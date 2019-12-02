Basketball – Girls:
Attica 57, Faith Christian 51
Cascade 64, Attica 17
Covington 53, Riverton Parke 34
North Montgomery 41, Fountain Central 28
Parke Heritage 57, Clay City 43
Riverton Parke 60, Eminence 18
Riverton Parke 53, Providence Cristo Rey 34
Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 58, Frontier 47
Bismarck-Henning IL 68, Fountain Central 48
Crawfordsville 53, Benton Central 51
Fountain Central 47, Schlarman IL 41
Fountain Central 50, Danville IL JV 22
Lafayette Central Catholic 80, Seeger 51
Milford IL 41, Fountain Central 38
North White 59, Attica 38
Providence Cristo Rey 76, Riverton Parke 44
Parke Heritage 61, Georgetown/Ridge Farm IL 25
Parke Heritage 63, Hoopeston IL 35
Parke Heritage 57, Paris IL 40
Parke Heritage 56, St. Thomas More IL 43
Riverton Parke 60, South Newton 36
Seeger 45, Faith Christian 43
South Vermillion 58, Southmont 46
West Vigo 93, North Vermillion 28