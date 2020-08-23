Note: Lacking Attica results except for XC. (Football and golf from other sources.)
Cross Country – Boys:
HOKUM KAREM
Varsity Individuals: 1 – Kolton Pearson (S) 14:50, 2 – Thomas Odle (S), 3 – Elijah McCartney (NM),
4 – Nathan Hennessey (S), 5 – Burke Tuggle (A), 6 – Daniel Adams (FC), 7 – Justin Butts (FC),
8 – Cole Pattengale (A), 9 – Joey Bouffard (PH), 10 – Carsen Pietrzak (FC), 11 – Isaac Jenkins (PH),
12 – Conner Keller (SM), 13 – Ethan Fleener (PH), 14 – Matthew York (FC), 15 – Toby Casteel (SM),
16 – Jonevin Laswell (S)
Frosh-Soph Individuals: 1 – Mason Cass (SM) 11:05, 2 – Ethan Guminski (S), 3 – Aaron Evans (SM),
4 – Hayden Kler (FC), 5 – Elliot Rosswurm (A), 6 – Brett Keller (SM), 7 – Ethan Mellady (FC),
8 – Luke Hayes (PH), 9 – Sam Hiller (A), 10 – Kyle Harpold (PH), 11 – Cooper Vincent (PH),
12 – Moses Ray (A), 13 – Kylin White (NM)
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL GRAND PRIX
Team scores: 1 – West Lafayette 68, 2 – Lebanon 89/28*, 3 – Perry Meridian 89/33*,
4 – McCutcheon 92. 5 – Cardinal Ritter 124, 6 – Rossville 153, 7 – Seeger 179,
8 – Crawfordsville 185, 9 – Linton-Stockton 249, 10 – Fountain Central 275, 11 – Parke Heritage 308.
* - Sixth place runner broke the tie.
Insufficient runners: Attica, Cardinal Ritter, Covington, North Montgomery, Southmont
Individual results (mostly WRC only): 1 – Paul Stamm (CR) 15:21, 2 – Will Stamm (CR), 15:33,
3 – Elijah Stenberg (WL) 16:25, 8 – Kolton Pearson (S) 17:18, 21 – Thomas Odle (S),
36 – Ethan Guminski (S), 38 – Carson Pietrzak (FC), 42 – Nathan Hennessey (S),
43 – Burke Tuggle (A), 50 – Daniel Adams (FC), 51 – Blake Bova (C), 55 – Blake Harris (PH),
58 – Justin Butts (FC), 59 – Cole Pattengale (A), 61 – Elliot Rosswurm (A), 62 – Mason Duprey (C),
65 – Braden Schimmel (SV), 66 – Eli Taylor (SV), 68 – Luke Hayes (PH), 70 – Ethan Mellady (FC),
71 – Joey Bouffard (PH), 72 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 74 – Isaac Jenkins (PH), 77 – Nolan Williams (SV),
78 – Josh McCullough (PH), 79 – Kyle Harpold (PH), 80 – Cooper Vincent (PH),
82 – Malachi Warrick (C), 83 – Moses Ray (A), 85 – Matthew York (FC), Jonavan Laswell (S),
90 – Gavin Bodkins (SV)
Cross Country – Girls:
HOKUM KAREM
Varsity Individuals: 1 – Jennifer Romero (S) 15:54, 2 – Libby Smith (S), 3 – Allison High (S),
4 – Sydney Kramer (PH), 5 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 6 – Kenna Bible (FC), 7 – Tyler Bowling (FC),
8 – Lauren McBride (S), 9 – Claire Bonwell (NM), 10 – Berlyn Guminski (S), 11 – Izzi Puterbaugh (S),
12 – Courtney Sims (FC), 13 – Lydia LaChance (NM), 14 – Tatum Nunnally (A),
15 – Hannah LIttell (NM), 16 – Jasmyne Everson (PH), 17 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV),
18 – Morgan Burchett (NV), 19 – Rylee Williamson (NV)
Frosh-Soph Individuals: 1 – Faith Allen (SM) 11:48, 2 – Hadessah Austin (S),
3 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S), 4 – Sydney Kramer (PH), 5 – Avah Watson (S),
6 – Jenna Congleton (PH), 7 – Rachel Rhoads (SM), 8 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 9 – Ettie Myers (NV),
10 – Briana Shelton (A), 11 – Layla Strubberg (NV), 12 – Grace Simpson (SM), 13 – Emma Hays (S),
14 – Cassie Miller (PH), 15 – Sarah Shoaf (A)
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL GRAND PRIX
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 37, 2 – McCutcheon 69, 3 – West Lafayette 71, 4 – Lebanon 72,
5 – Perry Meridian 118, 6 – Crawfordsville 144, 7 – Rossville 185, 8 – South Vermillion 210,
9 – Linton Stockton 230.
