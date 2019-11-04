Cross Country – Girls:

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP at Terre Haute

– Seeger sophomore Jennifer Romero finished 34th of 205 runners in a time of 19:05.6.

– This was the second best of any girl from the area (behind 31 – Steffey of West Lafayette at 19:01.4).

– She was ahead of Harrison’s top finisher (94 – McCartney at 19:53.0).

– Team scores: 1 – Ft Wayne Carroll 101, … 12 – West Lafayette 321, … 17 – Harrison 442

Football:

2A SECTIONAL #37

Week 1 – Oct 25:

Western Boone 35, Southmont 7

North Putnam 31, Speedway 14

South Vermillion 33, Seeger 14

Cascade 49, Monrovia 21

Seeger ends the season with a record of 6-4.

Week 2 - Nov 1:

Western Boone 49, North Putnam 7

South Vermillion 41, Cascade 38

Week 3 – Championship – Nov 8:

Western Boone at South Vermillion

1A SECTIONAL #45

Week 1 – Oct 25:

North Vermillion 28, Covington 12

South Putnam 50, Riverton Parke 14

Parke Heritage 60, Cloverdale 20

Attica 54, Fountain Central 0

Covington ends the season with a record of 5-5.

Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 0-10

Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 3-7.

Week 2 – Nov 01:

North Vermillion 28, South Putnam 13

Parke Heritage 44, Attica 26

Attica ends the season with a record of 6-6.

Week 3 – Championship – Nov 8:

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion

