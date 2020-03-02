Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 60, Attica 37
Benton Central 63, Faith Christian 32
Clay City 55, Riverton Parke 51
Clinton Prairie 59, Fountain Central 25
Covington 75, Crawfordsville 68 (OT)
Logansport 53, Benton Central 42
Parke Heritage 62, Southmont 45
Riverton Parke 71, South Putnam 60
Seeger 75, North Vermillion 47
South Newton 43, Attica 37
Sullivan 64, South Vermillion 57
Basketball – Junior College:
DACC men 65, Parkland 61
Parkland women 65, DACC 39
Swimming - Boys:
BROWNSBURG DIVING REGIONAL
Eric Medley of Fountain Central finished 13th with 228.40 points in 8 dives.
AJ Cox of Benton Central finished 15th with 215.95 points in 8 dives.
Kaleb Fortner of South Vermillion finished 17th with 197.25 points in 8 dives.
Track – College:
GREAT LAKES VALLEY CONFERENCE INDOOR TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS
Patrick Hennessey (Lewis Univ., Seeger alum): 14th in the 5000m – 15:32.08
Emmons King (Univ. of Illinois-Springfield, Seeger alum): 21st in the 5000m – 15:50.69