Insufficient runners: Attica, Cardinal Ritter, Covington, Fountain Central, North Montgomery,
North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Southmont
Individual results (WRC only): 1 = Jennifer Romero (S) 19:03, 2 – Jenna Gruber (CR) 19:11,
6 – Libby Smith (S), 10 – Hadessah Austin (S), 12 – Allison High (S), 15 – Emily Meyer (SV),
16 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S), 33 – Avah Watson (S), 37 – Sydney Kramer (PH),
39 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 41 – Haley Wanninger (SV), 42 – Bailey Duncan (C),
50 – Kenna Bible (FC), 53 – Tyler Bowling (FC), 57 – Jenna Congleton (PH), 58 – Kyra Fellows (SV),
59 – Courtney Sims (FC), 60 – Elizabeth Shelton (A), 63 – Briana Shelton (A), 65 – Ettie Myers (NV),
66 – Torie Williams (SV), 74 – Taylor Wilson (SV), 75 – Tatum Nunally (A),
76 – Jasmyne Everson (PH), 77 – Cassie Miller (PH), 78 – Rylee Williamson (NV)
Football:
Delphi 24, Benton Central 0
Frontier 48, Attica 32
South Vermillion 48, Covington 6
Owen Valley 28, North Vermillion 6
Attica vs Riverton Parke - cancelled
Fountain Central vs Southmont – cancelled
Seeger vs Parke Heritage - cancelled
Golf - Girls:
Seeger 223, South Newton 264
Seg: Emily Bowen 50, Sadie Geisert 55, Jayci Halsema & Joey Salts 59, Maddie Hays 61
Bi-County Championship
Team scores: Seeger 232, Covington 243, Fountain Central 250, Attica – insufficient golfers
Individual scores (top 5 earn all Bi-County, * = won playoff for final spot):
48 – Kerr (A), 56 – Bowen (S) & Halsema (S), 57 – Salts (S), 58 – Galloway (C)* & Parks (FC),
59 – Richardson (C), 60 – Mandeville (A), 62 – Keeling (FC), Peyton (C) & Walls (FC),
63 – Geisert (S) & Hays (S), 64 – Pickel (C), 68 – Hicks (FC) & Smith (A), 69 – Martin (C)
WESTERN BOONE INVITATIONAL
Fountain Central finished 16th by cutting 41 strokes off their score for a season best 450.
