Basketball – Girls:
3A SECTIONAL 22 @ TWIN LAKES
Game 1: Benton Central 90, Maconaquah 35
Game 2: West Lafayette 62, Twin Lakes 42
Game 3: Benton Central 66, Peru 37
Game 4: West Lafayette 55, Western 43
Game 5 – Championship: Benton Central 61, West Lafayette 34
Benton Central advances to face Garrett in the Bellmont Regional.
3A SECTIONAL 26 @ OWEN VALLEY
Game 1: South Vermillion 56, Owen Valley 49
Game 2: Brownstown Central 59, Brown County 52
Game 3: Edgewood 52, Northview 31
Game 4: West Vigo 45, South Vermillion 44 (2OT)
Game 5: Brownstown Central 48, Edgewood 28
Game 6 – Championship: Brownstown Central 66, West Vigo 34
South Vermillion ends the season with a 13-11 record.
2A SECTIONAL 38 @ SHERIDAN
Game 1: Lafayette Central Catholic 47, Clinton Prairie 35
Game 2: Seeger 45, Sheridan 34
Game 3: Lafayette Central Catholic 43, Rossville 34
Game 4: Seeger 52, Fountain Central 24
Game 5 – Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic 42, Seeger 31
Fountain Central ends the season with a 5-18 record.
Seeger ends the season with a 21-4 record.
2A SECTIONAL 44 @ CLOVERDALE
Game 1: Cloverdale 56, North Putnam 48
Game 2: Parke Heritage 62, Riverton Parke 32
Game 3: South Putnam 65, Cloverdale 41
Game 4: Parke Heritage 67, Southmont 49
Game 5 – Championship: South Putnam 68, Parke Heritage 43
Riverton Parke ends the season with a 2-21 record.
Parke Heritage ends the season with a 12-15 record.
1A SECTIONAL 54 @ ATTICA
Game 1: Covington 42, Faith Christian 31
Game 2: Clinton Central 57, Attica 32
Game 3: North Vermillion 41, Covington 39
Game 4 – Championship: North Vermillion 49, Clinton Central 43
Attica ends the season with a 5-19 record.
Covington ends the season with a 7-18 record.
North Vermillion advances to face Blue River Valley in the Tri-Central Regional.
1A SECTIONAL 54 – ALL-SECTIONAL TEAMS*
First Team:
Jessica Akard – Clinton Central
McKenzie Crowder – North Vermillion
Rylee Dowers – North Vermillion
Hannah McQuinn – Clinton Central
Reese Noble - Covington
Second Team:
Shiann Haymaker – Covington
Hope Linville – Covington
Charlie Moore – Attica
Allison Roberts – Clinton Central
Maddie Schoenradt – Faith Christian
* - Some sectionals do not do all-sectional teams, but Sectional 54 does.
This is according to Attica Athletic Director Bruce Patton.
Basketball – Boys:
Covenant Christian 62, Covington 61
Crawfordsville 67, Riverton Parke 52
Fountain Central 61, South Newton 37
Lafayette Central Catholic 54, Benton Central 42
Parke Heritage 67, West Vigo 47
Southmont 63, Attica 50
Wrestling:
LOGANSPORT REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Harrison 193.5, 2 – West Lafayette 91, 3 – Rensselaer 90, 4 – Attica 84,
5 – Lafayette Jeff 75.5, 6 – McCutcheon 53.5, 7 – Winamac 35, 8 – Lafayette Central Catholic 31,
9 – North Newton 28, 10 – Seeger 25, 11 – Frontier 22, 12 – West Central 21,
13 – South Newton 18, 14 – North White 17, 15 – Delphi 12, 16 – Twin lakes 8,
17 – Benton Central 6, 18t – Carroll, Faith Christian, Logansport, Pioneer & Tri-County 0.
Individual results (Attica, BC and Seeger only; NTF – not top four):
No local wrestlers: 132, 160, 172, 182, 285
106: 2 – Avery Miller (A), NTF – Cade Keller (BC)
113: NTF – Hayden Galloway (A)
120: 2 – Nate Hennessey (S), NTF – Holden Deno (BC)
126: 3 – Johnny Synesael (A)
138: NTF – Victor Spikes (BC)
145: 4 – Garrett Watkins (S)
152: 1 – Jorden Douglass (A), 4 – Henacie Zamora (BC)
195: 1 – Jack Hargan (A), NTF – Zak Vanderwal (BC)
220: 3 – Clayton Kelley (A)
Advancing to the East Chicago Central Semi-state:
Miller (A), Hennessey (S), Synesael (A), Watkins (S), Douglass (A), Zamora (BC), Hargan (A), Kelley (A)
NORTH MONTGOMERY REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Carmel 186.5, 2 – Westfield 127.5, 3 – Zionsville 119.5, 4 – Hamilton SE 106,
5 – Lebanon 59, 6 – Fishers 50, 7 – North Montgomery 46, 8 – Southmont 45,
9t – Covington & Frankfort 16, 11 – Clinton Central 8, 12 – Clinton Prairie 7, 13 – Western Boone 6.
14t – Crawfordsville, FC, NV, Parke Heritage, Rossville, Sheridan, SV 0.
Individual results (WRC only; NTF – not top four):
No local wrestlers: 120, 145, 182
106: NTF – Wyatt English (SV), Gage Pearman (Cov)
113: NTF – Eli Oiler (FC)
126: NTF – Jason Matthews (FC)
132: NTF – Remington Zigler (Cov)
138: NTF – Thomas Brooks (SV), Austin Pickett (FC), Gavin Williamson (Cov)
152: NTF – Willie Frazee (FC)
160: NTF – Seth Bollinger (PH), Ian Lorey (SV). Josh Latoz (NV) was an injury scratch.
170: NTF – Alex Black (Cov)
195: 2 – Tanner Dreher (Cov), NTF – Matthew Alexander (FC)
220: NTF – Doug Krout (Cov)
285: NTF – Nate Sly (Cov)
Advancing to the New Castle Semi-state: Dreher (Cov)