Cross Country – Boys:
WABASH RIVER CONFERENCE MEET @ Riverton Parke
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 25, 2 – Fountain Central 41, 3 – Parke Heritage 97, 4 – Covington 99,
5 – South Vermillion 119, 6 – Riverton Parke 127. No team score: Attica.
Individual results: 1 – Pearson (S) 18:11, 2 – Pietrzak (FC), 3 – Hennessey (S), 4 – Hernandez (S),
5 – Odle (S), 6 – K Mellady (FC), 7 – Todd (RP), 8 – Bova (C), 9 – Rice (FC), 10 – Butts (FC),
11 – Harris (PH), 12 – Clem (S), 13 – Foltz (SV), 14 – Solomon (FC), 15 – Williams (SV),
16 – Adams (FC), 17 – Thompson (PH), 18 – Woodrow (C), 19 – Tuggle (A), 20 – Moore (A),
21 – E Mellady (FC), 22 – Crawford (C), 23 – Bouffard (PH), 24 – Streuer (C), 25 – Fleener (PH),
26 – Bowlus (S), 27 – McCullough (PH), 28 – Terry (SV), 29 – Pattengale (A), 30 – Harkrider (RP),
31 – Hines (RP), 32 – Jenkins (PH), 33 – Hiller (A), 34 – Meyers (RP), 35 – Warrick (C),
36 – Spurr (SV), 37 – Oliver (SV), 38 – Lathrop (S), 39 – Shepherd (RP)
TERRE HAUTE NORTH SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Northview 34, 2 – Terre Haute S 54, 3 – Terre Haute N 75, 4 – Sullivan 123,
5 – Shakamak 142, 6 – Clay City 149, 7 – West Vigo 183, 8 – Linton-Stockton 229,
9 – North Central 237, 10 – Parke Heritage 273.
No team scores: Owen Valley, Riverton Parke, South Vermilion.
Individual Results (1st & WRC): 1 – Light (THS) 16:44.0, 39 – Todd (RP), 50 – Williams (SV),
55 – Harris (PH), 56 – Thompson (PH), 60 – McCullough (PH), 62 – Myers (RP), 64 – Spurr (SV),
65 – Fleener (PH), 66 – Bouffard (PH), 68 – Jenkins (PH)69 – Hines (RP), 71 – Terry (SV),
72 – Shepherd (RP)
No WRC individuals advanced to the Bedford North Lawrence Regional.
Cross Country – Girls:
WABASH RIVER CONFERENCE MEET @ Riverton Parke
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 15, 2 – Fountain Central 52, 3 – South Vermillion 70.
No team scores: Attica, Covington, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke
Individual results: 1 – Romero (S) 19:02 – Seeger school record, 2 – High (S), 3 – Smith (S),
4 – Yarborough (S), 5 – Duncan (C), 6 – Watson (S), 7 – Bowling (FC), 8 – Rice (A),
9 – Kirkpatrick (S), 10 – Noble (C), 11 – Gonzalez (FC), 12 – Guminski (S), 13 – Sims (FC),
14 – Blair (RP), 15 – Mager (RP), 16 – Wanninger (SV), 17 – Rahm (FC), 18 – Clark (A),
19 – Lindsey (SV), 20 – Minor (SV), 21 – Chubb (SV), 22 – Guadalajara (A), 23 – Ramirez (C),
24 – Hurt (FC), 25 – Shepherd (RP), 26 – Shelton (A), 27 – Bollinger (PH), 28 – Hazelwood (NV),
29 – Matherly (SV), 30 – Burchett (NV), 31 – Williamson (NV)
TERRE HAUTE NORTH SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Nortview 30, 2 – Terre Haute S 50, 3 – Shakamak 88, 4 – Clay City 100,
5 – Terre Haute No 111, 6 – Owen Valley 130, 7 – Sullivan 207.
