The West Lebanon-Pike Township Public Library has a new addition along side its book and computers for visitors to use.
Steuben Township has donated a 3D printer and scanner to the library.
The 3D printer and scanner will be available for use by county residents, said library director Terri Wargo.
“The Steuben Township trustee and advisory board see 3D printing as the wave of the future and that it will be used more and more in industry. They purchased the printer and scanner to give residents of the community, especially the youth, an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the technology for future job opportunities,” she said.
“Since 3D technology is being incorporated by industries across the board, this presents an opportunity to the county's youth and residents to familiarize themselves with the technology for future job opportunities.”
She said one can print an object by either going to a website and using a print someone else has already created, use the scanner to recreate the object, or if familiar with a CAD program use it to create an object.
“Currently, objects can only be printed using PLA plastic. Objects must fit within an eight inch cube. The printer is capable of printing in two colors or one color and a support material for objects with a hangover of over 45 degrees. The support material will then dissolve in water. Time wise, it takes about two hours to print a cookie cutter.”
The library will host open houses for the public to learn more about the new technology, Wargo said.
They’re set for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 for youth age 12 and under and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. open to the community.
Then, the next day the open houses will be presented with an emphasis on industry and farming utilization. They’re the same times as the previous day: 3:30-5:30 p.m. for youth ages 13 and over and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. open to the community. The snow date is Jan. 30.
The two library staff members and possibly others will be present to demonstrate the technology.