Basketball – Girls:
Attica 36, Covington 33
Benton Central 68, McCutcheon 38
Clinton Prairie 38, Seeger 34
Fountain Central 56, Georgetown-Ridge Farm IL 9
Indiana Deaf 53, Fountain Central 41
Lafayette Central Catholic 74, Attica 30
North Central 62, South Vermillion 58
North Vermillion 64, Riverton Parke 38
Rossville 50, Covington 31
Seeger 65, Covington 27
Southmont 54, Riverton Parke 36
South Putnam 59, Parke Heritage 44
Terre Haute North 54, South Vermillion 40
West Vigo 53, Parke Heritage 33
Western Boone 59, Fountain Central 39
Basketball – Boys:
Attica 46, North Vermillion 31
Attica 42, Tri-County 37
Covington 73, Riverton Parke 57
Fountain Central 53, Sheridan 45
Seeger 49, Fountain Central 39
Seeger 48, South Vermillion 46
South Vermillion 60, Paris IL 53
Twin Lakes 48, Benton Central 41
West Lafayette 69, Covington 58
West Vigo 50, Riverton Parke 47
Swimming – Girls:
Attica defeated Central Catholic and North Vermillion – no scores or results provided.
Wrestling:
IHSGW REGIONALS NORTH
220 lbs – Shae Meador (A) took 3rd place – qualifies for the state meet. First Attica girls state qualifier.
Match 1: Stockman (Ft Wayne Wayne) def Meador (A) 7-3
Match 2: Meador (A) pinned Selis (Penn) 1:40
Match 3: Meador (A) def Wallace (Maconaquah) 6-1
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 42, CRAWFORDSVILLE 36
Wins by Forfeit: 113 – double, 160 – Trey Lawhorn (FC), 170 – Corey Stewart (FC),
182 – Steven Romero (FC), 220 – Leak (CV), 285 – Mota (CV)
106 – Eli Oiler (FC) pinned Alsman 3:36
120 – Conkright (CV) pinned Chanz Jame 1:04
126 – Brown (CV) pinned Jason Matthews 2:21
132 – Rogers (CV) pinned Michael Strawhorn 4:27
138 – Pan (CV) pinned Landon Ortiz 4:49
145 – Austin Pickett (FC) pinned Gilherrara 5:22
152 – Willie Frazee (FC) pinned Rusk 4:49
195 – Matthew Alexander (FC) pinned Mora 3:30
SOUTH VERMILLION 8-WAY INVITATIONAL
Teams results: 1 – TH South 312.5, 2 – Northview 184, 3 – Cloverdale, 4 – Sullivan,
5 – South Vermillion 141, 6 – Covington 131, 7 – Parke Heritage 109, 8 – North Vermillion 27
Individual results (1st and WRC only) – places 1-6
106: 1 – Cowden (Nview), 4 – Pearman (Cov), 5 – English (SV)
113: 1 – Gilbert (Sullivan), 5 – Gerald (PH), 6 – Beckman (SV)
120: 1 – May (THS), 2 – Southard (SV), 6 – Reynolds (Cov)
126: 1 – Rose (THS), 4 – Jacks (PH), 5 – Olinger (SV)
132: 1 – G Recknor (THS), 4 – Craft (SV), 5 – Zigler (Cov), 6 – Rolison (PH)
138: 1 – N Recknor (THS), 3 – Brooks (SV)
145: 1 – Fleming (NView), 2 – Blacketer (PH), 5 – Russell (SV), Schrader (NVer)
152: 1 – Hamm (THS), 2 – Sliz (PH), 5 – Payton (SV), 6 – Rossiter (NVer)
160: 1 – Lommock (THS), 4 – Lorey (SV), 5 – Bollinger (PH), 6 – Gaskill (Cov)
170: 1 – Minor (Nview), 3 – Black (Cov), 4 – Vaughn (SV), 5 – Latoz (NVer), 6 – Price (PH)
182: 1 – McPike (THS), 4 – Croucher (Cov)
195: 1 – Dreher (Cov), 5 – Browning (SV)
220: 1 – Howell (THS), 4 – Mancourt (SV), 6 – Schmidt (NVer)
285: 1 – Sly (Cov), 5 – Engle (PH)
MOUNTIE DUALS
Fountain Central 42, Pioneer 26
Greencastle 70, Fountain Central 9
Harrison 54, Fountain Central 24
Speedway 39, Fountain Central 33
Warren Central 45, Fountain Central 28