Cross Country – Boys:
BENTON CENTRAL REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Harrison 27, 2 – West Lafayette 34, 3 – McCutcheon 95, 4 – Frankfort 127,
5 – Lafayette Jefferson 144, 6 – Frontier 155, 7 – Benton Central 186, 8 – Seeger 205,
9 – Twin Lakes 245, 10 – Fountain Central 270
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only): 1 – Williams (Har) 15.49.1, 13 – K Kottkamp (BC),
24 – Pearson (Seg), 35 – Hennessey (Seg), 39 – Hoff (BC), 47 – Hernandez (S), 48 – Bova (Cov),
50 – Daily (BC), 54 – Pietrzak (FC), 58 – Wealing (BC), 60 – O Kottkamp (BC), 63 – Odle (Seg),
65 – Butts (FC), 66 – Rice (FC), 68 – Deckard (BC), 71 – K Mellady (FC), 72 – Tuggle (Att),
80 – Clem (Seg), 81 – Trusty (FC), 83 – Solomon (FC), 84 – Adams (BC), 85 – Crawford (Cov),
87 – Mellady (FC)
Kale Kottkamp of BC and Kolten Pearson of Seeger advance to the New Prairie Semi-State.
Cross Country – Girls:
BEDFORD NORTH LAWRENCE REGIONAL
Individual results: 1 – Crain (Edgewood) 18:11, 2 – Collins (Shakamak) 19:20,
75 – Addyson Lindsey (SV), 81 – Kelsie Blair (RP)
BENTON CENTRAL REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – West Lafayette 45, 2 – Harrison 51, 3 – Benton Central 62, 4 – McCutcheon 119,
5 – Seeger 128, 6 – Twin Lakes 182, 7 – Clinton Prairie 193, 8 – Frankfort 203, 9 – Frontier 212
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only): 1 – Robson (BC) 18:56.6, 2 – Romero (Seg),
12 – P Williams (BC), 13 – Cooley (BC), 18 – Tolen (BC), 20 – High (Seg), 22 – N Williams (BC),
23 – Smith (Seg), 27 – Duncan (Cov), 36 – H Williams (BC), 41 – Watson (Seg), 48 – Richey (BC),
58 – Bowling (FC), 61 – Yarborough (Seg), 63 – Rice (Att), 65 – Guminski (Seg),
69 – Kirkpatrick (Seg), 73 – Rahm (FC)
Benton Central and Seeger advance to the New Prairie Semi-State as teams.
Bailey Duncan of Covington advances as an individual.
Football:
Benton Central 27, Northwestern 19
Covington 35, Riverton Parke 8
North Vermillion 35, Seeger 20
Parke Heritage 46, Fountain Central 8
South Vermillion 24, Attica 14
Volleyball:
3A SECTIONAL20 at Frankfort
Game 1: West Lafayette 3, Frankfort 0: 25-16, 25-13, 25-21
Game 2: Benton Central 3, North Montgomery 0: 25-9, 25-8, 25-17
Game 3: West Lafayette 3, Crawfordsville 0: 25-14, 29-27, 25-17
Game 4: Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0: 25-15, 25-10, 25-17
Game 5 – Championship: West Lafayette 3, Benton Central 2: 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12
Benton Central ends the season with a 26-7 record.
3A SECTIONAL 26 at Owen Valley
Game 1: Edgewood 3, Brown County 2: 21-25, 22-25, 29-27, 25-17, 15-12
Game 2: Brownstown Central 3, West Vigo 0: 225-7, 25-5, 25-8
Game 3: Owen Valley3, Northview 0: 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Game 4: Edgewood 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-19, 25-22, 25-18
Game 5: Brownstown Central 3, Owen Valley 0: 25-13, 25-12, 25-12
Game 6 – Championship: Brownstown Central 3, Edgewood 0: 25-10, 25-10, 25-5
South Vermillion ends the season with a 10-15 record.
2A SECTIONAL 37 at Clinton Prairie
Game 1: Clinton Prairie 3, Carroll 1: 29-27, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20
Game 2: Seeger 3, Rossville 0: 25-11, 25-21, 25-16
Game 3: Lewis Cass 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-10, 25-16, 25-23
Game 4: Clinton Prairie 3, Delphi 0: 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
Game 5: Seeger 3, Lewis Cass 0: 25-10, 25-8, 25-13
Game 6 – Championship: Seeger 3, Clinton Prairie 0: 25-18, 25-10, 25-22
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 8-19.
Seeger wins first sectional since 1998 and fourth in school history.
The 2A #27 Patriots advance to face 2A #3 Wapahani in the noon game at the Elwood Regional.
2A SECTIONAL 44 at Cloverdale
Game 1: Southmont 3, Cloverdale 0: 25-17, 25-21, 25-15
Game 2: South Putnam 3, Cascade 2: 20-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-20, 16-14
Game 3: North Putnam 3, Parke Heritage 1: 25-16, 7-25, 25-18, 25-20
Game 4: Southmont 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-23, 25-17, 25-19
Game 5: North Putnam 3, South Putnam 2: 25-19, 15-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-9
Game 6 – Championship: Southmont 3, North Putnam 1: 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24
Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 21-9.
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 18-12.
1A SECTIONAL 54 at Lafayette Central Catholic
Game 1: Bethesda Christian 3, North Vermillion 2: 20-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11
Game 2: Covington 3, Lafayette Central Catholic 2: 25-15, 25-17, 24-26, 18-25, 17-15
Game 3: Bethesda Christian 3, Attica 0: 25-21, 25-15, 25-19
Game 4: Covington 3, Traders Point Christian 0: 25-9, 25-12, 25-16
Game 5 – Championship: Covington 3, Bethesda Christian 0: 25-5, 25-13, 25-17
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 3-18.
Attica ends the season with a record of 0-24.
Covington wins their fifth sectional in a row and 10th in school history.
The 1A #6 Trojans advance to face 1A #4 Cowan in the 10 am game at the Clinton Central Regional.