No team scores: Linton-Stockton, North Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, South Vermillion,
West Vigo
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Noel (Nview) 19:44.3, 41 – Lindsey (SV), 43 – Blair (RP),
44 – Mager (RP), 50 – Wanninger (SV), 55 – Minor (SV), 57 – Shepherd (RP), 60 – Bollinger (PH),
62 – Matherly (SV)
Addyson Lindsey and Kelsie Blair advance as individuals to the Bedford North Lawrence Regional.
Football:
Attica 54, North Central 0
Covington 55, Tri-County 14
Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Benton Central 7
North Vermilion 56, Fountain Central 0
Parke Heritage 47, Riverton Parke 0
Seeger 34, South Vermillion 14
North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree was named the Colts/NFL coach of the week for Oct 4.
He is invited to attend a Colts practice and will be recognized during the Titans game on Dec 1.
The Falcon athletic department receives a $2,000 grant in his honor.
Soccer – Boys:
2A SECTIONAL 18 at West Lafayette
Twin Lakes 1, Benton Central 0
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 3-11.
1A SECTIONAL 41 at Cascade
Bethesda Christian 2, Covington 1 – Shots on goal: BC 6, Cov 2
CT: Goal: 1 – Bradley Lewsader with assts to Savion Waddell & Logan Pinkerton
Saves: 4 - Jacob Holycross
Covington ends the season with a record of 11-6.
With the 11 wins:
7th consecutive season with double-digit victories
9th consecutive winning season
Soccer – Girls:
2A SECTIONAL 18 at Hanover Central
Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0
West Lafayette 2, Benton Central 0 – Sectional championship match
Tennis – Boys:
CRAWFORDSVILLE REGIONAL
#6-ranked Terre Haute South 5, Fountain Central 0
1S: Sellers def Carson Eberly 6-0, 6-0
2S: Roberts def Cody Linville 6-1, 6-0
3S: Morris def Brent Myers 6-0, 6-0
1D: Gage & Thacker def Jacob Keeling & Denton Otero 6-0, 6-1
2D: Fellows & Kallubhavi def Sawyer Keeling & CJ Yager 6-0, 6-0
Fountain Central ends the season at 11-5 – WRC team and sectional champions.
Volleyball:
Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-16, 25-19, 25-17
CT: Hope Linville: 15 kills, 13 digs, 6 aces; Holly Linville: 8 kills; Karsyn Engle: 39 assts, 3 aces
Grayson Kleist & Nai’a Pettit: 7 kills
With the victory, Covington wins their sixth consecutive Wabash River conference title.
The Trojans have not lost a WRC game since falling to Seeger in the season opener six years ago.
Covington 3, Crawfordsville 0: 25-17, 27-25, 26-24
CT: Lauren O’Neill: 21 kills, 2 blocks; Pettit: 11 kills, 8 aces; Hope & Holly Linville: 4 kills
Engle: 14 digs, 41 assts
Fountain Central 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-19, 25-17, 25-19
FC: Alexis Griffin: 5 kills, 10 digs, 5 aces; Reagan Oswalt: 10 kills, 13 digs, 4 blocks;
Trinity Lindquist: 17 assts, 9 digs; Marley Massey: 20 digs; Larissa Bowers: 6 kills
McCutcheon 3, Benton Central 1: 22-25, 25-10, 25-17, 27-25
BC: Audrey Strawsma: 14 kills, 12 digs; Kaelin Minniear: 5 kills, 12 digs; Oneta Gray: 29 assts
North Putnam 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-17, 25-23, 25-18
FC: Bowers: 4 kills; Oswalt: 2 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs; Stella Jones: 2 kills
Lindquist: 3 assts, 3 aces; Shelby Marshall: 6 digs, 2 aces; Kirsten Goins: 2 blks
Marley Massey: 14 digs; Jerzi Hersberger: 9 digs; Lillie Fishero: 4 assts
Seeger 3, Bismarck-Henning 0: 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
SP: Jorja Hudson 34 digs; Paige Leonard: 22 assts; Kiley White: 9 kills
Seeger 3, Southmont 1: 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22
SP: Hudson: 27 digs; White: 13 kills, 2 blocks, 17 digs; Riley Shrader: 10 kills, 3 blocks, 18 digs;
Avery Cole: 7 kills; Leonard: 29 assts