Accuburn Inc. in Williamsport hosted and open house with Mitsubishi EDM Laser to demonstrate the effectiveness of the equipment used at the fabricating company.
Steven Smith, the Accuburn vice president was very excited to be working with Mitsubishi as a team to show other fabrication companies the types work that they do.
"This plant puts out 3 million pounds of steel parts and products every year," Smith stated. "The plant is kept clean and filtered to prevent any fiber contaminate in any stage of production."
Among the ratings for Accuburn ISO 9001 and does machining and frequently designs tables and tools for the plant in house, since "Staples doesn't handle weight ratings for a 1000 lbs of steel," Smith chuckled.
Experts from Mitsubishi toured the plant with the representatives from regional fabricating businesses who came to see how the machines and processes at Accuburn could transfer to their operations.
Jim Grasse, of Advanced Fabricating Machinery, a representative of Mitsubishi explained that often seeing a process in place is sometimes the easiest way to explain the cost savings to another manufacturer.
"These open houses help to celebrate the success that the business has using our equipment and helps to demonstrate options to the business who come to investigate, Grasse explained
Since Accuburn opened in Williamsport in 1996, the plant has more than tripled its original size, Smith added. During the plant tour, Smith announced that the latest plant addition was going to connect with the rest of the plant later in the afternoon of the open house on Oct. 17.
Sparks may fly at Accuburn, literally but safety and quality are the results, Smith makes certain of that with his safety director Clint Farley.
"I'm very proud of Accuburn Inc. and this couldn't exist without good employees and customers," Smith said.