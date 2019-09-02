Awards:
2018-19 IHSAA Sportsmanship Award – presented to North Vermillion
- one of only 17 of the 410 eligible schools to receive the honor
Cross Country – Boys:
Harrison Invitational: 9 teams, 121 runners
Team scores: 1 – Harrison 23, 2 – West Lafayette 36, 3 – Lafayette Jeff 93/26, 4 – Frankfort 93/31,
5 – Benton Central 129, 6 – Southmont 185. Insufficient runners: Attica, Covington, South Newton
Individual results (1st, BC & WRC): 1 – Williams (Harrison) 16:21, 16 – Kale Kottkamp (BC),
23 – Josh Hoff (BC), 37 – Ivan Daily (BC), 44 – Asa Hershberger (BC), 49 – Blake Bova (C),
52 – Harrison Wealing (BC), 55 – Owen Kottkamp (BC), 67 – Burke Tuggle (A),
76 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 78 – Elliot Crawford (C), 79 – Nolan Deckard (BC),
82 – Colten Adams (BC), 93 – Avery Miller (A), 102 – Ethan Struer (C), 111 – Sam Hiller (A)
Attica 15, Clinton Central, South Newton, South Vermillion – only Attica had a full team
Individual results (WRC only): 1 – Avery Miller (A) 22.37, 2 – Nolan William (SV), 3 – Burke Tuggle (A),
4 – Easton Terry (SV), 5 – Cameron Moore (A), 7 – Jason Spurr (SV), 8 – Sam Hiller (A),
9 – Phil Ellers (SV), 12 – Cole Pattengale (A)
Riverton Parke Invitational: 15 teams, 83 runners
Team scores: 1 – Cloverdale 75, 2 – Sullivan 88, 3 – Clay City 100, 4 – Shakamak 121,
5 – West Vigo 121, 6 – Seeger 126, 7 – Monrovia 127, 8 – Linton-Stockton 230,
9 – North Central 245, 10 – Covington 266, 11 – Riverton Parke 280, 12 – Parke Heritage 289.
No team scores: Attica, North Vermillion
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Kesler (Shakamak) 17:15.30, 4 – Kolton Pearson (S),
20 – Brandon Todd (RP), 22 – Nathan Hennessey (S), 27 – Bova (C), 29 – Thomas Odle (S),
33 – Ethan Hernandez (S), 38 – Duncan Clem (S), 41 – Tuggle (A), 45 – Trevor Thompson (PH),
47 – Kyle Myers (RP), 49 – Braxton Bowlus (S), 50 – Woodrow (C), 52 – Williams (SV),
54 – Joey Foltz (SV), 55 – Blake Harris (PH), 57 – Josh McCullough (PH), 59 – Tytus Lathrop (S),
60 – Crawford (C), 63 – Struer (C), 54 – Miller (A), 66 – Joey Bouffard (PH), 68 – Moore (A),
69 – Ashton Hines (RP), 72 – Malachi Warrick (C), 73 – Easton Terry (SV),
74 – Ethan Fleener (PH), 76 – AJ Riddle (RP), 77 – Isaac Jenkins (PH),
78 – Steven Shepherd (RP), 79 – Brad Oliver (SV), 80 – Jason Spurr (SV), 81 – Hiller (A),
82 – Joe Lodas (NV)
Cross Country – Girls:
Harrison Invitational: 9 teams, 73 runners
Team scores: 1 – West Lafayette 29, 2 – Harrison 39, 3 – Benton Central 64, 4 – Frankfort 115,
5 – Lafayette Jeff 138. Insufficient runners: Attica, Covington, Southmont, South Newton
Individual results (1st, BC & WRC): 1 – Jordan (West Laf) 19:30, 5 – Janell Robson (BC),
9 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 13 – Payton Williams (BC), 23 – Liza Cooley (BC),
25 – Natalie Williams (BC), 27 – Hannah Williams (BC), 35 – Bailey Duncan (C),
45 – Halle Richey (BC), 46 – CeCe Rice (A), 48 – Reese Noble (C), 50 – Lydia Clark (A),
56 – Lily Ramirez (C), 63 – Donna Guadalajara (A), 69 – Brianna Shelton (A)
Clinton Central 15, Attica, South Newton, South Vermillion – only Clinton Central had a full team
Individual results (WRC only): 1 – CeCe Rice (A) 25.35, 2 – Addyson Lindsay (SV),
4 – Hailey Wanninger (SV), 7 – Kerrigan Minor (SV), 9 – Ashley Chubb (SV),
10 – Donna Guadalajara (A), 11 – Lydia Clark (A), 15 – Briana Bainbridge (A – exhibition)
Riverton Parke Invitational: 15 teams, 71 runners
Team scores: 1 – Monrovia 62, 2 – Shakamak 65, 3 – Seeger 67, 4 – Clay City 75, 5 – Cloverdale 96,
6 – West Vigo 165, 7 – Sullivan 174, 8 – North Central 223.
