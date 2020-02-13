Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE FOLLOWING WATERWAYS IN INDIANA... EAST FORK WHITE RIVER...WABASH RIVER...WHITE RIVER... .THE FLOOD THREAT CONTINUES ON THE WABASH, WHITE, AND EAST FORK WHITE RIVERS AS A RESULT OF RECENT PRECIPITATION EVENTS, THE GREATEST OF WHICH BROUGHT UP TO ABOUT 2 INCHES OF LIQUID OR LIQUID EQUIVALENT. AS OF EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON, CRESTS WERE NEAR COVINGTON AND VINCENNES ON THE WABASH RIVER IN WESTERN INDIANA, FROM SPENCER TO NEWBERRY ON THE WHITE RIVER IN CENTRAL INDIANA, AND SLIGHTLY UPSTREAM OF SEYMOUR ON THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER IN SOUTHERN INDIANA. OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS, ENDING EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON, THE FLOOD THREAT ENDED AT NORA, RAVENSWOOD, AND NEAR CENTERTON ON THE WHITE RIVER IN CENTRAL INDIANA, CLINTON ON THE WABASH IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA, AND EDINBURGH ON THE DRIFTWOOD RIVER IN CENTRAL INDIANA. FLOOD THREATS NOW EXIST FOR NEAR RIVERVALE AND AT WILLIAMS ON THE EAST FORT WHITE RIVER IN SOUTHERN INDIANA. FLOODING ON THE LOWER REACHES OF THE WABASH AND WHITE RIVERS IS EXPECTED TO LAST AS LATE AS SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23. ON THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER FLOODING WILL RUN AS LATE AS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19. FLOOD IMPACTS SHOULD MAINLY BE CONFINED TO ROADS NEAR THE WATERWAYS, AGRICULTURAL LAND, BOTTOMLANDS, AND LEVEES. PLEASE SEE THE SPECIFIC IMPACTS LISTED FOR YOUR LOCATION OF INTEREST BELOW OR BY GOING TO THE WEB PAGE DESCRIBED BELOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER. TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS. RECREATIONAL AND AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS. FOR DETAILED FLOOD INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/IND ON THE WEB AND CLICK ON RIVERS AND LAKES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WABASH RIVER AT COVINGTON. * UNTIL FRIDAY FEBRUARY 21. * AT 12:45 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 16.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...IT WILL RISE TO NEAR 16.8 FEET BY THIS EVENING THEN BEGIN FALLING. IT WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY FEBRUARY 20. * AT 17.5 FEET...SOME LOW AGRICULTURAL FIELDS FLOOD. BACKYARD FLOOD OF COTTAGES A SHORT DISTANCE NORTH OF U.S. HIGHWAY 136. HIGH WATER BLOCKS LAND ACCESS TO AT LEAST ONE RESIDENCE. &&