CRAWFORDSVILLE — F.C. Tucker West Central has announced its June listing and sales leader. Agent Lindsey Salts was the June listing leader for F.C. Tucker West Central. Salts led the way with $983,900 in listing volume, according to information provided.
Lindsey Salts is a Covington native. She and her husband, Josh have two kids, Brody (9) and Taylor (4). She has had a love of real estate for several years, and this past year decided to act on that passion and obtain her real estate license. She is happy she made the decision to become a realtor. It has been a wonderful choice for her and her family and she enjoys her job to the fullest. She finds it to be such a pleasure to meet such amazing clients and help them find the perfect home. She looks forward to meeting and helping more clients find their dream home.
Real Estate Agent Casey Hockersmith was the June sales leader. Hockersmith sold $690,542 in volume during the month of June.
Casey is a Montgomery County native and has been married to her husband, Zach, for 10 years. Together they have two sons, Hudson and Camden. She received her bachelor’s degree in sports marketing and management from Indiana University in 2011. She joined F.C. Tucker West Central in 2016 and has served clients in Montgomery, Boone, Hendricks, Marion, Putnam, and Tippecanoe counties. She is also the assistant director for the Crawfordsville | Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the board of directors for the Montgomery County Visitors Bureau.
F.C. Tucker West Central has been helping serve the real estate needs in west central Indiana for the last 14 years. F.C. Tucker West Central has offices in Crawfordsville and Covington. To buy or sell a home in the area, please call 765-362-4700 to speak with one of the 17 realtors.