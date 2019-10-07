Football:
Covington 14, Attica 12
North Vermillion 42, Parke Heritage 36
Rensselaer 39, Benton Central 6
Riverton Parke 44, North Central 27
Seeger 49, Sheridan 7
South Vermillion 50, Fountain Central 0
Golf – Girls:
LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON REGIONAL
Shay Knowles of Benton Central shot 90.
It took a 79 to advance to the state meet.
RONCALLI REGIONAL
Meghan Beyer of Seeger shot 109.
Corrine Moore of Covington shot 110.
It took a 78 to advance to the state meet.
Soccer – Boys:
Benton Central 3, Sheridan 0
Covington 2, North Putnam 1
Covington 5, North Montgomery 1
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 4, Rensselaer 2
Benton Central 1, Southmont 1
Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Benton Central 0
Tipton 4, Benton Central 0
Volleyball:
Benton Central 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-14, 25-10, 25-10
Covington 3, Attica 0: 25-2, 25-13, 25-15
North Vermillion 3, Fountain Central 2: 25-9, 25-16, 17-25, 19-25, 15-9
Seeger 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-3, 25-7, 25-7
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-21, 25-20, 25-17
BANKS OF THE WABASH
Game 1: Parke Heritage JV def North Vermillion JV
Game 2: Parke Heritage Varsity def North Vermillion Varsity
Game 3: South Vermillion JV def Riverton Parke JV
Game 4: Riverton Parke Varsity def South Vermillion Varsity
Game 5 – JV Championship: Parke Heritage def South Vermillion
Game 6 – Varsity Consolation: South Vermillion def North Vermillion
Game 7 – Varsity Championship: Parke Heritage def Riverton Parke
HOOSIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Benton Central 2, Tipton 0: 25-16, 25-19
Northwestern 2, Benton Central 1: 21-25, 25-15, 15-12
Benton Central 2, Hamilton Heights 0: 25-16, 25-23
BC finishes third in the tournament.