No team scores: Attica, Covington, Linton-Stockton, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage,
Riverton Parke, South Vermillion
Individual results (WRC only): 1 – Jennifer Romero (S) 20:15.43, 5 – Allison High (S),
15 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S), 20 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 22 – Duncan (C), 27 – Lindsay (SV),
28 – Avah Watson (S), 29 – Rice (A), 36 – Berlyn Guminski (S), 39 – Chubb (SV),
40 – Wanninger (SV), 41 – Minor (SV), 42 – Emily Mager (RP), 43 – Kelsie Blair (RP),
45 – Noble (C), 47 – Ramirez (C), 49 – Abby Shepherd (RP), 50 – Lauren McBride (S),
55 – Guadalajara (A), 56 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV), 57 – Clark (A), 58 – Shelton (A),
61 – Chloe Hardman (PH), 65 – Bailey Bollinger (PH), 70 – Morgan Burchett (NV),
71 – Rylee Williamson (NV)
Golf – Girls:
Parke Heritage 222, West Vigo 257
PH: Mandy Girdler 51, Karlee Jeffries 54, Hunner Shirley 55, Anna & Gillian Jeffers 62
Parke Heritage 231, Covington 245, Fountain Central 267 – all available scores given
CT: Corinne Moore 53 (medalist), Audrey Galloway 57, Olivia McGurk 67, Lidia Hanson 68
FC: Nora Walls 64, Cassadi Parks 65
PH: Girdler 56, Shirley & Jeffries 58, Jordyn Dowd 64
Crawfordsville 217, Parke Heritage 223, Crawfordsville, Attica 259
AT: Courtney Miller 61, Carolyn Mandeville 62, Jocelyn Kerr 66, Mallory Galloway 70
PH: Jeffers 54, Girdler & Shirley 56, Dowd 57, Jeffers 63
Seeger 203, Tri-County 208
SP: Kaylee Kerr 47 (medalist), Kaylee Brasker 52, Meghan Beyer 54, Emily Bowen 62,
Lizzy Beckett 66, Sadie Geisert 68
Seeger 236, Parke Heritage 259
PH: Girdler 62, Shirley 63, Dowd 66, Jeffers 68, Jeffries 69
SP: Beyer 51, K Kerr 59, Brasker 60, Geisert 66, Bowen 72
Seeger 204, Crawfordsville 216. Attica 261
AT: Miller 59, Mandeville 65, J Kerr 66, Galloway71
SP: Beyer & K Kerr 47 (co-medalists), Jude Hunter 53, Brasker 57, Geisert 59, Bowen 62, Beckett 72
Football:
Attica 50, Clinton Prairie 14
Riverton Parke 22, Fountain Central 20
North Vermillion 42, South Vermillion 28
Parke Heritage 60, Covington 24
Seeger 61, Benton Central 21
Soccer – Boys:
Covington 4, West Vigo 1
Shots on Goal: WV 5, Cov 9; Total shots: WV 10, Cov 17
CT: Goals: 2 – Logan Pinkerton & Savion Waddell; Saves: 4 – Cole McClain
Assts: 2 – Tanner Dreher, 1 – Rico Mandolini & Pinkerton
Danville 5, Covington 1
Shots on Goal: DV 14, Cov 7; Total shots: DV 19, Cov 12
CT: Goals: 1 – Pinkerton; Assts: 1 – Waddell; Saves: 9 – McClain
Covington 7, Southmont 0
Shots on Goal: SM 8, Cov 19; Total shots: SM 22, Cov 29
CT: Goals: 3 – Pinkerton & Waddell, 1 – Mandolini; Saves: 6 – Jacob Holycross, 2 – Dreher
Assts: 2 – Dreher & Mandolini, 1 – Bradley Lewsader
Soccer – Girls:
Lafayette Jeff 4, Benton Central 0 – no stats available
Crawfordsville vs Benton Central – not reported
Tennis – Boys:
Greencastle 4, Parke Heritage 1 – no details available
Covington 5, Seeger 0
1S: Calvin Springer def Peyton Laffoon 6-0, 6-1
2S: Evan Norton def Logan McFatridge 6-0, 6-2
3S: Jackson Kindell def Trey Brooks-Ellis 6-1, 6-4
1D: Nolan Potter & Myles Potter def Cole Girdler & Drew Holland 6-1, 6-4
2D: Eli Batley & Nick Turner def Colin Ford & Kaiden Peterson 3-6, 7-5, 6-0
Fountain Central 5, North Montgomery 0
1S: Carson Eberly def Kirsch 6-0, 6-0
2S: Cody Linville def Livington 6-0, 6-0
3S: Brent Myers def Walters 6-0, 6-1
