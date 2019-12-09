Basketball – Girls:

Benton Central 63, South Vermillion 40

Benton Central 69, Lafayette Central Catholic 38

Cascade 65, Parke Heritage 26

Clay City 51, Riverton Parke 21

Clinton Central 47, Covington 28

Covington 39, Armstrong-Potomac IL 35

Delphi 49, Fountain Central 40

Frontier 55, Attica 52

North Montgomery 43, Covington 40

Northview 51, Parke Heritage 41

Seeger 34, North Vermillion 27

Seeger 63, Frontier 8

Seeger 56, South Newton 16

South Vermillion 34, West Vigo 28

Southmont 58, Parke Heritage 35

Southmont 54, North Vermillion 46

Basketball – Boys:

Clinton Prairie 53, Seeger 25

Covington 66, Central Catholic 57

Covington 67, Twin Lakes 62

Crawfordsville 80, Attica 38

Fountain Central 73, Westville IL 45

Lafayette Central Catholic 61, Benton Central 40

Lafayette Jeff 81, Benton Central 48

North Montgomery 61, Fountain Central 40

Parke Heritage 66, North Vermillion 32

Parke Heritage 68, South Vermillion 42Riverton Parke 53, North Vermillion 33

Seeger 43, South Newton 34

South Vermillion 64, Riverton Parke 335

Twin Lakes 49, Benton Central 38

West Lafayette 57, Covington 56

Wrestling:

SOUTH VERMILLION 48, COVINGTON 30

Forfeit wins: 113 – Logan Beckman (SV), 126 – Gabriel Clay (SV), 132 – Dallas Craft (SV),

220 – Gage Mancourt (SV)

106 – Wyatt English (SV) pinned Gage Pearman 0:46

120 – Emmett Reynolds (C) pinned Holden Southard 3:42

138 – Gavin Williamson (C) def Thomas Brooks 7-3

145 – Andrew Russell (SV) pinned Austin Wallace 0:46

152 – Dalton Payton (SV) pinned Jackson Frieze 0:26

160 – Ian Lorey (SV) pinned Brydan Gaskill 4:18

170 – Alex Black (C) def Justin Vaughn 4-2

182 – Austin Croucher (C) pinned Gavin Stultz 2:46

195 – Tanner Dreher (C) pinned Gabriel Browning 3:23

285 – Nate Sly (C) pinned Kaiden Lorey 1:51

ATTICA 66, PARKE HERITAGE 15

Attica winners by pin: Hayden Galloway, Jordan Hodge, Jorden Douglass, Braeden Haddock

Attica winners by forfeit: Avery Miller, Hannah Shackelford, Aiden Pierce, Ray Allen Townsend,

Brian Dobbels, Jack Hargan, Clayton Kelley

FOUNTAIN CENTRAL WRESTLING INVITATIONAL

Team results: 1 – South Vermillion 5-0, 2 – Seeger 4-1, 3 – West Lafayette 3-2,

4 – Fountain Central 2-3, 5 – South Newton 1-4, 6 – North Vermillion 0-6

Round 1: SV 45, FC 35 / Seg 70, NV 6 / WLaf 61, SN 18

Round 2: Seg 42. FC 41 / WLaf 72, NV 12 / SV 59, SN 23

Round 3: WLaf 52, FC 24 / SN 30, NV 30* / SV 48, Seg 31 * - won on criteria

Round 4: FC 45, SN 24 / Seg 42, WLaf 37 / SV 63, NV 12

Round 5: FC 54, NV 18 / SV 45, WLaf 36 / Seg 53, SN 22

Individual weight class champions:

106 – Koree Mitton (Seg), 113 – Eli Oilar (FC), 120 – Nate Hennessey (Seg), 126 – Gabriel Clay (SV),

132 – Carson Stonebraker (Seg), 138 – Austin Pickett (FC), 145 – Keegan Adams (WLaf),

152 – Jayce Flannelly (WLaf), 160 – Ian Lorey (SV), 170 – Brock Rudolph (Seg),

182 – Connor Barket (WLaf), 195 – Matthew Alexander (FC), 220 – Kaiden Lorey (SV),

285 – Dominic Sanders (SN)

COVINGTON INVITATIONAL – Team Results

Chesterton 65, Parke Heritage 12

Chesterton 57, Bismarck-Henning 18

Chesterton 59, Greenfield-Central 9

Chesterton 42, Warren Central JV 33

Chesterton 45, Lafayette Central Catholic 27

Covington 60, Tri-County 6

Covington 39, Parke Heritage 36

Covington 40, Bismarck-Henning 24

Greenfield-Central 42, Covington 27

Lafayette Central Catholic 36, Covington 33

Lafayette Central Catholic 65, Tri-County 0

Warren Central JV 72, Parke Heritage 9

Warren Central JV 47, Lafayette Central Catholic 31

Warren Central JV 61, Bismarck-Henning IL 8

