Football:

Covington 14, Attica 12

North Vermillion 42, Parke Heritage 36

Rensselaer 39, Benton Central 6

Riverton Parke 44, North Central 27

Seeger 49, Sheridan 7

South Vermillion 50, Fountain Central 0

Golf – Girls:

LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON REGIONAL

Shay Knowles of Benton Central shot 90.

It took a 79 to advance to the state meet.

RONCALLI REGIONAL

Meghan Beyer of Seeger shot 109.

Corrine Moore of Covington shot 110.

It took a 78 to advance to the state meet.

Soccer – Boys:

Benton Central 3, Sheridan 0

Covington 2, North Putnam 1

Covington 5, North Montgomery 1

Soccer – Girls:

Benton Central 4, Rensselaer 2

Benton Central 1, Southmont 1

Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Benton Central 0

Tipton 4, Benton Central 0

Volleyball:

Benton Central 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-14, 25-10, 25-10

Covington 3, Attica 0: 25-2, 25-13, 25-15

North Vermillion 3, Fountain Central 2: 25-9, 25-16, 17-25, 19-25, 15-9

Seeger 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-3, 25-7, 25-7

Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-21, 25-20, 25-17

BANKS OF THE WABASH

Game 1: Parke Heritage JV def North Vermillion JV

Game 2: Parke Heritage Varsity def North Vermillion Varsity

Game 3: South Vermillion JV def Riverton Parke JV

Game 4: Riverton Parke Varsity def South Vermillion Varsity

Game 5 – JV Championship: Parke Heritage def South Vermillion

Game 6 – Varsity Consolation: South Vermillion def North Vermillion

Game 7 – Varsity Championship: Parke Heritage def Riverton Parke

HOOSIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Benton Central 2, Tipton 0: 25-16, 25-19

Northwestern 2, Benton Central 1: 21-25, 25-15, 15-12

Benton Central 2, Hamilton Heights 0: 25-16, 25-23

BC finishes third in the tournament.