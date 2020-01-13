Basketball – Girls:

Attica 36, Covington 33

Benton Central 68, McCutcheon 38

Clinton Prairie 38, Seeger 34

Fountain Central 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm IL 9

Indiana Deaf 53, Fountain Central 41

Lafayette Central Catholic 74, Attica 30

North Central 62, South Vermillion 58

North Vermillion 64, Riverton Parke 38

Rossville 50, Covington 31

Seeger 65, Covington 27

Southmont 54, Riverton Parke 36

South Putnam 59, Parke Heritage 44

Terre Haute North 54, South Vermillion 40

West Vigo 53, Parke Heritage 33

Western Boone 59, Fountain Central 39

Basketball – Boys:

Attica 46, North Vermillion 31

Attica 42, Tri-County 37

Covington 73, Riverton Parke 57

Fountain Central 53, Sheridan 45

Seeger 49, Fountain Central 39

Seeger 48, South Vermillion 46

South Vermillion 60, Paris IL 53

Twin Lakes 48, Benton Central 41

West Lafayette 69, Covington 58

West Vigo 50, Riverton Parke 47

Swimming – Girls:

Attica defeated Central Catholic and North Vermillion – no scores or results provided.

Wrestling:

IHSGW REGIONALS NORTH

220 lbs – Shae Meador (A) took 3rd place – qualifies for the state meet. First Attica girls state qualifier.

Match 1: Stockman (Ft Wayne Wayne) def Meador (A) 7-3

Match 2: Meador (A) pinned Selis (Penn) 1:40

Match 3: Meador (A) def Wallace (Maconaquah) 6-1

FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 42, CRAWFORDSVILLE 36

Wins by Forfeit: 113 – double, 160 – Trey Lawhorn (FC), 170 – Corey Stewart (FC),

182 – Steven Romero (FC), 220 – Leak (CV), 285 – Mota (CV)

106 – Eli Oiler (FC) pinned Alsman 3:36

120 – Conkright (CV) pinned Chanz Jame 1:04

126 – Brown (CV) pinned Jason Matthews 2:21

132 – Rogers (CV) pinned Michael Strawhorn 4:27

138 – Pan (CV) pinned Landon Ortiz 4:49

145 – Austin Pickett (FC) pinned Gilherrara 5:22

152 – Willie Frazee (FC) pinned Rusk 4:49

195 – Matthew Alexander (FC) pinned Mora 3:30

SOUTH VERMILLION 8-WAY INVITATIONAL

Teams results: 1 – TH South 312.5, 2 – Northview 184, 3 – Cloverdale, 4 – Sullivan,

5 – South Vermillion 141, 6 – Covington 131, 7 – Parke Heritage 109, 8 – North Vermillion 27

Individual results (1st and WRC only) – places 1-6

106: 1 – Cowden (Nview), 4 – Pearman (Cov), 5 – English (SV)

113: 1 – Gilbert (Sullivan), 5 – Gerald (PH), 6 – Beckman (SV)

120: 1 – May (THS), 2 – Southard (SV), 6 – Reynolds (Cov)

126: 1 – Rose (THS), 4 – Jacks (PH), 5 – Olinger (SV)

132: 1 – G Recknor (THS), 4 – Craft (SV), 5 – Zigler (Cov), 6 – Rolison (PH)

138: 1 – N Recknor (THS), 3 – Brooks (SV)

145: 1 – Fleming (NView), 2 – Blacketer (PH), 5 – Russell (SV), Schrader (NVer)

152: 1 – Hamm (THS), 2 – Sliz (PH), 5 – Payton (SV), 6 – Rossiter (NVer)

160: 1 – Lommock (THS), 4 – Lorey (SV), 5 – Bollinger (PH), 6 – Gaskill (Cov)

170: 1 – Minor (Nview), 3 – Black (Cov), 4 – Vaughn (SV), 5 – Latoz (NVer), 6 – Price (PH)

182: 1 – McPike (THS), 4 – Croucher (Cov)

195: 1 – Dreher (Cov), 5 – Browning (SV)

220: 1 – Howell (THS), 4 – Mancourt (SV), 6 – Schmidt (NVer)

285: 1 – Sly (Cov), 5 – Engle (PH)

MOUNTIE DUALS

Fountain Central 42, Pioneer 26

Greencastle 70, Fountain Central 9

Harrison 54, Fountain Central 24

Speedway 39, Fountain Central 33

Warren Central 45, Fountain Central 28