDIVIDUAL @ Purdue University

55m (54 runners): 1 – Killebrew (Laf Jeff) 7.47, 14 – Paige Laffoon (Seg) 7.90,

47 – Audrey Farrar (Seg) 8.85, 50 – Anna Moore (Seg) 8.96

200m (59 runners): 1 – Freilinger (Assumption) 27.07, 14 – Laffoon (Seg) 28.99,

34 – Kaydence Julian (FC) 30.92, 35 – Izzi Puterbaugh (Seg) 30.99, 46 – Moore (Seg) 32.06,

48 – Georgianna Wallpe (Seg) 32.62, 51 – Ferrar (Seg) 33.17, 53 – Haylie Robinson (Seg) 33.34

400m (45 runners): 1 – Griffin (Brownsburg) 1:03.43, 7 – Allison High (Seg) 1:06.28,

22 – Avah Watson (Seg) 1:10.88, 33 – Leah Kirkpatrick (Seg) 1:15.49

800m (45 runners): 1 – Dixon (Brownsburg) 2:23.03, 5 – High (Seg) 2:32,09,

17 – Nataleigh Yarborough (Seg) 2:41.78, 25 – Watson (Seg) 2:47.57,

32 – Berlyn Guminski (Seg) 2:54.65

1600m (25 runners): 1 – Dixon (Brownsburg) 5:05.12, 20 – Nadya Rahm (FC) 6:28.56

3200m (28 runners): 1 – Mansfield (WLaf) 11:34.15, 4 – Jennifer Romero (Seg) 11:40.07

(Seeger school record, old record: 11.55.66 by Cara Fowler in 2011),

12 – Libby Smith (Seg) 12:42.47, 25 – Lauren McBride (Seg) 14:51.89

55m H (20 runners): 1 – Switzer (McCutcheon) 8.75, 10 – Puterbaugh (Seg) 10.39,

16 – Guminski (Seg) 11.21

High Jump (13 jumpers): 1 – Pemberton (Taylor) 5-00, 2 – Laffoon (Seg) 4-10

Long Jump (15 jumpers) 1 – Farrell (McCutcheon) 16-09.75, 3 – Laffoon (Seg) 15-05.00,

Foul: Puterbaugh (Seg)

Shot Put (36 throwers): 1 – Merritt (Sheridan) 42-08.75, 18 – Kendal Knosp (Seg) 29-02.00,

21 – MacKinley Cooksey (Seg) 27-10.50. ND: Saige Knosp (Seg)