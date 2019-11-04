Cross Country – Girls:
STATE CHAMPIONSHIP at Terre Haute
– Seeger sophomore Jennifer Romero finished 34th of 205 runners in a time of 19:05.6.
– This was the second best of any girl from the area (behind 31 – Steffey of West Lafayette at 19:01.4).
– She was ahead of Harrison’s top finisher (94 – McCartney at 19:53.0).
– Team scores: 1 – Ft Wayne Carroll 101, … 12 – West Lafayette 321, … 17 – Harrison 442
Football:
2A SECTIONAL #37
Week 1 – Oct 25:
Western Boone 35, Southmont 7
North Putnam 31, Speedway 14
South Vermillion 33, Seeger 14
Cascade 49, Monrovia 21
Seeger ends the season with a record of 6-4.
Week 2 - Nov 1:
Western Boone 49, North Putnam 7
South Vermillion 41, Cascade 38
Week 3 – Championship – Nov 8:
Western Boone at South Vermillion
1A SECTIONAL #45
Week 1 – Oct 25:
North Vermillion 28, Covington 12
South Putnam 50, Riverton Parke 14
Parke Heritage 60, Cloverdale 20
Attica 54, Fountain Central 0
Covington ends the season with a record of 5-5.
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 0-10
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 3-7.
Week 2 – Nov 01:
North Vermillion 28, South Putnam 13
Parke Heritage 44, Attica 26
Attica ends the season with a record of 6-6.
Week 3 – Championship – Nov 8:
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion