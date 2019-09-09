Cross Country – Boys:
St. Thomas More Saber Corn Classic : 23 teams, 118 runners
Team scores: 1 – Stanford Olympia 51, 2 – Urbana University 81/32, 3 – Monticello IL 81/40,
4 – Clifton Central 86, 5 – Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 173, 6 – Paxton-Buckle-Loda 181,
7 – Clinton IL 190, 8 – IVC 201, 9 – Iroquois West 255, 10 – Fountain Central 287, … ,
16 – Armstrong IL 426, 17 – Bismarck-Henning 463. Six schools had no team scores.
Individual results (1st and FC): 1 – Ditta (Clifton) 15:30.50, 31 – Carson Pietrzak 17:08.70,
58 – Kyle Mellady, 60 – Justin Butts, 71 – Jacob Rice, 75 – Dan Adams, 84 – Nathan Solomon
Covington 26, Parke Heritage 29, NV no score – no other results available
CT: 1 – Blake Bova
Harrison Invitational: 28 teams, 186 runners
Team scores: 1 – Bloomington S 51, 2 – LaPorte 122, 3 – Harrison 136, 4 – W Lafayette 153,
5 – Goshen 174, 6 – Lake Central 185, 7 – Lawrence N 210, 8 – McCutcheon 283,
9 – Warren Central 292, 10 – New Prairie 303, 11 – Hanover 321, 12 – Munster 334,
15 – Crawfordsville 353, 16 – Frankfort 387, 17 – Lafayette Jeff 421, 18 – Highland 423,
19 – Covenant Christian 466, 20 – Rossville 526, 21 – Benton Central 56, 23 – Rensselaer 597,
24 – Portage 672, 25 – Fountain Central 700, 26 – Twin Lakes 717
No team scores: Andrean, Faith Christian
Individual results (1st, BC, FC): 1 – Williams (Harr) 15:25.10, 61- Kale Kottkamp (BC),
105 – Josh Hoff (BC), 127 –Pietrzak (FC), 133 – Ivan Daily (BC), 134 – Asa Hershberger (BC),
143 – Butts (FC), 144 – Owen Kottkamp (BC), 146 – Mellady (FC), 148 – Harrison Wealing (BC),
151 – Rice (FC), 157 – Solomon (FC), 158 – Nolan Deckard (BC), 168 – Adam (FC),
182 – Zane Curtis (FC)
JV race (274 runners): 101 – Clayton Kiefer (BC), 135 – Micah Trusty (FC),
158 – Colten Adams (BC), 211 – Matt York (FC), 243 – Ethan Mellady (FC),
245 – Nick Charlesworth (BC)
Cross Country – Girls:
St. Thomas More Saber Corn Classic Classic : 23 teams, 103 runners
Team scores: 1 – Monticello IL 34, 2 – Urbana University 57, 3 – Mahomet-Seymour 71,
4 – St. Thomas More 98, 5 – Stanford Olympia 111, 6 – IVC 199, 7 – Maroa-Forsyth 232,
8 – Oakwood IL 269, 9 – Iroquois West 285, 10 – Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2926,
11 – Fountain Central 310, 12 – Argenta-Oreana 319, 13 – Neoga 325, 14 – Villa Grove IL 337.
Ten schools had no team scores.
Individual results (1st and FC): 1 – Bruhn (Monticello) 18:01.60, 72 – Kenna Bible, 73 – Courtney Sims,
75 – Tyler Bowling, 76 – Nadya Rahm, 83 – Cassidy Norman, 86 – Katie Hurt
Covington, Parke Heritage, North Vermillion – only top 3 runners available
CT: 1 – Bailey Duncan, 2 – Reese Noble, 3 – Lillian Ramirez
Harrison Invitational: 30 teams, 188 runners
Team scores: 1 – Zionsville 28, 2 – W Lafayette 82, 3 – Bloomington S 136, 4 – Lake Central 138,
5 – Lowell 177, 6 – Harrison 227, 7 – Lawrence N 256, 8 – Wheeler 260, 9 – Portage 265,
10 – Benton Central 295, 11 – New Prairie 305, 12 – Munster 329, 13 – LaPorte 334,
14 – Highland 363, 15 – McCutcheon 388, 16 – Crawfordsville 415, 17 – Rensselaer 449,
18 – Kankakee Valley 506, 19 – Warren Central 517, 20 – Hanover Central 520,
21 – Twin Lakes 521, 22 – Frankfort 638, 23 – Faith Christian 668, 24 – Logansport 675,
25 – Lafayette Jeff 733, 26 – Fountain Central 813.