FC : Walls 52-48 100 / Parks 49-56 105 / Keeling 63-58 121 / Hicks 58-66 124
Soccer – Coed:
Covington 9, North Montgomery 1
Goals: 2 – Rico Mandolini, Anibel Perez & Logan Pinkerton,
1 – Erykah Lasley (PK), Bradley Lewsader, Layton Wooster
Assists: 3 – Pinkerton, 2 – Wooster; Saves: none; Shots: NM 3, Cov 27; Shots on goal: NM 2, Cov 20
Covington 2, Faith Christian 1
Goals: 1 – Lewsader, Pinkerton; Assists: 2 – Perez; Saves: 5 - Cole McClain
Shots on Goal: Faith 7, Covington 5
Faith Christian JV 6, Covington 3 – Goals: 3 – Eliza Holycross
Covington 3, Greencastle 0
Goals: 1 – Shiann Haymaker, Mandolini & Pinkerton; Assists: 1 – Lewsader & Jacob Holycross
Saves: 6 – McClain; Shots on goal: GC 9, Cov 10
Tennis – Boys:
Covington 3, West Vigo 2
1S: Lemon (WV) def Calvin Springer 7-6 (7-5), 6-0
2S: Evan Norton (C) def Matherly 6-1, 6-0
3S: Myles Potter (C) def Bahr 6-1, 6-0
1D: King & McCoy (WV) def Peyt Shumaker & Jackson Kindell 6-1, 6-3
2D: Emmett Reynolds & Aiden Miller (C) def Mackey & Charter 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
Fountain Central 4, Crawfordsville 1
1S: Cody Linville (FC) def Motz 6-1, 7-5
2S: Jacob Keeling (FC) def Gambrel 6-3, 6-0
3S: Murphy (Cvl) def Brent Myers 6-4, 7-5
1D: Carson Eberly & CJ Yager (FC) def Fichter & Morgan 6-3, 6-0
2D: Sawyer Keeling & Brayden Prickett (FC) def Novak & Bowling 6-0, 6-1
Fountain Central 3, McCutcheon 2
1S: Dardeen (M) def Linville 6-1, 6-1
2S: J Keeling (FC) def O’Donnell 6-2, 6-2
3S: Waeltz (M) def Myers 6-1, 6-3
1D: Eberly & Yager (FC) def F Devlin & C Devlin 6-1, 6-0
2D: S Keeling & Carter Merryman (FC) def Lessley & Nodalo 6-0, 5-7, 6-4
Western Boone 3, Covington 2
1S: Springer (C) def Hobbs 6-3, 6-2
2S: Brunty (WB) def Norton 6-2, 7-5
3S: Collins (WB) def Kindell 6-1, 6-1
1D: Nolan & Myles Potter (C) def Fields & Lanters 7-6 (8-6), 7-5
2D: Prickett & Wroth (WB) def Shumaker & Reynolds 6-3, 7-5
WEST VIGO INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Covington won the tournament and is now 3-1.
Semifinal: Covington 3, South Putnam 2
1S: Springer (C) def Blades 6-1, 6-1
2S: Norton (C) def Clearwaters 6-2, 6-1
3S: Robinson (SP) def Reynolds 6-2, 7-5
1D: N & M Potter (C) def Robinson & Wallace 6-1, 6-1
2D: Smithers & Smith (SP) def Shumaker & Kindell 6-1, 6-7 (2-7), 10-8
Final: Covington 3, West Vigo 2
1S: Lemmons (WV) def Springer 6-3, 5-5 (default)
2S: Norton (C) def McCoy 6-0, 6-1
3S: Bahr (WV) def Reynolds 7-5, 6-4
1D: N & M Potter (C) def King & Matherly 6-0, 6-1
2D: Shumaker & Kindell (C) def Charters & Mackey 7-5, 6=3
Volleyball:
Covington 3, North Montgomery 0: 25-9, 25-12, 25-16
C: Kills: 15 – Nai’a Pettit, 8 – Holly Linville; Aces: 5 – Linville, 3 – Karsyn Engle; Blocks: 2 – Linville
Assists: 30 – Engle
Seeger 3, Tri-County 0: 25-14, 25-10, 25-11
S: Kills: 9 – Avery Cole, 5 – Riley Shrader, Paige Laffoon & Aubrey Cole, 3 – Sophia Ashby
Aces: 4 – Shrader; Blocks: 3 – Shrader; Assists: 23 – Ashby
Covington 3, Seeger 0: 25-22, 25-13, 25-11
C: Kills: 10 – Pettit, 8 – Linville, 7 – Amber Cruser; Aces: 9 – Cruser; Digs: 11 – Pettit
S: Kills: 5 – Av Cole, 4 – Aubrey Cole, 3 – Ashby & Laffoon; Aces: 3 – Ashby;
Digs: 11 – Shrader, 5 – Laffoon & Au Cole, 4 – Av Cole; Assists: 17 – Ashby
Fountain Central 3, Delphi 1: 25-20, 27-29, 25-17, 25-20
FC: Kills: 7 – Shelby Marshall, Chloe Golia & Larissa Bowers; Aces: 4 – Maddie Medley & Marshall
Digs: 23 – Marley Massey, 13 – Jerzi Hershberger; Assists: 18 – Lillie Fishero, 10 – Trinity Lindquist