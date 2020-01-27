Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 80, South Newton 26
Covington 48, Crawfordsville 42
Harrison 66, Seeger 27
North Central 88, Riverton Parke 49
North Vermillion 48, Covington 41
North Vermillion 57, North Central (Farmersburg) 53
Northwestern 70, Benton Central 20
Parke Heritage 48, Cloverdale 41
Parke Heritage 55, Fountain Central 43
Seeger 40, North Montgomery 31
Seeger 54, Delphi 41
South Vermillion 42, North Vermillion 38
South Vermillion 58, Riverton Parke 39
Tri-County 55, Covington 52
Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 56, North Newton 20
Clinton Prairie 57, Attica 21
Covington 62, Southmont 48
Covington 57, Lebanon 40
Crawfordsville 60, Fountain Central 39
Greencastle 60, South Vermillion 41
North Central (Farmersburg) def North Vermillion – score not reported
Parke Heritage 46, Cascade 45
Parke Heritage 77, North Vermillion 36
Riverton Parke 60, North Central 42
Seeger 43, Attica 40
South Vermillion 65, Fountain Central 53
Wrestling:
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL 42, BENTON CENTRAL 30
Wins by ff: 220, 285 – double ff, 106 – Keller (BC), 160 – Melvin (FC)
113 – Oilar (FC) pinned Cantu 3:55
120 – VanHouten (BC) pinned James 2:47
126 – Mathews (FC) pinned Deno 0:42
132 – Ortiz (FC) pinned Stokes 3:46
138 – Henry (BC) pinned Strawhorn 2:37
145 – Pickett (FC) pinned Booner 1:43
152 – Frazee (FC) pinned Lewellen 1:29
170 – Reece (BC) pinned Stewart 0:54
182 – Mendoza (BC) pinned Remero (FC) 3:28
195 – Alexander (FC) pinned Vanderwal 3:57
BI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Team results: 1 – Attica 3-0, 2 – Seeger (2-1), 3 – Covington (1-2), 4 – Fountain Central (0-3)
Round 1: Attica 66, Covington 15 // Seeger 51, Fountain Central 24
Round 2: Attica 63, Fountain Central 18 // Seeger 42, Covington 31
Round 3: Attica 48, Seeger 36 // Covington 43, Fountain Central 42
With the four wins, the Attica seniors won their 100th dual meet of their careers.
Individual champions:
106 – Avery Miller (A)
113 – Hayden Galloway (A)
120 – Nathan Hennessey (S)
126 – Johnny Synesael (A)
132 – Jordan Hodge (A)
138 – Austin Pickett (FC)
145 – Jorden Douglass (A)
152 – Garrett Watkins (S)
160 – tie: Brydan Gaskill (C) & Ray Townsend (A)
170 – Alex Black (C)
182 – Austin Croucher (C)
195 – Jack Hargan (A)
220 – Clayton Kelley (A)
285 – Cade Walker (S)