Basketball – Girls:

Attica 57, Faith Christian 51

Cascade 64, Attica 17

Covington 53, Riverton Parke 34

North Montgomery 41, Fountain Central 28

Parke Heritage 57, Clay City 43

Riverton Parke 60, Eminence 18

Riverton Parke 53, Providence Cristo Rey 34

Basketball – Boys:

Benton Central 58, Frontier 47

Bismarck-Henning IL 68, Fountain Central 48

Crawfordsville 53, Benton Central 51

Fountain Central 47, Schlarman IL 41

Fountain Central 50, Danville IL JV 22

Lafayette Central Catholic 80, Seeger 51

Milford IL 41, Fountain Central 38

North White 59, Attica 38

Providence Cristo Rey 76, Riverton Parke 44

Parke Heritage 61, Georgetown/Ridge Farm IL 25

Parke Heritage 63, Hoopeston IL 35

Parke Heritage 57, Paris IL 40

Parke Heritage 56, St. Thomas More IL 43

Riverton Parke 60, South Newton 36

Seeger 45, Faith Christian 43

South Vermillion 58, Southmont 46

West Vigo 93, North Vermillion 28