Due to heavy snow that moved into the area, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter rescheduled its 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Volunteer Kickoff that was scheduled for Feb. 12. The event will now be Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Professor Joe's Sports Pub & Pizzeria in Lafayette.
The event marks the official start of planning for the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is scheduled for Sept. 26 at a new location, Riehle Plaza. This year’s event also has a new name, the Greater Lafayette Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“With this new location, we will be able to walk along the Lafayette Pedestrian Bridge and the Wabash Heritage Trail, so it will take place in both Lafayette and West Lafayette,” said Lydia Robison, manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Greater Lafayette. “The name change reflects the fact that we have supporters and participants from both cities and all the surrounding communities who are dedicated to this mission, and we are confident the participants will be as excited about these changes as we are.”
During the kickoff event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about getting involved in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee. Volunteers are needed in a number of areas, including sponsorship, recruitment, retention and marketing.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises money to support local care and support programs available to the community free of charge, as well as Alzheimer’s and dementia research. Last year’s event at Subaru of Indiana Automotive raised $110,000.
“Almost everyone has been affected by Alzheimer’s or another dementia in some way, whether they’ve lost a loved one, served as a caregiver or witnessed the impact on a friend or coworker,” said Robison. “Volunteering for the Walk is a great way to fight back against the disease, and we have opportunities for every interest and skill set.”
The event is free and light appetizers will be provided. To register, go to act.alz.org/greaterlafayette and click on the Volunteer Kickoff link.