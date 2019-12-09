Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 63, South Vermillion 40
Benton Central 69, Lafayette Central Catholic 38
Cascade 65, Parke Heritage 26
Clay City 51, Riverton Parke 21
Clinton Central 47, Covington 28
Covington 39, Armstrong-Potomac IL 35
Delphi 49, Fountain Central 40
Frontier 55, Attica 52
North Montgomery 43, Covington 40
Northview 51, Parke Heritage 41
Seeger 34, North Vermillion 27
Seeger 63, Frontier 8
Seeger 56, South Newton 16
South Vermillion 34, West Vigo 28
Southmont 58, Parke Heritage 35
Southmont 54, North Vermillion 46
Basketball – Boys:
Clinton Prairie 53, Seeger 25
Covington 66, Central Catholic 57
Covington 67, Twin Lakes 62
Crawfordsville 80, Attica 38
Fountain Central 73, Westville IL 45
Lafayette Central Catholic 61, Benton Central 40
Lafayette Jeff 81, Benton Central 48
North Montgomery 61, Fountain Central 40
Parke Heritage 66, North Vermillion 32
Parke Heritage 68, South Vermillion 42Riverton Parke 53, North Vermillion 33
Seeger 43, South Newton 34
South Vermillion 64, Riverton Parke 335
Twin Lakes 49, Benton Central 38
West Lafayette 57, Covington 56
Wrestling:
SOUTH VERMILLION 48, COVINGTON 30
Forfeit wins: 113 – Logan Beckman (SV), 126 – Gabriel Clay (SV), 132 – Dallas Craft (SV),
220 – Gage Mancourt (SV)
106 – Wyatt English (SV) pinned Gage Pearman 0:46
120 – Emmett Reynolds (C) pinned Holden Southard 3:42
138 – Gavin Williamson (C) def Thomas Brooks 7-3
145 – Andrew Russell (SV) pinned Austin Wallace 0:46
152 – Dalton Payton (SV) pinned Jackson Frieze 0:26
160 – Ian Lorey (SV) pinned Brydan Gaskill 4:18
170 – Alex Black (C) def Justin Vaughn 4-2
182 – Austin Croucher (C) pinned Gavin Stultz 2:46
195 – Tanner Dreher (C) pinned Gabriel Browning 3:23
285 – Nate Sly (C) pinned Kaiden Lorey 1:51
ATTICA 66, PARKE HERITAGE 15
Attica winners by pin: Hayden Galloway, Jordan Hodge, Jorden Douglass, Braeden Haddock
Attica winners by forfeit: Avery Miller, Hannah Shackelford, Aiden Pierce, Ray Allen Townsend,
Brian Dobbels, Jack Hargan, Clayton Kelley
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL WRESTLING INVITATIONAL
Team results: 1 – South Vermillion 5-0, 2 – Seeger 4-1, 3 – West Lafayette 3-2,
4 – Fountain Central 2-3, 5 – South Newton 1-4, 6 – North Vermillion 0-6
Round 1: SV 45, FC 35 / Seg 70, NV 6 / WLaf 61, SN 18
Round 2: Seg 42. FC 41 / WLaf 72, NV 12 / SV 59, SN 23
Round 3: WLaf 52, FC 24 / SN 30, NV 30* / SV 48, Seg 31 * - won on criteria
Round 4: FC 45, SN 24 / Seg 42, WLaf 37 / SV 63, NV 12
Round 5: FC 54, NV 18 / SV 45, WLaf 36 / Seg 53, SN 22
Individual weight class champions:
106 – Koree Mitton (Seg), 113 – Eli Oilar (FC), 120 – Nate Hennessey (Seg), 126 – Gabriel Clay (SV),
132 – Carson Stonebraker (Seg), 138 – Austin Pickett (FC), 145 – Keegan Adams (WLaf),
152 – Jayce Flannelly (WLaf), 160 – Ian Lorey (SV), 170 – Brock Rudolph (Seg),
182 – Connor Barket (WLaf), 195 – Matthew Alexander (FC), 220 – Kaiden Lorey (SV),
285 – Dominic Sanders (SN)
COVINGTON INVITATIONAL – Team Results
Chesterton 65, Parke Heritage 12
Chesterton 57, Bismarck-Henning 18
Chesterton 59, Greenfield-Central 9
Chesterton 42, Warren Central JV 33
Chesterton 45, Lafayette Central Catholic 27
Covington 60, Tri-County 6
Covington 39, Parke Heritage 36
Covington 40, Bismarck-Henning 24
Greenfield-Central 42, Covington 27
Lafayette Central Catholic 36, Covington 33
Lafayette Central Catholic 65, Tri-County 0
Warren Central JV 72, Parke Heritage 9
Warren Central JV 47, Lafayette Central Catholic 31
Warren Central JV 61, Bismarck-Henning IL 8