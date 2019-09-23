Football

Attica 50, Fountain Central 0

North Vermillion 35, Riverton Parke 0

Parke Heritage 51, Eastern 0

Seeger 33, Covington 21

Sullivan 26 South Vermillion 0

Twin Lakes 61, Benton Central 7

Golf - Girls

Fountain Central third with a season-best 238 against North Montgomery and WEBO

Nola Walls 54, Cassidi Parks56, Gracie Foxworthy & Aubrey Hicks 63, Emily Keeling 67.

Volleyball

Benton on Central 3, Covington 0: 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

Benton Central 3, Seeger 0: 25-16, 25-22, 25-11

Covington 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-13, 25-8, 25-15

Fountain Central 3, Attica 0: 25-20, 25-12, 25ź21

Seeger 3, South Newton 0: 25-19, 26-24, 25-18

FRANKFORT HOT DOG INVITATIONAL

Benton Central won tourney.

Benton Central 2, Frankfort 0: 25-23,25-10

Benton Central 2, Parke Heritage 0: 25-23, 26-24

Benton Central 2, Madison-Grant 1: 27-25, 24-26, 15-11

LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT

Covington took third.

Bloomington North 2, Covington 0: 25-22, 25-20

Covington 2, Lafayette Jeff 0: 25-12, 25-7

Covington 2, South Newton 1: 25-9, 22-25, 15-7

SEEGER TOURNAMENT

Seeger won the tournament.

Seeger 2, Delphi 0: 25-17, 25-10

Seeger 2, North Montgomery 0: 25-10. 25-13

Seeger 2, West Vigo 0: 25-13, 25-22

Tags