Basketball – Girls:

Benton Central 80, South Newton 26

Covington 48, Crawfordsville 42

Harrison 66, Seeger 27

North Central 88, Riverton Parke 49

North Vermillion 48, Covington 41

North Vermillion 57, North Central (Farmersburg) 53

Northwestern 70, Benton Central 20

Parke Heritage 48, Cloverdale 41

Parke Heritage 55, Fountain Central 43

Seeger 40, North Montgomery 31

Seeger 54, Delphi 41

South Vermillion 42, North Vermillion 38

South Vermillion 58, Riverton Parke 39

Tri-County 55, Covington 52

Basketball – Boys:

Benton Central 56, North Newton 20

Clinton Prairie 57, Attica 21

Covington 62, Southmont 48

Covington 57, Lebanon 40

Crawfordsville 60, Fountain Central 39

Greencastle 60, South Vermillion 41

North Central (Farmersburg) def North Vermillion – score not reported

Parke Heritage 46, Cascade 45

Parke Heritage 77, North Vermillion 36

Riverton Parke 60, North Central 42

Seeger 43, Attica 40

South Vermillion 65, Fountain Central 53

Wrestling:

FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 42, BENTON CENTRAL 30

Wins by ff: 220, 285 – double ff, 106 – Keller (BC), 160 – Melvin (FC)

113 – Oilar (FC) pinned Cantu 3:55

120 – VanHouten (BC) pinned James 2:47

126 – Mathews (FC) pinned Deno 0:42

132 – Ortiz (FC) pinned Stokes 3:46

138 – Henry (BC) pinned Strawhorn 2:37

145 – Pickett (FC) pinned Booner 1:43

152 – Frazee (FC) pinned Lewellen 1:29

170 – Reece (BC) pinned Stewart 0:54

182 – Mendoza (BC) pinned Remero (FC) 3:28

195 – Alexander (FC) pinned Vanderwal 3:57

BI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

Team results: 1 – Attica 3-0, 2 – Seeger (2-1), 3 – Covington (1-2), 4 – Fountain Central (0-3)

Round 1: Attica 66, Covington 15 // Seeger 51, Fountain Central 24

Round 2: Attica 63, Fountain Central 18 // Seeger 42, Covington 31

Round 3: Attica 48, Seeger 36 // Covington 43, Fountain Central 42

With the four wins, the Attica seniors won their 100th dual meet of their careers.

Individual champions:

106 – Avery Miller (A)

113 – Hayden Galloway (A)

120 – Nathan Hennessey (S)

126 – Johnny Synesael (A)

132 – Jordan Hodge (A)

138 – Austin Pickett (FC)

145 – Jorden Douglass (A)

152 – Garrett Watkins (S)

160 – tie: Brydan Gaskill (C) & Ray Townsend (A)

170 – Alex Black (C)

182 – Austin Croucher (C)

195 – Jack Hargan (A)

220 – Clayton Kelley (A)

285 – Cade Walker (S)