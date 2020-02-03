West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department received training on equipment.
The group met Jan. 29 to work with the new extrication and stabilization equipment
It was organized by fire chief Scott Hunter.
Andy Mattox of 5Alarm Fire was the salesman and instructor for the 22 firefighters at the training.
Hunter explained, “The extrication tools made by Hurst are the most powerful tools on the market which is important as auto manufacturers continue to make cars stronger and safer but also harder to remove victims from rollovers and pin-in accidents.”
The battery powered and truly portable equipment will also be used for other emergencies such as structural collapse and industrial accidents. Firefighters were able to try out the equipment on two vehicles using the stabilizer and cutting tools to remove the doors and roof.
West Lebanon Fire averages each year six local accidents serious enough to need extrication and responds as mutual aid for surrounding departments as needed.
Hunter said, “We thank the Warren County Commissioners, Warren County Council and taxpayers for providing most of the funds to make this important purchase. Grateful to Beedle’s Auto Salvage who continually supports training of volunteer departments in the area.”