1D: Jacob Keeling & Denton Otero def Hunter Kashon & McKinniss 6-0, 6-1
2D: Sawyer Keeling & CJ Yager def Eldridge & Haze Kashon 6-1, 6-0
Southmont 3, Fountain Central 2
1S: Eberly (FC) def Cox 6-4, 6-3
2S: McKinney (SM) def Linville 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
3S: McVay (SM) def Myers 6-1, 6-1
1D: Long & Korman (SM) def J Keeling & Otero 6-4, 6-1
2D: S Keeling & CJ Yager (FC) def Brewer & Tesmer 6-3, 6-1
Western Boone Invitational
Team results: 1 – Western Boone, 2 – Southmont, 3 – Lawrence Central, 4 – Covington
Lawrence Central 4, Covington 1
1S: Riley (LC) def Springer 6-1, 0-6, 10-7
2S: Norton (C) def Hawk 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 10-2
3S: McMonagle (LC) def Kindell 7-0, 6-2
1D: Steinhart & Hoppes (LC) def N Potter & M Potter 3-6, 6-3, 10-0
2D: Lukens & Dixon (LC) def Batley & Turner 6-3, 6-0
Western Boone 5, Covington 0
1S: Keith Dobbs def Springer 6-1, 6-3
2S: Tyler Brunty def Norton 6-1, default
3S: Zach Collins def Kindell 6-0, 6-0
1D: Chase Lee & Aidan Smith def N Potter & M Potter 7-5, 6-2
2D: Harrison Fields & Kaden Landers def Batley & Turner 6-3, 6-0
Southmont 5, Covington 0
1S: Cox Adam def Springer 6-2, 6-1
2S: Trevor McKinney def M Potter 6-2, 5-7, 10-7
3S: Connor McVay def Peyt Shucker 6-0, 6-0
1D: Reese Long & Micah Korhorn def N Potter & Batley 6-0, 6-3
2D: Luke Tesmer & EJ Brewer def Turner & Kindell 6-4, 4-6, 11-9
Volleyball:
North Vermillion 3, Attica 0: 25-15, 25-22, 25-22
Paris 3, North Vermillion 0: 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
South Newton 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-10, 25-13, 25-12
South Putnam 3, North Vermillion 0: 25-22, 25-8, 25-8
Benton Central 3, North Newton 0 – no game scores available
BC: Kelsey Coffman: 12 kills; Audrey Strawsma: 6 kills; Oneta Gray: 19 assts; Lilly Cobb: 6 aces
Benton Central 3, Delphi 0: 25-15, 25-6, 25-19
BC: Cobb: 6 kills; Strawsma: 5 kills; Gray: 13 assts; Kennedy Tolen: 9 digs; Mel Ramos: 14 svc pts
Central Catholic 3, Benton Central 2: 16-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8
BC: Strawsma: 14 kills; Cobb: 10 kills; Tolen: 25 digs; Grey: 41 assts
Covington 3, West Vigo 0: 25-8, 25-8, 25-18
CT: Holly Linville, Grayson Kleist & Nai’a Pettit: 8 kills; Lauren O’Neill: 5 blocks; Karsyn Engle: 31 assts
Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-13, 25-18, 25-12
FC: Reagan Oswald: 5 kills, 5 blocks; Alexis Griffin: 5 kills, 2 blocks; Marley Massey: 16 digs
SP: Kiley White: 16 kills; Emily & Riley Shrader: 6 kills; Paige Leonard: 26 assts;
Jorja Hudson: 24 digs
Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 1: 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 28-26
SP: E Shrader: 8 kills, 5 blocks; Avery Cole & R Shrader: 7 kills; Leonard: 28 assts; Hudson: 43 digs
South Newton 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-10, 25-13, 25-12
FC: Griffin: 5 kills, 4 digs; Stella Jones: 2 aces; Massey: 13 digs
Benton Central Invitational
Benton Central 2, North Vermillion 0: 25-12, 25-14
Benton Central 2, North Montgomery 0: 25-12, 25-15
Lafayette Central Catholic Tournament – Covington results only
Covington 2, Park Heritage 0: 25-22, 25-21
Covington 2, Morgan Township 1: 22-25, 25-18, 15-8
Barr Reeve 2, Covington 0: 16-25, 18-25
Andrean 2, Covington 1: 18-25, 25-20, 15-7
CT: O’Neill: 30 kills, 8 blocks; Pettit: 17 kills, 7 aces, 29 digs; Kleist: 17 kills, 4 aces;
Engle: 88 assists, 19 digs