No team scores: Andrean, Covenant Christian, Goshen, Rossville
Individual results (1st, BC, FC): 1 – James (Lowell) 18:07, 27 – Janell Robson (BC),
40 – Payton Williams (BC), 62 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 77 – Liza Cooley (BC),
99 – Hannah Williams (BC), 117 – Natalie Williams (BC), 151 – Halle Richey (BC),
162 – Rahm (FC), 168 – Bible (FC), 169 – Bowling (FC), 175 – Sims (FC), 182 – Hurt (FC),
188 – Norman (FC)
JV race (233 runners): No local runners
Football:
Attica 36, Seeger 20
Eastern Hancock 48, Fountain Central 14
Lewis Cass 68, Benton Central 0
North Vermillion 35, Covington 0
Parke Heritage 50, North Central 0
South Vermillion 35, Riverton Parke 8
Golf – Girls:
Covington 223, Parke Heritage 228, Attica 251
AT: Courtney Miller 56, Caroline Mandeville 62, Jocelyn Kerr 63, Mallory Galloway 70
CT: Corinne Moore 45 (medalist), Audrey Galloway 53, Lidia Hanson 60, Olivia McGurk 65,
Chloe Martin & Taylor Woodard 67, Aubrey Stonecipher 68
North Putnam 201, Fountain Central 248
FC: Cassidi Parks & Nola Walls 59 – no other scores reported
Seeger 219, Parke Heritage 220
PH: Mandy Girdler & Karlee Jeffries 54, Hunner Shirley 55, Anna Kiefner 57, Courtney Mack 58
SP: Kaylee Kerr 49 (medalist), Meghan Beyer 51, Kaylee Brasker 55, Sadie Geisert & Emily Brown 64
Seeger 212, Covington 238
CT: Moore 51, Galloway 60, Martin 62, McGurk 63, Hanson 64, Stonecipher 68
SP: Beyer 49 (medalist), Kerr & Hunter 52, Brasker 59, Geisert 61, Brown 64
Soccer – Boys:
Benton Central 4, Rossville 0 – no stats available
Faith Christian 5, Benton Central 2
Twin Lakes 2, Benton Central 0
Hammond Academy 1, BC 0
Shots on Goal: BC 3, HA unkn; Shots: BC 8, HA unkn
BC: Saves: 6 – Jace Brunton
Covington 2, Crawfordsville 1
Shots on Goal: Cville 7, Cov 6; Total shots: Cville 11, Cov 13
CT: Goals: 2 – Logan Pinkerton; Assts: 2 – Rico Mandolini; Saves: 6 – Jacob Holycross
Covington 5, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Shots on Goal: GRF 0, Cov 17; Total shots: GRF 5, Cov 26
CT: Goals: 2 – Savion Waddell; 1 – Tanner Dreher, Pinkerton, Mandolini; Saves: none
Assts: 3 – Mandolini; 1 - Dreher
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 3, Twin Lakes 0
BC: Goals: 2 – Tressa Senesac; 1 – Halle Holder
Benton Central 6, Crawfordsville 0
BC: Goals: 3 – Holder; 2 – T Senesac; 1 – Ava Sayre; Asst: 1 – A Senesac; Saves: 1 –Tiffany Ancil
BC 3, Rossville 2
BC: Goals: 2 – T Senesac, 1 – Sayre; Asst: 1 – A Senesac; Saves: 7 - Ancil
Tennis – Boys:
Attica vs Benton Central – no results reported
Fountain Central 3, Covington 2
1S: Carson Eberly (FC) def Calvin Springer 6-3, 6-2
2S: Evan Norton (C) def Cody Linville 0-6, 6-3, 6-1
3S: Brent Myers (FC) def Jackson Kindell 6-4, 6-0
1S: Nolan & Myles Potter (C) def Jacob Keeling & Denton Otero 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
2S: Sawyer Keeling & CY Yager (FC) def Eli Batley & Nick Turner 6-3, 6-4
Fountain Central 4, Benton Central 1
1S: Eberly (FC) def Alex Thurston 6-0, 6-3
2S: Linville (FC) def Cael Williams 6-2, 6-2
3S: Blake Buchanan (BC) def Brent Myers 6-0, 3-6, 6-1
1D: J Keeling & Otero (FC) def Nick Fry & Kolton Goodman 6-1, 6-1
2D: S Keeling & Yager (FC) def Alex Brown & Kyron Deon 6-0, 6-0
Fountain Central 4, Lafayette Central Catholic 1
1S: Eberly (FC) def Gothard 6-0, 6-0
2S: Linville (FC) def Lux 6-2, 6-4
3S: Riley (LCC) def Myers 6-4, 6-2
1S: J Keeling & Otero (FC) def Chyall & Pickerill 6-4, 6-3
2S: S Keeling & Yager (FC) def fusick & Siemers 6-3, 6-2
Covington 5, Attica 0
1S: Springer def Travis Alenduff 6-0, 6-0
2S: Norton def Dusty Marlatt 6-0, 6-0
