Basketball – Girls:

Benton Central 85, Lafayette Jeff 39

Benton Central 43, Lafayette Central Catholic 30

Carroll (Flora) 45, Fountain Central 21

Charleston IL 52, Parke Heritage 42

Crawfordsville 53, Fountain Central 43

Danville IL 63, Parke Heritage 37

Harrison 62, Benton Central 58

McCutcheon 53, Covington 18

North Vermillion 48, Westville IL 24

Northview 74, Riverton Parke 45

Paris IL 66, Parke Heritage 21

Parke Heritage 55, Decatur Eisenhower IL 46 (OT)

Seeger 31, South Vermillion 26

Seeger 61, North Newton 32

South Vermillion 50, Attica 21

Tri-County 58, Attica 27

Twin Lakes 64, Covington 58

West Lafayette 70, Covington 24

Swimming — Girls:

FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 152, ATTICA 104, NORTH VERMILLION 10, COVINGTON 7

Diving: Adison Hawk (FC) 140.10, 2 – Lexi Martin (FC), 3 – Lydia Clark (A)

50 free: 1 – Clark (A) 31.21, 2 – Maddy Medley (FC), 3 – Sarah Shoaf (A),

4 – Kenzie Hinote (NV), 5 – Sadie Dewlen (NV), 6 – Cassidy Norman (FC)

100 free: 1 – Kirsten Goins (FC) 1:13.75, 2 – MaCenzie Petty (A), 3 – Alexis Griffin (FC),

4 – Rachel Smith (A), 5 – Hinote (NV)

100 fly: 1 – Paityn Krout (FC) 1:09.41, 2 – Ella Peterson (A), 3 – Alexis Vanhook (FC)

DQ: Kaydeejo Bush (A)

100 back: 1 – Nadya Rahm (FC) 1:23.38, 2 – Petty (A), 3 – Brianna Bainbridge (A),

4 – Emily Keeling (FC)

100 breast: 1 – Reagan Keeling (FC) 1:35.10, 2 – Courtney Miller (A) 1:35.82, 3 – Erin Sillery (FC),

4 – Mackenzie Livengood (C), 5 – Abby Pattengale (A), 6 – Dewlen (NV), 7 – Erykah Lasley (C),

8 – Rylee Williamson (NV)

200 free: 1 – Tyler Bowling (FC) 2;14.82, 2 – Peterson (A), 3 – Bush (A), 4 – Livengood (C),

5 – Marylee Muniz (FC), 6 – Lasley (C)

200 IM: 1 – Rahm (FC) 3:04.18, 2 – Pattengale (A), 3 – Miller (A), 4 – Sydney Houmes (FC),

5 – Williamson (NV)

500 free: 1 – Bowling (FC) 6:20.31, 2 – Houmes (FC)

200 FR: 1 – FC (Krout, Rahm, Goins, Bowling) 2:02.69, 2 – Attica (Petty, Miller, Clark, Peterson),

3 – Attica (Bainbridge, Pattengale, Smith, Shoaf), 4 – FC (E Keeling, Medley, Katie Hurt, Griffin)

200 MR: 1 – Attica (Petty, Miller, Peterson, Clark) 2:19.58, 2 – FC (Vanhook, Goins, Krout, Medley),

3 – FC (Houmes, Sillery, Rahm, Norman)

400 FR: 1 – FC (Bowling, Medley, Goins, Krout) 4:53.61, 2 – Attica (Bush, Smith, Shoaf, Bainbridge),

3 – FC (Vanhook, Muniz, Hurt, Goins)

FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 92, WESTERN BOONE 91 (1st and FC only)

Diving: 1 – Gubera (WB) 221.60, 3 – Hawk, 4 – Martin, 5 – Medley

50 free: 1 – Bowling (FC) 27.44, 4 – Medley, 6 – Norman

100 free: 1 – Bowling (FC) 1:00.98, 3 – Goins, 5 – Sillery

100 fly: 1 – Steiber (WB) 1:05.04, 2 – Krout, 3 – Keeling, 4 – Vanhook

100 back: 1 – Steiber (WB) 1:06.72, 3 – Rahm, 4 – E Keeling, 5 – Hurt

100 breast: 1 – Gubera (WB) 1:27.70, 2 – Sillery, 3 – Martin. DQ: R Keeling

200 free: 1 – Krout (FC), 4 – Goins, 5 – Muniz

200 IM: 1 – Rahm (FC) 3:03.30, 3 – Houmes, 4 – Vanhook

500 free: 1 – Richardson (WB) 3 – Houmes, 4 – E Keeling, 5 – Griffin

200 FR: 1 – WEBO 1:56.59, 2 – FC (Sillery, Hawk, Medley, Griffin),

3 – FC (Goins, Vanhook, Muniz, Martin). DQ: WEBO

200 MR: 1 – WEBO 2:10.00, 2 – FC (Rahm, Sillery, Krout, Bowling),

4 – FC (Houmes, R Keeling, Vanhook, Goins)

400 FR: 1 – FC (Bowling, Goins, Rahm, Krout) 4:43.17, 3 – FC (Medley, Griffin, E Keeling, Houmes),

4 – FC (Muniz, Norman, Hurt, Goins)

