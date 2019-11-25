Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 85, Lafayette Jeff 39
Benton Central 43, Lafayette Central Catholic 30
Carroll (Flora) 45, Fountain Central 21
Charleston IL 52, Parke Heritage 42
Crawfordsville 53, Fountain Central 43
Danville IL 63, Parke Heritage 37
Harrison 62, Benton Central 58
McCutcheon 53, Covington 18
North Vermillion 48, Westville IL 24
Northview 74, Riverton Parke 45
Paris IL 66, Parke Heritage 21
Parke Heritage 55, Decatur Eisenhower IL 46 (OT)
Seeger 31, South Vermillion 26
Seeger 61, North Newton 32
South Vermillion 50, Attica 21
Tri-County 58, Attica 27
Twin Lakes 64, Covington 58
West Lafayette 70, Covington 24
Swimming — Girls:
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 152, ATTICA 104, NORTH VERMILLION 10, COVINGTON 7
Diving: Adison Hawk (FC) 140.10, 2 – Lexi Martin (FC), 3 – Lydia Clark (A)
50 free: 1 – Clark (A) 31.21, 2 – Maddy Medley (FC), 3 – Sarah Shoaf (A),
4 – Kenzie Hinote (NV), 5 – Sadie Dewlen (NV), 6 – Cassidy Norman (FC)
100 free: 1 – Kirsten Goins (FC) 1:13.75, 2 – MaCenzie Petty (A), 3 – Alexis Griffin (FC),
4 – Rachel Smith (A), 5 – Hinote (NV)
100 fly: 1 – Paityn Krout (FC) 1:09.41, 2 – Ella Peterson (A), 3 – Alexis Vanhook (FC)
DQ: Kaydeejo Bush (A)
100 back: 1 – Nadya Rahm (FC) 1:23.38, 2 – Petty (A), 3 – Brianna Bainbridge (A),
4 – Emily Keeling (FC)
100 breast: 1 – Reagan Keeling (FC) 1:35.10, 2 – Courtney Miller (A) 1:35.82, 3 – Erin Sillery (FC),
4 – Mackenzie Livengood (C), 5 – Abby Pattengale (A), 6 – Dewlen (NV), 7 – Erykah Lasley (C),
8 – Rylee Williamson (NV)
200 free: 1 – Tyler Bowling (FC) 2;14.82, 2 – Peterson (A), 3 – Bush (A), 4 – Livengood (C),
5 – Marylee Muniz (FC), 6 – Lasley (C)
200 IM: 1 – Rahm (FC) 3:04.18, 2 – Pattengale (A), 3 – Miller (A), 4 – Sydney Houmes (FC),
5 – Williamson (NV)
500 free: 1 – Bowling (FC) 6:20.31, 2 – Houmes (FC)
200 FR: 1 – FC (Krout, Rahm, Goins, Bowling) 2:02.69, 2 – Attica (Petty, Miller, Clark, Peterson),
3 – Attica (Bainbridge, Pattengale, Smith, Shoaf), 4 – FC (E Keeling, Medley, Katie Hurt, Griffin)
200 MR: 1 – Attica (Petty, Miller, Peterson, Clark) 2:19.58, 2 – FC (Vanhook, Goins, Krout, Medley),
3 – FC (Houmes, Sillery, Rahm, Norman)
400 FR: 1 – FC (Bowling, Medley, Goins, Krout) 4:53.61, 2 – Attica (Bush, Smith, Shoaf, Bainbridge),
3 – FC (Vanhook, Muniz, Hurt, Goins)
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 92, WESTERN BOONE 91 (1st and FC only)
Diving: 1 – Gubera (WB) 221.60, 3 – Hawk, 4 – Martin, 5 – Medley
50 free: 1 – Bowling (FC) 27.44, 4 – Medley, 6 – Norman
100 free: 1 – Bowling (FC) 1:00.98, 3 – Goins, 5 – Sillery
100 fly: 1 – Steiber (WB) 1:05.04, 2 – Krout, 3 – Keeling, 4 – Vanhook
100 back: 1 – Steiber (WB) 1:06.72, 3 – Rahm, 4 – E Keeling, 5 – Hurt
100 breast: 1 – Gubera (WB) 1:27.70, 2 – Sillery, 3 – Martin. DQ: R Keeling
200 free: 1 – Krout (FC), 4 – Goins, 5 – Muniz
200 IM: 1 – Rahm (FC) 3:03.30, 3 – Houmes, 4 – Vanhook
500 free: 1 – Richardson (WB) 3 – Houmes, 4 – E Keeling, 5 – Griffin
200 FR: 1 – WEBO 1:56.59, 2 – FC (Sillery, Hawk, Medley, Griffin),
3 – FC (Goins, Vanhook, Muniz, Martin). DQ: WEBO
200 MR: 1 – WEBO 2:10.00, 2 – FC (Rahm, Sillery, Krout, Bowling),
4 – FC (Houmes, R Keeling, Vanhook, Goins)
400 FR: 1 – FC (Bowling, Goins, Rahm, Krout) 4:43.17, 3 – FC (Medley, Griffin, E Keeling, Houmes),
4 – FC (Muniz, Norman, Hurt, Goins)