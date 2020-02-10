Basketball – Girls:

3A SECTIONAL 22 @ TWIN LAKES

Game 1: Benton Central 90, Maconaquah 35

Game 2: West Lafayette 62, Twin Lakes 42

Game 3: Benton Central 66, Peru 37

Game 4: West Lafayette 55, Western 43

Game 5 – Championship: Benton Central 61, West Lafayette 34

Benton Central advances to face Garrett in the Bellmont Regional.

3A SECTIONAL 26 @ OWEN VALLEY

Game 1: South Vermillion 56, Owen Valley 49

Game 2: Brownstown Central 59, Brown County 52

Game 3: Edgewood 52, Northview 31

Game 4: West Vigo 45, South Vermillion 44 (2OT)

Game 5: Brownstown Central 48, Edgewood 28

Game 6 – Championship: Brownstown Central 66, West Vigo 34

South Vermillion ends the season with a 13-11 record.

2A SECTIONAL 38 @ SHERIDAN

Game 1: Lafayette Central Catholic 47, Clinton Prairie 35

Game 2: Seeger 45, Sheridan 34

Game 3: Lafayette Central Catholic 43, Rossville 34

Game 4: Seeger 52, Fountain Central 24

Game 5 – Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic 42, Seeger 31

Fountain Central ends the season with a 5-18 record.

Seeger ends the season with a 21-4 record.

2A SECTIONAL 44 @ CLOVERDALE

Game 1: Cloverdale 56, North Putnam 48

Game 2: Parke Heritage 62, Riverton Parke 32

Game 3: South Putnam 65, Cloverdale 41

Game 4: Parke Heritage 67, Southmont 49

Game 5 – Championship: South Putnam 68, Parke Heritage 43

Riverton Parke ends the season with a 2-21 record.

Parke Heritage ends the season with a 12-15 record.

1A SECTIONAL 54 @ ATTICA

Game 1: Covington 42, Faith Christian 31

Game 2: Clinton Central 57, Attica 32

Game 3: North Vermillion 41, Covington 39

Game 4 – Championship: North Vermillion 49, Clinton Central 43

Attica ends the season with a 5-19 record.

Covington ends the season with a 7-18 record.

North Vermillion advances to face Blue River Valley in the Tri-Central Regional.

1A SECTIONAL 54 – ALL-SECTIONAL TEAMS*

First Team:

Jessica Akard – Clinton Central

McKenzie Crowder – North Vermillion

Rylee Dowers – North Vermillion

Hannah McQuinn – Clinton Central

Reese Noble - Covington

Second Team:

Shiann Haymaker – Covington

Hope Linville – Covington

Charlie Moore – Attica

Allison Roberts – Clinton Central

Maddie Schoenradt – Faith Christian

* - Some sectionals do not do all-sectional teams, but Sectional 54 does.

This is according to Attica Athletic Director Bruce Patton.

Basketball – Boys:

Covenant Christian 62, Covington 61

Crawfordsville 67, Riverton Parke 52

Fountain Central 61, South Newton 37

Lafayette Central Catholic 54, Benton Central 42

Parke Heritage 67, West Vigo 47

Southmont 63, Attica 50

Wrestling:

LOGANSPORT REGIONAL

Team scores: 1 – Harrison 193.5, 2 – West Lafayette 91, 3 – Rensselaer 90, 4 – Attica 84,

5 – Lafayette Jeff 75.5, 6 – McCutcheon 53.5, 7 – Winamac 35, 8 – Lafayette Central Catholic 31,

9 – North Newton 28, 10 – Seeger 25, 11 – Frontier 22, 12 – West Central 21,

13 – South Newton 18, 14 – North White 17, 15 – Delphi 12, 16 – Twin lakes 8,

17 – Benton Central 6, 18t – Carroll, Faith Christian, Logansport, Pioneer & Tri-County 0.

Individual results (Attica, BC and Seeger only; NTF – not top four):

No local wrestlers: 132, 160, 172, 182, 285

106: 2 – Avery Miller (A), NTF – Cade Keller (BC)

113: NTF – Hayden Galloway (A)

120: 2 – Nate Hennessey (S), NTF – Holden Deno (BC)

126: 3 – Johnny Synesael (A)

138: NTF – Victor Spikes (BC)

145: 4 – Garrett Watkins (S)

152: 1 – Jorden Douglass (A), 4 – Henacie Zamora (BC)

195: 1 – Jack Hargan (A), NTF – Zak Vanderwal (BC)

220: 3 – Clayton Kelley (A)

Advancing to the East Chicago Central Semi-state:

Miller (A), Hennessey (S), Synesael (A), Watkins (S), Douglass (A), Zamora (BC), Hargan (A), Kelley (A)

NORTH MONTGOMERY REGIONAL

Team scores: 1 – Carmel 186.5, 2 – Westfield 127.5, 3 – Zionsville 119.5, 4 – Hamilton SE 106,

5 – Lebanon 59, 6 – Fishers 50, 7 – North Montgomery 46, 8 – Southmont 45,

9t – Covington & Frankfort 16, 11 – Clinton Central 8, 12 – Clinton Prairie 7, 13 – Western Boone 6.

14t – Crawfordsville, FC, NV, Parke Heritage, Rossville, Sheridan, SV 0.

Individual results (WRC only; NTF – not top four):

No local wrestlers: 120, 145, 182

106: NTF – Wyatt English (SV), Gage Pearman (Cov)

113: NTF – Eli Oiler (FC)

126: NTF – Jason Matthews (FC)

132: NTF – Remington Zigler (Cov)

138: NTF – Thomas Brooks (SV), Austin Pickett (FC), Gavin Williamson (Cov)

152: NTF – Willie Frazee (FC)

160: NTF – Seth Bollinger (PH), Ian Lorey (SV). Josh Latoz (NV) was an injury scratch.

170: NTF – Alex Black (Cov)

195: 2 – Tanner Dreher (Cov), NTF – Matthew Alexander (FC)

220: NTF – Doug Krout (Cov)

285: NTF – Nate Sly (Cov)

Advancing to the New Castle Semi-state: Dreher (Cov)