3S: M Potter def Caiden Jeffries 6-0, 6-0
1D: N Potter & Eli Batley def Reed Goodwin & Antonio Jerkins 6-3, 6-1
2D: Turner & Kindell def Jake Garrett & Noah Blankenship 6-0, 6-2
Southmont 5, Seeger 0
1S: Cox def Peyton Laffoon 6-2, 6-0
2S: T McKinney def Cole Girdler 6-0, 6-0
3S: McVay def Trey Brooks Ellis 6-0, 6-2
1D: Long & Korhorn def Drew Holland & Logan McFatridge 6-2, 6-1
2D: Brewer & C McKinney def Colin Ford & Kaiden Peterson 6-1, 6-4
South Vermillion 5, Seeger 0
1S: Brice Gilman def Peyton Laffoon 6-2, 6-0
2S: Conner VanLannen def Cole Girdler 6-3, 6-0
3S: Ayden Hines def Trey Brooks Ellis 6-4, 6-3
1D: Caiden Santos & Blake Boatman def Drew Holland & Logan McFatridge 6-2, 6-3
2D: Nick Fossi & Jaxon Mullins def Colin Ford & Kaiden Peterson 6-3, 6-3
Fountain Central Invitational – first place through fourth place netted 4, 2, 1 and 0 team points
Team scores: Fountain Central 17, West Vigo 9, Kankakee Valley 6, South Putnam 3
1-Singles:
Lemon (WV) def Brzezinski (KV) 7-6(3), 6-2
Eberly (FC) def Pistelli (SP) 6-3, 6-3
Pistelli (SP) def Brzezinski (KV) 8-2
Eberly (FC) def Lemon (WV) 7-5, 6-3
2- Singles:
Linville (FC) def Boissy (KV) 6-0, 6-0
Roush (WV) def Recter (SP) 0-6, 6-4, 11-9
Boissy (KV) def Recter (SP) 8-6
Linville (FC) def Roush (WV) 6-0, 6-1
3-Singles:
Biernat (KV) def Wallace (SP) 6-2, 7-5
Matherly (WV) def Myers (FC) 6-3, 6-0
Myers (FC) def Wallace (SP) 8-4
Biernat (KV) def Matherly (WV) 1-6, 6-2, 13-11
1-Doubles:
King & Robertson (WV) def Fisher & Clearwaters (SP) 7-5, 6-2
J Keeling & Otero (FC) def McKin & Martin (KV) 4-6, 6-0, 10-6
McKin & Martin (KV) def Fishers & Clearwaters (SP) 8-5
J Keeling & Otero (FC) def King & Robertson (WV) 6-3, 6-0
2-Doubles:
S Keeling & Yager (FC) def McCoy & Bahr (WV) 6-2, 6-1
Robinson & Robinson (SP) def Boissy & Pribyl (KV) 6-0, 6-2
McCoy & Bahr (WV) def Boissy & Pribyl (KV) 8-6
Keeling & Yager (FC) def Robinson & Robinson (SP) 6-4, 6-4
Volleyball:
Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 3, Attica 0: 25-11, 2517, 25-12
Westville 2, North Vermillion 1: 14-25, 25-15, 26-24
Benton Central 3, Lafayette Jeff 0: 25-17, 25-15, 25-9
BC: Lilly Cobb: 10 kills; Audrey Strawsma: 8 kills; Kaelin Minniear: 9 digs; Oneta Gray: 29 assists
Covington 3, Faith Christian 0: 25-17,25-11, 25-16
CT: Lauren O’Neill: 11 kills; Nai’a Pettit: 3 aces; Karsyn Engle: 3 aces, 30 assists
Covington 3, North Vermillion 0: 25-9, 25-7, 25-11
CT: O’Neill: 10 kills, 4 blocks; Holly Linville: 6 kills, 3 aces; Pettit: 5 kills, 4 aces; Engle: 30 assists
Parke Heritage 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-7, 25-9, 25-10
FC: Trinity Lindquist: 5 assts, 1 ace, 5 digs; Marley Massey: 7 digs; Reagan Oswalt: 2 kills, 1 ace
Parke Heritage 3, Seeger 2: 25-19, 25-19, 14-25, 21-25, 15-13
SP: Kiley White: 12 kills, 26 digs; Avery Cole & Emily Shrader: 7 kills; Macie Kerst-Merriman: 6 kills
Riley Shrader: 5 kills; Page Leonard: 30 assts; Jorja Hudson: 37 digs
Lebanon Tournament
Fountain Central 2, Bethesda Christian 1: 15-25, 25-15, 15-11
Cascade 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-14, 25-17
Lebanon 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-11, 25-13
Clinton Prairie Invitational
Seeger moves to 7-5 on the season by sweeping the tournament with no lost games.
The Patriot JV also swept their three matches with no loss games.
Seeger 2, Lafayette Jeff 0: 25-18, 25-14
Seeger 2, Clinton Prairie 0: 25-11, 25-19
Seeger 2, Sheridan 0: 25-21, 25-10
SP: R Shrader: 19 kills; Cole 14 kills; White: 13 kills; E Shrader 12 kills, 4 blocks; Hudson 43 digs
Leonard: 49 assts