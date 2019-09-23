Football
Attica 50, Fountain Central 0
North Vermillion 35, Riverton Parke 0
Parke Heritage 51, Eastern 0
Seeger 33, Covington 21
Sullivan 26 South Vermillion 0
Twin Lakes 61, Benton Central 7
Golf - Girls
Fountain Central third with a season-best 238 against North Montgomery and WEBO
Nola Walls 54, Cassidi Parks56, Gracie Foxworthy & Aubrey Hicks 63, Emily Keeling 67.
Volleyball
Benton on Central 3, Covington 0: 25-17, 25-22, 25-22
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0: 25-16, 25-22, 25-11
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-13, 25-8, 25-15
Fountain Central 3, Attica 0: 25-20, 25-12, 25ź21
Seeger 3, South Newton 0: 25-19, 26-24, 25-18
FRANKFORT HOT DOG INVITATIONAL
Benton Central won tourney.
Benton Central 2, Frankfort 0: 25-23,25-10
Benton Central 2, Parke Heritage 0: 25-23, 26-24
Benton Central 2, Madison-Grant 1: 27-25, 24-26, 15-11
LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON TOURNAMENT
Covington took third.
Bloomington North 2, Covington 0: 25-22, 25-20
Covington 2, Lafayette Jeff 0: 25-12, 25-7
Covington 2, South Newton 1: 25-9, 22-25, 15-7
SEEGER TOURNAMENT
Seeger won the tournament.
Seeger 2, Delphi 0: 25-17, 25-10
Seeger 2, North Montgomery 0: 25-10. 25-13
Seeger 2, West Vigo 0: 25-13, 25-22