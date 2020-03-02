Basketball – Boys:

Benton Central 60, Attica 37

Benton Central 63, Faith Christian 32

Clay City 55, Riverton Parke 51

Clinton Prairie 59, Fountain Central 25

Covington 75, Crawfordsville 68 (OT)

Logansport 53, Benton Central 42

Parke Heritage 62, Southmont 45

Riverton Parke 71, South Putnam 60

Seeger 75, North Vermillion 47

South Newton 43, Attica 37

Sullivan 64, South Vermillion 57

Basketball – Junior College:

DACC men 65, Parkland 61

Parkland women 65, DACC 39

Swimming - Boys:

BROWNSBURG DIVING REGIONAL

Eric Medley of Fountain Central finished 13th with 228.40 points in 8 dives.

AJ Cox of Benton Central finished 15th with 215.95 points in 8 dives.

Kaleb Fortner of South Vermillion finished 17th with 197.25 points in 8 dives.

Track – College:

GREAT LAKES VALLEY CONFERENCE INDOOR TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS

Patrick Hennessey (Lewis Univ., Seeger alum): 14th in the 5000m – 15:32.08

Emmons King (Univ. of Illinois-Springfield, Seeger alum): 21st in the 5000m – 15:50.69